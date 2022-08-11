Bring on the bling: How to shimmer through summer in sequins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Bring on the bling: How to shimmer through summer in sequins

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 5:47 pm
Sequin Blazer in Gold, £68, Next.
Sequin Blazer in Gold, £68, Next.

Sequins used to be a festive thing, a way to sparkle at the office party or to bring a little light to the long, dark winter nights.

But this summer they’re out in force on dresses, tops, jackets, skirts and accessories.

There is a difference between summer and winter sparkle however and it’s about colour.

A glittery black party dress might seem a teeny bit over-the-top in August, but the same style in a soft gold or cream will work beautifully for a summer evening.

While the glittery outfits of winter very often lean to black, midnight blue or perhaps red, the summer collections aim for pale and interesting with nudes, beiges, peaches, silver as well as powder blues and baby pinks.

Gold Sequin Cami Top, £45, River Island.

Unlike their winter cousins, summer sequins are much easier to dress down by, say, pairing them with denim, trainers or shorts.

“There are many ways you can incorporate sequins to your summer style,” says Millie Rich, senior stylist at Thread.

“From co-ords to dresses, sequins can transform your wardrobe. With an array of options when it comes to the types of metallic tones, there’s something to suit everyone this season.”

Blue Sequin Ruched Bodycon Midi Dress, £70, River Island.

To make metallics more casual and wearable for daytime, Rich says: “Pick out a sequin piece that’s not too loud. Paired with neutral shades such as white or khaki, and chunky trainers – it’s a look!”

Leila Gregory, founder of Belle-Modelle (belle-modelle.co.uk) says: “A vibrant skirt is a great way to add some glitz to your summer wardrobe.”

She suggests a metallic maxi skirt “can take you easily from day to night, as it can be worn with trainers, sandals or a heel and effortlessly styled with a simple plain T-shirt or bright knit”.

Top picks…

Silver Sequin Pleated Midi Skirt, £45, River Island.
Pink Sequin Cami, £29, River Island.
Gold Sequin Mini Dress, £45, River Island.
Purple Printed Sequin Playsuit, £40, River Island.
Zig Zag Sequin Dress, £99, Glamour By Sonder Studio.
Pink Sequin Halter Neck Top, £32, River Island.
Gold Sequin And Feather Shift Maxi Dress, £150, River Island.
Sequin Blazer in Gold, £68, Next.

