Highland League: Wick and Rothes draw; Inverurie peg back Strathspey; Formartine defeat Clach

Both Wick Academy and Rothes felt it was two points dropped after they drew 1-1 at Harmsworth Park.

Scorries player-manager Gary Manson said: “Rothes let us have quite a lot of the ball in the first half.

“We were quite comfortable in the game, but in the second half they pressed us higher and it was more difficult.

“It was a game of two halves really and a draw was possibly a fair result, but it feels like two points dropped.

“I felt we had a stonewall penalty turned down so that probably adds to my frustration.”

The visitors lost Fraser Robertson early on after a clash of heads with team-mate Jack Maley.

Wick took the lead shortly before half-time with Ryan Campbell turning in Gordon MacNab’s cross-cum-shot from the right side of the box.

On 72 minutes Rothes levelled with Ryan McRitchie heading home Alan Pollock’s cross.

In the closing stages Academy felt they should have had a penalty when McRitchie tugged back James Mackintosh, but referee Gordon Morrison disagreed.

At the other end goalkeeper Graeme Williamson’s fingertip save denied Greg Morrison.

Rothes boss Ross Jack said: “I thought we played really well and it’s two points dropped.

“In my opinion the Wick goal was offside, but I don’t think the linesman was up with play.

“To be fair with the penalty shout, had it been in the other box I would have been disappointed not to get it.

“But maybe it evened out because in my opinion their goal shouldn’t have stood.”

Strathspey Thistle 2-2 Inverurie Locos

Strathspey Thistle earned their second point of the season after drawing 2-2 with Inverurie Locos at Seafield Park.

But the Grantown Jags could have claimed their first win with Robert Ward’s late equaliser thwarting them.

Fergus Alberts had put the Railwaymen in front early on following a penalty box scramble.

Jack Davidson levelled for Strathspey just before the hour mark with a curling left-foot shot before Liam Taylor gave them the lead, pouncing to finish from close range at a corner.

Ward struck a couple of minutes from time to earn Locos a point.

88' Ward equalises from six yards out 2-2 pic.twitter.com/5hGdXDdqSR — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) September 24, 2022

Thistle boss Charlie Brown said: “It was a good performance, on chances created I think we deserved to win.

“The boys are gutted not to win, but it’s another point on the board.

“A lot of people would’ve been looking at the game expecting Inverurie to get back to winning ways because we’re bottom of the league.

“But we’re trying to drum into the players that nobody will come to Seafield Park and get an easy game.”

Inverurie’s Richard Hastings added: “In the last 15 minutes we were more like ourselves, but for the rest of it we didn’t play anything like we want to.

“It’s hard to put your finger on why that was, but it’s definitely two points dropped.”

Clachnacuddin 1-3 Formartine United

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson praised his side for grinding out a 3-1 win against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

The Pitmedden side came from behind to triumph and are now third in the Breedon Highland League.

Anderson said: “We had to grind it out, we huffed and puffed in the first half and Clach were probably the better team.

“But the second half performance was better and I felt we deserved to win, it’s a good three points for us and we just keep going.”

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald added: “We deserved to be ahead and with better decision-making we could have added another.

“We fell asleep for 30 seconds at the end of the half and lose an equaliser to a great header.

“Credit to Formartine they were better in the second half, we were too nervous and rushing things when we needed a wee bit of composure on the ball.”

Shaun Sutherland gave the Lilywhites a first half lead, but Julian Wade’s header from Aaron Norris’ restored parity on the stroke of half-time.

Danail Dimov’s deflected shot – his first goal for United – put the visitors ahead with six minutes left and Scott Lisle secured the points with a neat left-footed finish in the dying embers.

Both sides also had decent penalty claims turned down by referee Gordon Seago over the course of the 90 minutes.