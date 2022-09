[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Buckie road will be closed to traffic next week for resurfacing works.

Moray Council has announced the town’s Bridge End will be restricted to drivers as workers make their way to carry out the repairs.

The closure will be in place for three days – from Monday, September 19, until Wednesday, September 21.

There will be an alternative route available to all motorists in the area.

This will go via St Helena’s Brae, Seaview Terrace, Gibbs Lane and Main Street.