Skerryvore head to Portsoy for Scottish Traditional Boat Festival

By Cameron Roy
May 24, 2022, 1:59 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 3:55 pm
Skerryvore will play the Portsoy Boat Festival as part of their Together Again Tour. Supplied by Portsoy Boat Festival
Celtic rockers Skerryvore will headline the opening night of Portsoy Boat Festival next month.

Organisers of the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival are gearing up to welcome visitors back to the two-day festival in person for the first time since 2019.

And while the main activities and demonstrations take place on June 18 and 19, a concert will be held on the Friday to kickstart the fun.

Skerryvore, who hail from Tiree, will headline at the Big Gig on the Black Green while folk music fans can enjoy an open mic session at the Salmon Bothy.

The Portsoy Boat Festival was first held in 1993 as an event to celebrate the tercentenary of the town’s old harbour. Since then it has become a key feature in the calendar and attracts thousands of visitors.

As well as a celebration of the region’s maritime heritage, there is plenty of food and drink and family entertainment – as well as music right through the weekend.

The musical line-up

Friday:

  • Skerryvore headline the Big Gig on the Black Green
  • Folk at the Salmon Bothy lead open mic session

Saturday:

  • Portsoy Pipe band
  • Sir Reel Clarks family band
  • Junior Fiddlers from Fochabers
  • Fair Tricket from Cullen
  • Lennox Family perform Annie’s Ceilidh Collective
Sunday:

  • Alison and Neil MacConnachie and Moonshine Madness
  • Fochabers Choir
  • Doug Hay and Bill Gray
  • Anne McArthur Dancers
  • The Aurora Choir
  • SCAT
  • Robin Laing and Mike Blackburn

During the weekend, Scotland’s first competitive skipping club Skip 2 the Beat will be performing fast-paced skipping stunts.

Upstairs at The Bothy will also be around to share songs and stories – with a dram of whisky or two.

David Urquhart, chairman of the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival committee said: “Music is always an integral part of the event and this year we have a variety of local groups and internationally renowned artists, representing a mix of musical genres.

“We have lots of well-known faces joining us, along with some new groups and bands taking to the stage.

“The festival really is a feast for the senses, visitors can see premier heritage boats fill the historic harbour, hear songs and stories of the shore, taste delicious Scottish food and drink and take home unique, hand-made gifts and jewellery from our craft fair.”

