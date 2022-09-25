Highland League: Wick and Rothes draw; Inverurie peg back Strathspey; Formartine defeat Clach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Wick and Rothes draw; Inverurie peg back Strathspey; Formartine defeat Clach

By Reporter
September 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 9:15 pm
Wick player-manager Gary Manson
Wick boss Gary Manson felt their Highland League draw with Rothes was two points dropped

Both Wick Academy and Rothes felt it was two points dropped after they drew 1-1 at Harmsworth Park.

Scorries player-manager Gary Manson said: “Rothes let us have quite a lot of the ball in the first half.

“We were quite comfortable in the game, but in the second half they pressed us higher and it was more difficult.

“It was a game of two halves really and a draw was possibly a fair result, but it feels like two points dropped.

“I felt we had a stonewall penalty turned down so that probably adds to my frustration.”

The visitors lost Fraser Robertson early on after a clash of heads with team-mate Jack Maley.

Wick took the lead shortly before half-time with Ryan Campbell turning in Gordon MacNab’s cross-cum-shot from the right side of the box.

Ryan McRitchie netted Rothes’ equaliser against Wick

On 72 minutes Rothes levelled with Ryan McRitchie heading home Alan Pollock’s cross.

In the closing stages Academy felt they should have had a penalty when McRitchie tugged back James Mackintosh, but referee Gordon Morrison disagreed.

At the other end goalkeeper Graeme Williamson’s fingertip save denied Greg Morrison.

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “I thought we played really well and it’s two points dropped.

“In my opinion the Wick goal was offside, but I don’t think the linesman was up with play.

“To be fair with the penalty shout, had it been in the other box I would have been disappointed not to get it.

“But maybe it evened out because in my opinion their goal shouldn’t have stood.”

  • Strathspey Thistle 2-2 Inverurie Locos

Strathspey Thistle earned their second point of the season after drawing 2-2 with Inverurie Locos at Seafield Park.

But the Grantown Jags could have claimed their first win with Robert Ward’s late equaliser thwarting them.

Fergus Alberts had put the Railwaymen in front early on following a penalty box scramble.

Jack Davidson levelled for Strathspey just before the hour mark with a curling left-foot shot before Liam Taylor gave them the lead, pouncing to finish from close range at a corner.

Ward struck a couple of minutes from time to earn Locos a point.

Thistle boss Charlie Brown said: “It was a good performance, on chances created I think we deserved to win.

“The boys are gutted not to win, but it’s another point on the board.

“A lot of people would’ve been looking at the game expecting Inverurie to get back to winning ways because we’re bottom of the league.

“But we’re trying to drum into the players that nobody will come to Seafield Park and get an easy game.”

Inverurie’s Richard Hastings added: “In the last 15 minutes we were more like ourselves, but for the rest of it we didn’t play anything like we want to.

“It’s hard to put your finger on why that was, but it’s definitely two points dropped.”

  • Clachnacuddin 1-3 Formartine United

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson praised his side for grinding out a 3-1 win against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

The Pitmedden side came from behind to triumph and are now third in the Breedon Highland League.

Anderson said: “We had to grind it out, we huffed and puffed in the first half and Clach were probably the better team.

“But the second half performance was better and I felt we deserved to win, it’s a good three points for us and we just keep going.”

Stuart Anderson was pleased with Formartine’s win against Clachnacuddin

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald added: “We deserved to be ahead and with better decision-making we could have added another.

“We fell asleep for 30 seconds at the end of the half and lose an equaliser to a great header.

“Credit to Formartine they were better in the second half, we were too nervous and rushing things when we needed a wee bit of composure on the ball.”

Shaun Sutherland gave the Lilywhites a first half lead, but Julian Wade’s header from Aaron Norris’ restored parity on the stroke of half-time.

Danail Dimov’s deflected shot – his first goal for United – put the visitors ahead with six minutes left and Scott Lisle secured the points with a neat left-footed finish in the dying embers.

Both sides also had decent penalty claims turned down by referee Gordon Seago over the course of the 90 minutes.

Editor's Picks