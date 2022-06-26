MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My kids find Kate Bush as the bees give me The Fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My kids find Kate Bush as the bees give me The Fear

By Mary-Jane Duncan
June 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
My whole hecking world has gone doolally.  Is it the weather?  Have we hit summer and lost the plot completely?

It’s lovely to have hot weather when you’re abroad, but here?  Where day to day life has demands other than a cocktail by the pool?  No thanks.

There’s a reason we live in Scotland and the giant ball of fire visiting occasionally isn’t it.

You only have to meet me once to appreciate I’m a small but wide load and my staple wardrobe consists of dark, layered clothing (mainly because Trinny and Susannah once implied it might be slimming. It’s not).

Don’t even think of it…

This doesn’t easily transfer to summer attire.  And don’t even try to suggest I look out the lighter, summer gear destined for far away climes where I’m likely never to meet anyone I know and the shame of having translucent legs can be addressed by a sangria.

The kids do love to remind me of that time we bumped into a family from our village at Perth Zoo.  The antipodean one, not the one down the road.

Our garden for example, has reached jungle status and I’m constantly amazed not to find David Attenborough out there describing a new species he’s discovered.

Our enthusiasm for ‘No Mow May’ was taken a step too far continued into June.

We now have weeds sizing up for a square go with mature shrubs planted over 20 years ago.

The size of the bees!

Not tackling the garden for the sake of the bees might explain the freaking size of them this year.

I was sitting on my bed when I heard one bouncing off the INSIDE of the window.

Having literally just moisturised my feet, in a vain attempt to not look like a troll in sandals, I implored the mister to hurl himself upstairs to save me.

Had the bee stood at the bedroom door in a black bomber jacket demanding to see his ID before he was allowed in, it wouldn’t have shocked me.

It was the size of a Citroen Picasso and was bouncing itself off the window with the force of one driving at 50 miles an hour.

Kate Bush is not getting our MJ running up any hill, thank you very much.

I can clearly see the garden from my napping spot on the couch.  When I’m this tired, I love flinging open the doors and snoozing to the soundtrack provided by the outdoors.

Thank goodness my big brave eejit dogs keep me safe by barking at the vicious postie delivering bills, the leaves that dare to drop off the tree onto the grass OR the wee wifey in the garden next door hanging up her washing.

Where would I be without them to keep me safe and prevent me from falling into a deep restorative sleep.  If I ever go missing just tell my dogs I’m relaxing.  They’ll find me and create a riot, they always do.

Kate Bush has tried this before

I awoke from one of my recent medicinal naps, unsure what year it was.  I could clearly hear Kate Bush telling me to ‘keep running up that hill’.

It took me a moment to shake it off.  I am, you see old enough to remember her telling me to do it the first time.  And, although I was a LOT younger then, I still recall not having the desire to fling myself forward up the nearest incline just because Ms Bush told me to.

But wait, it’s still 2022 and I haven’t travelled back in time to my formative years.

The Duffer Brothers have instead brought Kate bang up to date and catapulted her to her first Number 1 here in the UK since her 1978 hit with Wuthering Heights.

And I LOVE that Cher tweeted a message congratulating her.

‘Have you heard of Kate Bush Mum?’

If you’re unsure why, then, like me, you probably haven’t watched Stranger Things on Netflix.

You technically don’t need to if you, again like me, have teenagers who will  fill you in on the plot, characters, and soundtrack.  In great detail and with great enthusiasm.

Have you heard of Kate Bush Mum?  She’s about the same age as you, isn’t she?  Do you know her?

Aye, me and her pal Cher used to go out a lot.  I’ll tell them you all approve of their ‘tunes’.

 

