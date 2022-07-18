Boss Malky Mackay fancies Ross County run all the way to Hampden in Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Malky Mackay fancies Ross County run all the way to Hampden in Premier Sports Cup

By Paul Chalk
July 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Malky Mackay is urging his Ross County side to have Hampden in mind as they go all out for victory at Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday night.

The Staggies negotiated a tricky home Group C game on Saturday as they edged to a 1-0 win at home to Dunfermline Athletic thanks to a fine headed goal from striker Jordy Hiwula.

It was just what County needed after a two-point penalty shoot-out win against Buckie Thistle the week before left them three points behind the Pars, who had defeated East Fife and Buckie to lead the section.

Alloa, bossed by former Inverness number two Brian Rice, are in second spot on goal difference thanks to their impressive 4-1 win at Buckie and the victors of the Recreation Park clash will leapfrog Dunfermline in the chase for a last-16 spot.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Four of County’s new signings were handed home debuts against James McPake’s well-drilled and capable Fifers on Saturday and patience paid off with an instinctive second-half looping header from ex-Doncaster forward Hiwula.

It keeps destiny in County’s hands for the trip to Alloa and Mackay has already told his group they have to get the win in order to stay on track for a run to the national stadium.

He said: “You are trying to win the group to ensure you reach the last 16 of the League Cup, which is a huge thing in this country.

“I have spoken to the players about that. We want to try and ensure we reach a semi-final at Hampden in front of 50,000 people – that’s something we should always try to achieve.

“We want to win the group. We have Alloa on Tuesday night and East Fife on Saturday, and we will try and win both games.

“I am delighted we got three points on Saturday, because Dunfermline were chasing the win in this league as well.”

Pars still in qualification equation

Dunfermline remain in contention to qualify at least as one of the best runners-up, should they defeat Alloa at East End Park this weekend.

Right-back Ben Purrington, midfielder Yan Dhanda, winger Owura Edwards and goal hero Hiwula were handed Staggies starting jerseys for their first matchday experience of the Global Energy Stadium.

Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi and winger Kazeem Olaigbe came on as substitutes for their home bows in the second half, too.

Akio arrival exciting move for County

And County took their summer recruitment tally to 10 on Sunday when they confirmed exciting Canadian forward William Akio as their latest signing.

He is the brother of Loturi, who joined the Staggies last month.

The 23-year-old hit the global headlines recently when he made a bizarre goal-line clearance to prevent his OWN team, Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League, from scoring.

However, 10 goals with some smart finishing at the right end of the pitch within 43 appearances make him an intriguing addition to the pool.

Akio, who attracts more than 30,000 subscribers on his own YouTube channel, signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

