Magnificent murals: Why feature walls are NOT out of style in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Magnificent murals: Why feature walls are NOT out of style in 2022

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Savanna Sunset Mural, £295, Avalana.
Savanna Sunset Mural, £295, Avalana.

If walls could talk… they might say they’d like a mural because it’s now a relatively easy and affordable way to add instant impact to any room, says Jacqueline Wake Young.

Urban Wall Mural, £40, B&M.

They say feature walls are out – well what do they know?

As ‘they’ (interior designers and the like) argue about the merits of decorating one wall in a room differently to the others, the rest of us are happily continuing with this particular design trick, having had it recommended to us for the past two or three decades.

Grantham Panel Pure Wall Mural, £40, B&M.

It’s hard to change tack now, especially when it comes to living rooms where we are so used to drawing special attention to the chimney breast wall even if there is not a hearth or fireplace in sight.

We know that fire has been the focal point in even the most rudimentary dwelling for thousands of years and so what if this urge to highlight the place where the fire should reside is primeval?

Influencers can say what they like about faux panelling but there’s no arguing with human instinct.

Rainforest Wall Mural, £40, B&M.

And anyway, look, we’re all set up now to have accent walls – there’s even a category of paint called ‘feature wall’ just in case we need a little help in finding something sufficiently distinctive.

Of course, it doesn’t have to be paint, it could be wallpaper or even better – a mural.

Oh yes, murals are big right now – partly because they are well, big.

Vintage World Map Mural, £40, B&M.

They cover a large area and so they can make a major statement with relatively little effort and, in some cases, expense.

B&M for example has launched a range of affordable murals, giving high-end retailers a run for their money.

Caspian Stripe mural, £295, Avalana.

B&M spokeswoman Leah Rogers explained: “A mural is the contemporary counterpart of wallpaper and should be considered like a piece of art, rather than a repeat of a pattern or print.

Dino sketch wall mural, £40, B&M.

“Murals are incredibly easy to apply, and come with simple ‘how to hang’ instructions. Simply line up, cut and paste, hang each strip and trim the ends to complete the mural.

“The finished effect is an incredibly bold design that adds high-impact style to your interior – an affordable and simple way to completely transform your home.”

As for the range of murals, that’s big as well now, from dinosaur kingdoms and rainforests to pretend brick and oversized flowers.

Let’s see what ‘they’ say about that.

Savanna Sunset Mural, £295, Avalana.
Black Large Hanging Palm Print Canvas Mural, £12, George Home.
Bouquet Blush Wall Mural, £40, B&M.
Lake Santharia Lilac, £295, Avalana.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

World Porridge Making Championship
Sarah Rankin: What it was like being a judge for the World Porridge Making…
Christmas cost of living
Mulled wine, turkey and Buck's Fizz: What Christmas classics are most likely to get…
Some of the dishes on offer at River House Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant Review: River House Restaurant in Inverness serves up an evening of sensational seafood
A picture of dental implant
5 things you need to know before getting dental implants
Heart health: Experts share four simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of heart problems. Photos supplied by PA.
Changes you can make now to protect your heart in your 60s
If reincarnation is a thing, Rab may come back as a seagull on a rock.
RAB MCNEIL: In the next life I may be a seagull on a rock
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Wendy Harley, education team leader at HMP Grampian.
'Success stories come in all shapes and sizes': Taking on teaching in HMP Grampian
Savanna Sunset Mural, £295, Avalana.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
P&J Live marketing executive Maisie Mann gives us a look behind the scenes at the Aberdeen arena with My Week in 5 Pictures.
My Week in 5 Pictures - Maisie Mann talks behind the scenes at Kevin…

Most Read

1
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
3
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital
4
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
5
Bannor Masson.
Unpaid work for man who sucker-punched female police officer
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Aberdeen fan view: Honesty does not pay off for Dons duo Jim Goodwin and…
7
Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum’s death
8
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
9
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
10
Liam Fraser threatened to release sex videos involving his former partner on to the internet.
Aberdeen man threatened to publish sex videos involving ex-girlfriend

More from Press and Journal

File photo dated 17/5/20121 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. British Airways and Ryanair are under investigation over whether they breached consumer laws by not offering refunds for flights that were operating but customers could not take due to the Covid pandemic. Issue date: Wednesday June 9, 2021. PA Photo. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the companies may have needed to issue refunds for flights that took place but were not allowed for non-essential travel. The watchdog will be writing to both airlines as part of an investigation. See PA story CONSUMER Travel. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
Bethany Watt was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday.
Police search for missing teen Bethany Watt, 16, last seen in Fraserburgh
Car on roof on Crown Street with police at the scene
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Crown Street in…
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub 'argument'
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
4 January 2020. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Fraserburgh FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L Turriff Capotain 5 - Cameron Bowden and R - Fraserburgh 3 Greg Buchan
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.
Aberdeen's confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Neil Drysdale: Angry players and managers should turn the other cheek rather than use…
Bridge of Don Thistle's Sam Muirhead, right, is pursues by Banchory St. Ternan's Greg Milne. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead thinks top-flight is…

Editor's Picks