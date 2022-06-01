Mackie’s Aberdeen shop launches royal ice cream flavour for Jubilee celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mackie’s has launched a special flavour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as thousands prepare for a weekend of celebrations.

The north-east firm has developed a reputation for trialling unusual flavours at its 19.2 parlour in Aberdeen – with previous creations including Christmas tree pine needle, haggis with marmalade and Brussels sprout.

And now, they have once again enhanced their diverse menu with a new limited regal jam and scone option, which will run across the bank holiday weekend from Friday.

The royal flavour has been crafted with the company’s traditional ice cream, a seeded raspberry compote made from fresh fruit grown at Castleton farm and chunks of scone.

Product development co-ordinator and flavour co-creator Hannah Beattie said: “We were really keen to mark this occasion with something special and would encourage ice cream lovers to try a scoop of our latest creation.

“We love having a bit of fun with our ice-cream flavours and it only seemed appropriate to incorporate what the Queen is famous for.

“The combination is sweet and the raspberry compote tastes exactly like jam which complements the scone pieces perfectly.”

