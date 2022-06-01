Mackie’s Aberdeen shop launches royal ice cream flavour for Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mackie’s Aberdeen shop launches royal ice cream flavour for Jubilee celebrations

By Denny Andonova
June 1, 2022, 10:01 am Updated: June 1, 2022, 12:07 pm
Mackie's Jubilee ice cream flavour
Mackie's 19.2 has lunched a new royal ice cream for Jubilee celebrations Image supplied.

Mackie’s has launched a special flavour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as thousands prepare for a weekend of celebrations.

The north-east firm has developed a reputation for trialling unusual flavours at its 19.2 parlour in Aberdeen – with previous creations including Christmas tree pine needle, haggis with marmalade and Brussels sprout.

And now, they have once again enhanced their diverse menu with a new limited regal jam and scone option, which will run across the bank holiday weekend from Friday.

The royal flavour has been crafted with the company’s traditional ice cream, a seeded raspberry compote made from fresh fruit grown at Castleton farm and chunks of scone.

Mackie's 19.2 create Jubilee ice cream flavour
Mackie’s 19.2. Image supplied.

Product development co-ordinator and flavour co-creator Hannah Beattie said: “We were really keen to mark this occasion with something special and would encourage ice cream lovers to try a scoop of our latest creation.

“We love having a bit of fun with our ice-cream flavours and it only seemed appropriate to incorporate what the Queen is famous for.

“The combination is sweet and the raspberry compote tastes exactly like jam which complements the scone pieces perfectly.”

Check our interactive map for all the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events taking place across the north and north-east this weekend:

Interactive map: Where Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events are being held in your area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]