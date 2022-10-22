MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for ‘fabulous’ – it’s Angela Lansbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for ‘fabulous’ – it’s Angela Lansbury

By Mary-Jane Duncan
October 22, 2022, 7:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Jessica Fletcher.  English teacher. Bestselling author of mystery novels. Momentary Congresswoman.  And detective extraordinaire.

Even the Guinness World Records named her the most prolific amateur sleuth, now if that isn’t a genuine acknowledgement of your abilities then I don’t know what is.

Gentle whodunnits

My mother loved Jessica’s adventures.  Gentle whodunnits with no gruesome, graphic sights or details.  Unlike trench-coated Columbo, another favourite of hers, Jessica never revealed who the killer was until the very last gasp.

Nothing escaped Jessica Fletcher’s attention.

All the clues were there if you were sharp enough to spot them and not fall for red herrings.

Columbo always knew from the off and chipped away until you almost sympathised for the murderer being pursued by him.

Beloved Jessica was seemingly adored by all, a childless widow from the offset.

She lived in Cabot Cove, with another 3000+ residents, Mum and I were always confused why she stayed.

With the town sheriff remarking there were five murders in his first year there, it surely had to have one of the highest murder rates even for the USA?

A celebrated sleuth

Jessica was invited to travel round the world; she even shared a crossover case with Magnum P.I in Hawaii once. Every detective’s dream right there.

Some poor sod was inevitably killed immediately after her arrival with her host, friend, relative often being unwittingly arrested.

Her own niece was accused of murder at least three times. She even managed to solve a murder over the phone once.  Thank goodness she was there to gently assist the ineffectual local law enforcement officers.  Thank you Jessica! Cue the final shot of Ms Fletcher smiling to camera to reassure us all, the world is once again a safe place.

Miss Price of Pepperinge Eye

If Jessica was one of my mum’s favourites, the reclusive, eccentric  Miss Price of Pepperinge Eye, Dorset, was one of mine.

Guilted into housing three London evacuees, you can only imagine their joy at discovering they were living with a trainee witch, using her powers against the Nazis.

Fooled and disappointed by the dastardly fraud, Professor Browne, she didn’t give up an,d after a magic journey thanks to the almighty power of a bed knob, they managed to, almost singlehandedly, save Britain. Using enchanted suits of armour.

Angela Lansbury in Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

Remember this was the 1970s, the futuristic, thrilling, use of film mixed with cartoon was mesmerizing to a tiny girl (me) and I loved every moment of it.  The magic.  The suspense.  The drama.  The intertwined love story and gloriously happy ending.

Who knew if you blended Jessica Fletcher and Miss Price together you would get an enchanted teapot employed as the head housekeeper of a spellbound Beast’s Castle?

I feel Miss Price who, remember, hates shoddy work, and Mrs Potts would have been great friends in adjoining, enchanted worlds.

Less absent-minded and forgetful than Miss Price, our matronly Mrs Potts ran a tight ship leading by example with her dislike of aggressive and ill-mannered behaviour.

Angela Lansbury in common

All of these fabulous, fictional characters, of course, have the magnificent Angela Lansbury in common.  Sorry, the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury.  I shamefully know very little of her career other than these three favourites.

She achieved accolades in abundance and is the subject of three biographies.  I didn’t even know she’d been born in London, wrongly assuming she was an American donning an English accent.

Although I knew little about Dame Angela I was still saddened by her death.

Search for ‘fabulous’…

Bedknobs and Broomsticks was my generation’s Harry Potter.  Murder, She Wrote gave my mum and I some fun competition trying to work out who the dastardly murderous fiend was (while rather relieved we didn’t know Mrs Fletcher in real life).

Without even realising, Angela Lansbury is one of my favourite memes.  Such a thoroughly modern thing and I hope she knew her career, spanning eight generations, was as relevant today as it was when it began.

If you ever need to appear ‘fabulous’ in a meme, search for Angela Lansbury.  You’ll find her there, resplendent in sequins and fur, taking a bow.

And I expect this is how she appeared for St Peter at his gates too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
North-east graffiti artist Lac on overcoming challenges and building a legacy
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
'Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different': 3 women open up…
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…
Highland psychologist James McTaggart provides strategies for coping with Seasonal Affective Disorder. Image: Design / DC Thomson
Seasonal Affective Disorder: How to care for others, when you're struggling to care for…
Halloween living room with a selection of accessories from The Range.
Halloween history: From ancient Celts to scary clowns
Comedian Billy Connolly started out as a folk singer before developing his stand-up act.
What We Learned this week... about Scotland's currency, rhinos, racing calamities and ancient fish…
festive table decorated for halloween; Shutterstock ID 1022530393; purchase_order: ; job:
Eat, drink and be scary: 4 haunted venues in Inverness to dine in
Yvie at the Pride of Britain event.
Yvie Burnett: Tory comedy show is not the Pride of Britain

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Kilmarnock.
Ross County unable to force leveller as 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock keeps them bottom…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man from Aberdeen Picture shows; Missing Aberdeen man. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Appeal to trace 26-year-old missing man last seen in Aberdeen shopping centre
MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 22: Aberdeens Luis Lopes (L) celebrates making it 2-1 with teammate Bojan Miovski during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen at Fir Park, on October 22, 2022, in Motherwell, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Three in three for Duk as Aberdeen beat Motherwell at Fir Park
Robbie Deas celebrates after heading home the Caley Thistle's leveller against Raith Rovers. Images: SNS Group
Robbie Deas seals Caley Thistle point against Raith Rovers to take injury-hit side top…
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers battle for point in pulsating 2-2 draw with Ayr United
13 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Dylan Stuart of Turriff
Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success
The harbour front of Tobermory. Image: Tobermory Book Festival.
Tobermory Book Festival returns next week following two-year break
police hunt stornoway
Police appeal after man broke into convenience store in Stornoway
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented