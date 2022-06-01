Ahoy there! Have a fun family day out at the Portsoy Boat Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Ahoy there! Have a fun family day out at the Portsoy Boat Festival

In partnership with Portsoy Community Enterprise
June 1, 2022, 9:42 am
Thousands of visitors expected at Portsoy boat festival

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the whole family in Aberdeenshire this summer, why not check out the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival?

After two years, it will return as a live event in the port village of Portsoy on June 18 and 19. Boat enthusiasts are already excited for the two-day weekend festival, one of Scotland’s largest celebrations of maritime culture and seafaring heritage.

But for its 29th year, organisers planned a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re an avid sailor or just down for a fun day with family and friends. Here are seven things to do at Portsoy boat festival. You’re sure to find something to suit – whatever floats your boat!

1. There’s lots to see for sailing fanatics

boats featured at the Portsoy boat festival
Traditional fishing vessels will be on display at the Portsoy boat festival.

The festival will showcase an amazing flotilla of the finest seacraft in Scotland’s historic fishing fleet. One of them is the Isabella Fortuna, a traditional fishing vessel that will set sail for Portsoy from Caithness. It’s a 19th century Fifie that was lovingly restored by the Wick Heritage Society.

A former 1978 Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Rother Class lifeboat will also be on display. But true aficionados cannot miss the replica of a Loch Broom Post Boat, a small sailing vessel used to deliver mail to remote communities in Loch Broom, Wester Ross.

colorful boats featured at the Portsoy boat festival
Smaller boats featured at the Portsoy boat festival.

2. Plenty of options for music-lovers

Award-winning Celtic rock group Skerryvore will kick off the musical festivities by headlining the Big Gig on the Back Green on Friday, June 17. More bands and performers will take the spotlight on the Harbour Stage, including Sir Reel Clarks and the Junior Fiddlers from Fochabers.

On Saturday, the Lennox Family will open the Ceilidh in the Main Marquee. But if you’d rather be in a more intimate setting, head over to the Upstairs at The Bothy to be serenaded by Arthur Watson and Pete Shepherd with songs of the sea and shore. Robin Laing, the Whisky Bard, will also share songs and stories, with a dram or two!

3. Foodies will enjoy tasting Scottish produce

The festival features a food fayre where visitors can sample the best of Scottish produce. Locally caught fish and shellfish are the stars of the menu, of course. But visitors can also enjoy Aberdeen Angus beef, wild Scottish venison, handmade cheese, chutneys and jams. The locally made ice cream is a must-try! Finally, wash it all down with some locally produced whisky, gin or rum.

4. Don’t miss the demonstrations for crafters

Hobbyists and artisans can also take fresh inspiration from traditional craft demonstrations at the festival. Visitors can try their hand at ceramic painting and knitting. Local craftsmen will also share how they make unique hand-crocheted headwear using upcycled materials.

One special treat is a look at the ArTea collection of artist Angus Grant. It features animal illustrations made of tea stains! Angus, an art and design teacher, will also demonstrate the traditional and digital illustration techniques he uses to make his popular giftware.

5. Shopping is available for treasure hunters

Shoppers on the hunt for something unique can revel in the array of products on sale, including fine art, beautiful pottery, silver jewellery and handmade candles.

6. Activities are on offer for kids (and kids at heart!)

Be blown away by the fast-paced skipping stunts of Scotland’s first competitive skipping club, Skip 2 the Beat. For kids who want to stay active, try out bungee trampolining or zorbing. There’s also a bouncy castle and a climbing wall.

7. Pets are welcome at Portsoy boat festival too

Feel free to take your furry friends along with you. You won’t have to worry about them going thirsty, thanks to water points located throughout the harbour.

Buy a weekend family pass to attend the Portsoy Boat Festival.

This year’s festival is supported by EventScotland’s National Events Programme.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from the Press and Journal