TechFest on tour: Team takes science message to Barra

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 9, 2022, 11:45 am
TechFest involves young people in STEM subjects - Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths - in a fun and engaging way.
TechFest involves young people in STEM subjects - Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths - in a fun and engaging way.

Swapping city life for a beautiful island may sound like a holiday but for the TechFest team the trip was all in the name of work as they brought their activity programme to the Isle of Barra for the first time this summer.

Attracting more than 200 visitors, the outreach programme was part of an initiative to make STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) activities more accessible in remote communities.

TechFest’s Gabija Blazyte and colleagues take some time out between sessions on the island.

Workshops

The Aberdeen-based charity made the five-hour ferry journey to Castlebay where they spent two days delivering workshops to more than 40 eager youngsters.

TechFest aims to engage young people in the four main STEM subjects and encourage them to go on to follow a career which utilises these skills by demonstrating that they are both fun and relevant in day-to-day life.

Sarah Chew from TechFest leads an activity with Barra youngsters.

The team, made up of managing director Sarah Chew, festival manager Jenny Taylor and digital co-ordinator Gabija Blazyte, set up in the Northbay community hall to deliver three workshops to young people from P1-S1.

STEM Through the Ages focused on the ancient Greeks, mazes and labyrinths and even how our ancestors used to clean their teeth!

Drop-in sessions

TechFest also delivered drop-in sessions for the public in Vatarsay Community Centre where around 200 people found out about milk art, rainbow rain, growing cress, making a paper wind turbine and watched a show about STEM Through the Ages.

Jenny Taylor said: “We believe that accessing STEM-related activities is something that should be available to everyone, no matter their location, so to be asked to visit the Isle of Barra was a great honour for us and a testimony to the reputation we have built up across Aberdeen city and shire.

“The Barra community is progressive in its efforts to bring new experiences to the island’s youngsters, including dance workshops and sports and we were pleased to be part of it.”

TechFest’s Sarah Chew and Jenny Taylor get creative with the Barra children at one of the workshops.

STEM ambassador

Monica Macleod, a former science lecturer who lives on the island, has been a voluntary STEM ambassador for the past 18 years.

She said: “As a group we put a lot of work into securing a grant from the Western Isles Development Trust to bring organisations such as TechFest to Barra.

“Accessing science centres and STEM-related exhibitions is not easy – a disadvantage of living in such a remote location – so gaining access to good outreach is important.

“Providing a safe space for young people to explore different topics is so beneficial and gives them a flavour of the different opportunities available to them.

“The sessions also provide good networking for the older pupils to meet different contacts which could be beneficial in later life.”

TechFest encourages young people to engage with STEM subjects and consider them as a career path.

Opportunity

Parent Elaine Stewart, whose children attended the session, said: “What a great opportunity. It was wonderful for my children to experience hands-on STEM activities on their doorstep, without having to travel to the mainland.

“The sessions were a great mix of practical and theory and were adjusted well to suit different age groups. Both my son and daughter loved the sessions, she is still telling me all about Archimedes.”

