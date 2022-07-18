Light industry: How to futureproof your industrial-themed interiors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Light industry: How to futureproof your industrial-themed interiors

By Jacqueline Wake Young
July 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
The industrial interiors trend is not going anywhere fast.
The industrial look is still a major trend, but there’s a softer, more eclectic way of incorporating it into interiors that will help it stand the test of time while being kinder to the planet, says Jacqueline Wake Young.

Glasshouse Terrarium Antique Brass, £49.99, Ivyline.

The industrial interiors trend is not going anywhere fast and if anything it’s gaining popularity as it dovetails with another trend – reclaimed materials.

The drive to conserve, preserve, recycle and reclaim has gained momentum in recent years with certain key events such as COP26 keeping the need to protect the planet at the forefront of people’s minds.

Tova Floor Lamp, £199, Furniture Village.

The industrial aesthetic is about raw, unfinished surfaces and exposed building systems and structural elements.

In short, it celebrates the imperfect.

Reclaimed materials such as timber and metal bring with them the story of their past through their flaws such as dents, scratches, nail marks and, if you’re really lucky, old paint, letters or numerals.

Bert Frank Riddle Table Lamp, £780, Nest.

Some reclaimed materials actually come from the environments that inspired the industrial trend in the first place, such as former factories and warehouses, but they are hard to track down and highly prized.

Merging industrial interiors trend with heirlooms

And what about the items we already own which don’t meet the industrial theme criteria?

It seems wrong to throw out a family heirloom because it’s deemed too pretty, too ornate, or too old-fashioned to fit the trend and start again from scratch by buying new.

Helier 3 Seat Bench Tan Leather, £199, Cult Furniture.

Surely it’s better to find a way to incorporate these beloved pieces – and with a little thought and effort it can be done to beautiful effect.

We’re calling this look Industrial Lite and it’s a much more achievable and, we think, interesting approach.

It is industrial but with softer edges and surprising juxtapositions.

Ruskin Bar Stool in Tan Leather, £149, Cult Furniture.

For example, a traditional crystal chandelier will bring an unexpected and delightful twist to a dining area furnished with galvanised steel bistro chairs and a metal-topped table.

And older furniture can be given an industrial update with the addition of hammered metal or battered leather accessories.

Following trends can be fun, but unless we put our own spin on things, that up-to-the-minute look will seem woefully dated the second a different decor style comes into fashion.

Top picks…

Hampton Copper Woven Metal Lantern, £59.99, Ivyline.
Mason Office Chair, Vintage Tan, £199, Cult Furniture.
Metal Wood Hurricane Lantern, £13, Matalan.
Skinny Ribbed Aston Wall Light, £1,395, Fritz Fryer.

 

