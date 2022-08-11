Bring on the bling: How to shimmer through summer in sequins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sequins used to be a festive thing, a way to sparkle at the office party or to bring a little light to the long, dark winter nights.

But this summer they’re out in force on dresses, tops, jackets, skirts and accessories.

There is a difference between summer and winter sparkle however and it’s about colour.

A glittery black party dress might seem a teeny bit over-the-top in August, but the same style in a soft gold or cream will work beautifully for a summer evening.

While the glittery outfits of winter very often lean to black, midnight blue or perhaps red, the summer collections aim for pale and interesting with nudes, beiges, peaches, silver as well as powder blues and baby pinks.

Unlike their winter cousins, summer sequins are much easier to dress down by, say, pairing them with denim, trainers or shorts.

“There are many ways you can incorporate sequins to your summer style,” says Millie Rich, senior stylist at Thread.

“From co-ords to dresses, sequins can transform your wardrobe. With an array of options when it comes to the types of metallic tones, there’s something to suit everyone this season.”

To make metallics more casual and wearable for daytime, Rich says: “Pick out a sequin piece that’s not too loud. Paired with neutral shades such as white or khaki, and chunky trainers – it’s a look!”

Leila Gregory, founder of Belle-Modelle (belle-modelle.co.uk) says: “A vibrant skirt is a great way to add some glitz to your summer wardrobe.”

She suggests a metallic maxi skirt “can take you easily from day to night, as it can be worn with trainers, sandals or a heel and effortlessly styled with a simple plain T-shirt or bright knit”.

Top picks…