Light industry: How to futureproof your industrial-themed interiors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The industrial look is still a major trend, but there’s a softer, more eclectic way of incorporating it into interiors that will help it stand the test of time while being kinder to the planet, says Jacqueline Wake Young.

The industrial interiors trend is not going anywhere fast and if anything it’s gaining popularity as it dovetails with another trend – reclaimed materials.

The drive to conserve, preserve, recycle and reclaim has gained momentum in recent years with certain key events such as COP26 keeping the need to protect the planet at the forefront of people’s minds.

The industrial aesthetic is about raw, unfinished surfaces and exposed building systems and structural elements.

In short, it celebrates the imperfect.

Reclaimed materials such as timber and metal bring with them the story of their past through their flaws such as dents, scratches, nail marks and, if you’re really lucky, old paint, letters or numerals.

Some reclaimed materials actually come from the environments that inspired the industrial trend in the first place, such as former factories and warehouses, but they are hard to track down and highly prized.

Merging industrial interiors trend with heirlooms

And what about the items we already own which don’t meet the industrial theme criteria?

It seems wrong to throw out a family heirloom because it’s deemed too pretty, too ornate, or too old-fashioned to fit the trend and start again from scratch by buying new.

Surely it’s better to find a way to incorporate these beloved pieces – and with a little thought and effort it can be done to beautiful effect.

We’re calling this look Industrial Lite and it’s a much more achievable and, we think, interesting approach.

It is industrial but with softer edges and surprising juxtapositions.

For example, a traditional crystal chandelier will bring an unexpected and delightful twist to a dining area furnished with galvanised steel bistro chairs and a metal-topped table.

And older furniture can be given an industrial update with the addition of hammered metal or battered leather accessories.

Following trends can be fun, but unless we put our own spin on things, that up-to-the-minute look will seem woefully dated the second a different decor style comes into fashion.

Top picks…