Peterhead: Jim McInally hopes to see further benefit of Aberdeen relationship after Tom Ritchie loan

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes their relationship with Aberdeen continues after bringing in goalkeeper Tom Ritchie.

McInally had hoped to land Ritchie in pre-season but saw the move scuppered, instead turning to Dundee United stopper Jack Newman to fill the breach.

When Newman was recalled by United last week, McInally was forced to explore other options and, after Ritchie had his loan at fellow League One side Queen of the South cancelled, he became top priority.

Ritchie was thrown straight in for his debut against Montrose last weekend and is the second Dons youngster to head to Balmoor, after Ryan Duncan last season.

Duncan has since gone back to Aberdeen and forced his way into the first-team picture and McInally hopes Peterhead can forge a strong relationship with their Premiership counterparts.

“Hopefully it’s something we can continue – I know Aberdeen are looking after their own development but it’s good that they quickly identified we needed a goalkeeper,” said McInally.

“I think everybody was disappointed initially when Tom’s loan fell through, so it’s good that Simmy (Neil Simpson) phoned and we got that done. It keeps that relationship going.

“I hope we can keep get him in a position where he’s getting a clean sheet and getting confidence. That’s what you need at this level.

“He didn’t have a lot to do last week. They had three shots on target and one of them is a penalty and the other is a headed goal. He wasn’t overworked and he kicks the ball brilliantly.

“It’s good to have him. It’s disappointing with what happened with Jack, but I don’t think we could have a better replacement.

“He’s the least of my worries. He’s a nice boy, confident and he fills the goal better than I thought he would. I’m delighted to have him.”

McInally’s ability to work with young players will come to the fore again this season and two of his new recruits in particular could benefit.

Peterhead brought in young midfielders Ramez Hefzalla and Prince Asare last month and both have featured in the first-team early doors.

“You’re educating them in Scottish football basically,” said McInally. “You’re teaching them that they have to play a position and can’t just play where they want to play.

“You’ve got to play with a discipline. The good thing is they’ve both just turned 19, so you can mould them as young players.

“It’s fine working with players of that age when you can see a difference in them.”