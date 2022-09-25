GINGER GAIRDNER: Trees record our history too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

GINGER GAIRDNER: Trees record our history too

By Brian Cunningham
September 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Trees lined the streets I grew up in, and grew in the parks I played in.

However, as the years have gone, by I’ve found they’ve become more important to me than just being in the background of my life.

They grow so slow and steadily I feel that we actually fail to notice them, which is why I think we take them for granted.

That may sound daft considering how big some trees can get. But we don’t really see them grow like a herbaceous plant, coming out from the ground in spring to reach a summer display.

Trees, like these in the Cairngorms National Park, are a constant in our lives.

They just always seem be there, not looking like they are doing very much. Yet they are still very much a constant in our lives.

I have been a professional gardener for a few years now, working outdoors in their presence for more than half my life, and I like to think I now have a deeper understanding and appreciation of them.

The influence of trees

In the public parks, botanical gardens and historic houses where I’ve spent my career, they dominate the landscape and influence the cultivated space underneath.

During winter their skeleton shapes mark the skyline on a backdrop of the low, winter sun.

In spring, as the natural world bursts back to life, so do the trees as their fresh leaves unfurl from the buds.

In the weeks ahead they produce blossom, providing bursts of colour such as the white through to pink of flowering cherries.

Autumn sunlight lights through the leaves of a tree.

The large, dense canopies of mature beech, oak and sycamore trees cast shade, provide cooler conditions on hot summer days and shelter from wind. This affects the choice of plants available and suitable to grow in the garden that surrounds them.

And finally, the swan song of the growing season as the deciduous trees start to shut down to rest, and the leaves change in colour creating a dramatic display of colour in autumn.

Essential in the big picture

Taking a look at the bigger picture, trees are essential as a source of food, place of shelter and as a site to nest for much of our native birds, mammals and insects.

Practically, they provide the timber required for construction and crucially,  they are the lungs of our earth, cleaning the air that we breath.

I would say I’ve made enough of a case already for why trees are one of, if not THE most valuable genus in the plant kingdom, yet we also use the symbolism of a tree’s longevity to mark special occasions and commemorate special people.

You can recognise such a tree in parks, the grounds of a hospitals and schools. At the base of such trees outside some of our historic buildings is a plaque, giving the commemorative details.

The passing of the Queen

We’ve just seen the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her death and how we will come to remember her will be personal to us all.

Queen Elizabeth II planted thousands of trees in her life.

I will always remember her through the many trees that she planted. This may have been an inadvertent result of her work at the many places she visited, but because of this I will always think of her as the most prolific tree planter of all time.

My own place of work at Scone Palace in Perth is a perfect example of this. Her reign was so long she has actually left her mark on the landscape there on two occasions.

Her most recent visit to the crowning place of Scottish royalty was back in 2012, just six months into me starting my position as Head Gardene. She paid a visit during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

A history through trees

Her Majesty planted a pedunculate oak, which is a native tree, but I do prefer the purple-leaved Norway Maple she planted way back in 1967.

Over 50 years later it is now a beautifully shaped tree situated outside the library of the Palace, under-planted with the matching colours of white and pink from the ivy-leaved Cyclamen, C. hederifolium.

Already these trees have become a focal point for memories of this remarkable woman, however I wonder how people in 400 years time will view these trees?

For me this isn’t difficult to imagine at all, as both grow in the shadow of a tree planted by King James VI of Scotland, way back in the year 1606.

I was never the sharpest at school but this has certainly brought history to life for me.

The Queen’s Green Canopy

Like many others across the country we at Scone Palace took part in the Queen’s Green Canopy, a nationwide initiative to plant a tree – or in our case seven, one for each decade – to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. This scheme is still open to take part in if you have yet to do so.

Better still why not bring this idea closer to home and our own family and friends.

Planting a tree is a great way to remember the kings and queens in our own family for generations to come.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Exterior photo of Cala Hme's Twentyfour, Rosemount development
7 reasons to move to Rosemount in west end Aberdeen
Post Thumbnail
Transforming eye health on the high street with Specsavers
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: We gardeners are made of sturdy stuff - bring on the cold…
0
Rab's got a moose in the hoose. It doesn't stop there, either.
RAB MCNEIL: A moose in the hoose, and that's not all
0
Sir James MacMillan's music was recently used at the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Majesty The Queen at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. Photo credit: Phillip Gatward.
Video: World-renowned composer Sir James MacMillan heading to Haddo Arts Festival
0
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
YL pets 2409 11 Pets From: Annalise Daughtrey Our boy, Benny, enjoying a walk on his holidays with his family, in Orkney. Benny lives with us on Skye. Annalise Daughtrey
Pet Portraits: Your pictures of the cutest companions in the region
0

More from Press and Journal

Tee To Green: No fear for Team Europe from US's Presidents Cup rout
Gregor McIntosh.
Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids prison with road…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million Barra Airport terminal improvements
0
Train derailed near Dalwhinnie due to wiring error, investigators find
Various different sport kit items such as basketball, tennis racket, baseball bat and bike helmet
Unwanted sports kits in Aberdeenshire needed to donate to those in need
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway building new home Picture shows; Archway new home. Westhill. Supplied by Archway Date; 26/09/2022
Charity appeals for help to "turn a house into a very special home" for…
0

Editor's Picks