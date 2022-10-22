Halloween history: From ancient Celts to scary clowns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Halloween history: From ancient Celts to scary clowns

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 22, 2022, 3:42 pm
Halloween living room with a selection of accessories from The Range.
Halloween living room with a selection of accessories from The Range.

Halloween wasn’t always about children’s sweeties – at one point it involved up to six days of boozing and feasting.

How you celebrate Halloween depends on you – and whether you can get a week off work – but the beer and buffet approach is how they used to do it in this part of the world.

A bucket of Haribo Starmix is all well and good, but let’s admit it, the Celts have always known how to throw a party.

The ancient Celtic festival of Samhain is said to be where Halloween originated, although its meaning and date have shifted around down the centuries.

From Samhain to Halloween

Samhain translates as “summer’s end” and it heralded the start of the dark half of the year.

Livestock would be brought in from the fields and someone would get a pan of soup on the go and break out the blankets.

So far, so cosy. The only snag was the boundary between this world and the next became blurred during this in-between time and so folks also had fairies and spirits to contend with.

They lit big bonfires and wore masks so they couldn’t be recognised by no ghost and the Druids got involved, obvs.

Then the Romans came along and merged two of their festivals with Samhain.

One of them was in honour of the goddess of fruit and trees, Pomona, who had as her symbol an apple.

Romans would honour goddess Pomona with apples – where may be where the tradition of apple bobbing, or dooking, came from. Image: Shutterstock

This may have been the start of the connection between Halloween and apple bobbing which exists today.

Between the 7th and 9th Centuries, the Catholic Church introduced a number of festivals around the same time to honour saints and martyrs and so as with Samhain, light was contrasted with dark.

Each event had plenty in common

The night before All Saints Day became known as All Hallows Eve, and then it’s just a hop, skip and a linguistic jump to Halloween.

Despite all the chopping and changing, each festival has in common bonfires, parades, costumes and masks.

These days Halloween is bigger event than ever, with goods arriving in the shops as early as August and vanishing well before October 31.

The real trick is snapping up Halloween homewares asap because if you leave it to the last minute, the thing you had your eye on may have been spirited away.

Top picks

Emma Bridgewater Trick or Treat plate, £19, Daisy Park.
Halloween Novelty Minnie Mouse Toy, £12, Primark.
Pumpkin Shelf Sitter, £2.50, Primark.
Novelty Gnome, £6, Primark.
Novelty Black Boo Pumpkin Ornament, £4, Primark.
Make Your Own Halloween Hat Six-Pack, £2, Wilko.
Large Halloween Stake 3pk, £5, Wilko.
Bunting, £1.20, Wilko.
Pumpkin Lights, £4, Wilko.
Haunted Halloween Window Curtain, £4.99, The Range.
Halloween Lantern, £7.99, The Range.
Haunted Character Inflatable, £69.99, The Range.
8 Halloween living room, gonk £7.99, skeleton ornaments £9.99, wreath £14.99, garland £7.99, The Range.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
North-east graffiti artist Lac on overcoming challenges and building a legacy
Halloween living room with a selection of accessories from The Range.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Halloween living room with a selection of accessories from The Range.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
'Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different': 3 women open up…
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
Highland psychologist James McTaggart provides strategies for coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder. Image: Design / DC Thomson
Seasonal Affective Disorder: How to care for others, when you're struggling to care for…
Comedian Billy Connolly started out as a folk singer before developing his stand-up act.
What We Learned this week... about Scotland's currency, rhinos, racing calamities and ancient fish…
festive table decorated for halloween; Shutterstock ID 1022530393; purchase_order: ; job:
Eat, drink and be scary: 4 haunted venues in Inverness to dine in
Yvie at the Pride of Britain event.
Yvie Burnett: Tory comedy show is not the Pride of Britain

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach - pictured at the Mod's torchlight procession, said the Mod in Perth has been a huge success. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Perth Mod helps Gaels to 'feel better' despite a decline in entrants
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay frustrated with Ross County's defending in build up to Kilmarnock winner at…
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin arrives during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin delighted to send travelling Dons support home with a win
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds urging his side on. Images: SNS Group
Billy Dodds hails Caley Thistle after they strike back for table-topping draw against Raith…
Owura Edwards in action against Kilmarnock.
Ross County unable to force leveller as 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock keeps them bottom…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man from Aberdeen Picture shows; Missing Aberdeen man. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Appeal to trace 26-year-old missing man last seen in Aberdeen shopping centre
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeens Luis Lopes (L) celebrates making it 2-1 with teammate Bojan Miovski during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Three in three for Duk as Aberdeen beat Motherwell at Fir Park
Robbie Deas celebrates after heading home the Caley Thistle's leveller against Raith Rovers. Images: SNS Group
Robbie Deas seals Caley Thistle point against Raith Rovers to take injury-hit side top…
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers battle for point in pulsating 2-2 draw with Ayr United
13 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Dylan Stuart of Turriff
Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented