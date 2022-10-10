Former Moray councillor hit with fresh delays to remove melon-sized hernia after hopes were raised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Moray councillor hit with fresh delays to remove melon-sized hernia after hopes were raised

By Chloe Irvine
October 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 6:43 pm
David Stewart next to Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin
David Stewart has been waiting more than two years to have a melon-sized hernia removed.

After sustaining a hernia from a botched surgery two years ago, David Stewart thought his luck had finally changed in June.

The 69-year-old from Lossiemouth currently has a hernia about the size of a melon.

This occurred as the result of a botched keyhole surgery for another hernia five years ago when the camera hit one of his main arteries.

The former councillor has endured months of agonizing pain waiting for an operation to fix the problem.

As the new hernia increased in size so did the extent of the pain and his need to go to the toilet with the hernia pressing down on his bowels.

However, just when he thought his long wait was at an end, he was told he would have to wait longer than the 12-week limit after getting his pre-operation checks in June.

Douglas Ross
Douglas Ross MP. Picture by Jason Hedges

Earlier this year, Scottish Tory leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross said Mr Stewart “needs and deserves to be treated urgently”.

The delay has been blamed on operating theatres being out of action and NHS Grampian has apologised for the wait.

‘I can’t plan anything’

In June, Mr Stewart finally thought he was on the brink of getting a life-changing operation, but four months on, he’s in the same position.

He explained: “At the end of June I got my pre-op assessment.

“Two weeks later, I got a letter (saying it was) all good with the assessment and by NHS legal guidelines I’d be offered a date for operation within 12 weeks.

“I thought ‘great’ then 10 weeks later I got a letter they’re unable to stick to the 12-week period because of rising Covid cases and three operating theatres out of action.”

David Stewart with RAF Lossiemouth in the background. Picture by Jason Hedges

Since then, Mr Stewart still hasn’t received a date for his operation and his GP sent a letter three weeks ago stressing he was struggling to live with this hernia any longer.

He feels his life has been put on hold for a prolonged period of time and he fears he won’t be able to celebrate his golden wedding anniversary next year.

“I thought that letter was a light at the end of the tunnel for us, I thought ‘I’ll be fine for Christmas and New Year coming up.’

“We’re looking at plans to go on holiday in March, it’s our golden anniversary, but I can’t even plan anything because it’s ‘wait and see’ all the time,” he said.

‘NHS saved my wife’s life’

Though he finds the wait “annoying” he stressed that he is still thankful to the NHS after they recently saved his wife Joan’s life.

“The NHS saved my wife’s life two months ago, she had to have three teeth out, she had a bad reaction.

David Stewart has stressed he remains grateful to the NHS. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“When we got her to A&E in Elgin, her throat had closed up so much they couldn’t get the tube down, so they put it up her nose and took her right through to Aberdeen.

“She was on a ventilator for four days, but they were excellent with her, she had a dedicated nurse 24 hours a day, it was unbelievable treatment,” he added.

‘Patient safety is our first priority’

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “The needs of everyone awaiting surgery are carefully risk assessed and we apologise to anyone whose wait is longer than expected.

“Patient safety is our first priority and we are making sure procedures take place as quickly as we can.

“”While we cannot comment on individual cases, advice on how to self-manage conditions such as hernias is provided while people wait for surgery.

“We would encourage anyone with concerns about a deterioration in their condition to contact their GP. We would also encourage you to engage with our feedback service.”

Editor's Picks