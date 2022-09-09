Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie loan

By Jamie Durent
September 9, 2022, 11:45 am
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes their relationship with Aberdeen continues after bringing in goalkeeper Tom Ritchie.

McInally had hoped to land Ritchie in pre-season but saw the move scuppered, instead turning to Dundee United stopper Jack Newman to fill the breach.

When Newman was recalled by United last week, McInally was forced to explore other options and, after Ritchie had his loan at fellow League One side Queen of the South cancelled, he became top priority.

Ritchie was thrown straight in for his debut against Montrose last weekend and is the second Dons youngster to head to Balmoor, after Ryan Duncan last season.

Duncan has since gone back to Aberdeen and forced his way into the first-team picture and McInally hopes Peterhead can forge a strong relationship with their Premiership counterparts.

Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead
Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead

“Hopefully it’s something we can continue – I know Aberdeen are looking after their own development but it’s good that they quickly identified we needed a goalkeeper,” said McInally.

“I think everybody was disappointed initially when Tom’s loan fell through, so it’s good that Simmy (Neil Simpson) phoned and we got that done. It keeps that relationship going.

“I hope we can keep get him in a position where he’s getting a clean sheet and getting confidence. That’s what you need at this level.

“He didn’t have a lot to do last week. They had three shots on target and one of them is a penalty and the other is a headed goal. He wasn’t overworked and he kicks the ball brilliantly.

“It’s good to have him. It’s disappointing with what happened with Jack, but I don’t think we could have a better replacement.

“He’s the least of my worries. He’s a nice boy, confident and he fills the goal better than I thought he would. I’m delighted to have him.”

Jim McInally in the Peterhead dugout against Dundee. Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group

McInally’s ability to work with young players will come to the fore again this season and two of his new recruits in particular could benefit.

Peterhead brought in young midfielders Ramez Hefzalla and Prince Asare last month and both have featured in the first-team early doors.

“You’re educating them in Scottish football basically,” said McInally. “You’re teaching them that they have to play a position and can’t just play where they want to play.

“You’ve got to play with a discipline. The good thing is they’ve both just turned 19, so you can mould them as young players.

“It’s fine working with players of that age when you can see a difference in them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Sports events, including those in Scotland, this weekend would have allowed the public to come together to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
Ryan Cryle: Why Scottish sport - including Premiership and Championship football - should be…
1
Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium.
Disruption to north of Scotland sports fixtures following death of Elizabeth II - with…
0
Chris Kisuka in action for Peterhead against Montrose. Photos by Duncan Brown
Former Aberdeen and Rangers youth player Chris Kisuka keen to make most of second…
Peterhead's Ramez Hezfalla takes on the Montrose defence. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead 0-2 Montrose: Blue Toon's search for a league win continues
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally lifts lid on scale of summer rebuild
Paul Dixon in action for Peterhead against Clyde
Peterhead captain Paul Dixon rallies club's young players after difficult start to the season
Young goalkeeper Tom Ritchie at Aberdeen training.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie switches loan clubs after joining Peterhead
Post Thumbnail
Egyptian youth international signs for Peterhead
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison
'No-one is hurting more than me' - Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison addresses early-season criticism
CR0029393 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2020 quarter-final. Buckie Thistle (G/w) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/07/2021
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie

More from Press and Journal

The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
The Queen often visited the school for formal and informal occasions. Supplied by Gordonstoun School.
'We remember her as mum': Gordonstoun mourns death of the Queen as former pupil…