Tuck into top local produce as the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival makes its return to Portsoy

The north-east’s world-class produce will be on the menu at this year’s Scottish Traditional Boat Festival which returns to Portsoy Harbour this summer.

Taking place from Saturday June 18 to Sunday June 19, festivalgoers can expect everything from lobster and crab to wild Scottish venison and Aberdeen Angus beef, gin, rum and whisky to be served up at the 29th annual event.

The festival is set to attract 16,000 people across the two days and will see more than 38 food and drink vendors pitch up at the event.

What food is on offer at the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival?

Visitors will also be able to eat their way around the harbour. A whole range of cuisines, including local seafood which will play a leading role and the famous Portsoy ice cream, will be available.

Some food options will include:

Fresh lobster and crab rolls, salads and platters from The Lobster Shop in Johnshaven

Edelwurst Catering from Stuartfield will be serving vegan bratwurst, vegan schnitzel, German sausages, chicken schnitzel and Frikadellen burgers

Freshly cooked paellas, tapas and churros from Paella Ecosse in Inverurie

Charcuterie and pork products from Ingram’s Home Cure in Newburgh

A range of Portsoy ice cream

Deeside Soft Fruit’s strawberry van’s freshly picked berries with hot waffles, pancakes or muffins

Wheelie Sweets mini Dutch pancakes, cookie dough drinks and ice creams

Bannerman Butchers from Inverbervie will have pies, double hot dogs and their famous Bervie baps – thinly sliced steak in a soft bun with either nacho cheese or homemade pepper sauce

Little Rowater from Cornhill will have cuts of venison from their own red deer herd, alongside beef from their Galloway cattle and fresh ostrich and emu eggs

Home bakes and sweet treats from Peterhead’s Blue Toon Bakes

Belgian chocolates, traditional fudge, marshmallows and Italian biscuits from Pure Decadence by Loch Aurora

Truffles and Belgian chocolates from The Green Cocoa Team

There will also be vendors from across Scotland travelling north for the event.

Some include Screaming Peacock in Fife’s wild Scottish venison and game burgers and hot dogs, Aberdeen Angus burgers from Well Hung and Tender from Berwick upon Tweed, goodies from The Isle of Skye Bakery and sweet treats from Val’s Scottish Tablet from Kinross.

Drinks offering

There will be a variety of drinks producers in attendance as well, with non-alcoholic refreshments also playing a big part in the weekend offering.

Serving hot drinks will be Broughty Blends, who use botanicals from around the world to make their range of tea in Broughty Ferry, and Ovenbird Coffee Roasters from Glasgow will be serving coffee and hot chocolate.

Some of the alcohol exhibitors:

Small batch gin, rum and vodka from Ice and Fire Distillery in Caithness

Highland Boundary from Perthshire will offer their range of spirits created using local hand-picked botanicals

Fruit liqueurs including rhubarb, blackberry and coffee will be available from The Ellon Spirit Company

A range of Scottish malts at the Single Malts Limited stand

Cocktails from Macduff Distillery

Bigger and better

David Urquhart, chair of the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival committee, says the food and drink options at the event will be bigger and better than previous years.

As a result it has been moved from its usual spot on the Wally Green to Back Green.

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival brings together the finest craft in the Scottish historic fishing fleet, alongside maritime craft, sailing and rowing events, music and dance.

And David is looking forward to welcoming masses of people to celebrate the festival’s return.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome back several businesses who have been loyal supporters for many years, alongside some new and exciting food and drink producers.

“Visitors will not only be able to take a taste of Scotland home with them, but they can also enjoy the great flavours of Aberdeenshire and further afield, at the fantastic catering options we will have available over the weekend.”

Advance entry to the festival is £12 for an adult, £8 concession and £4.80 for a child, alternatively a family day pass can be purchased for £28, or an adult weekend pass is £16.

A weekend family pass for Saturday and Sunday is £36.

Celtic rockers Skerryvore will headline the Gig on the Back Green on Friday June 17 from 7pm and tickets are priced at £27.50. A ceilidh will be held on Saturday night from 7pm and is priced at £10 per head.

