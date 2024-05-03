Why these mattresses could be your key to a good night’s sleep

We all crave a good night’s sleep. It’s vital to our health and wellbeing. Restless nights can make us irritable and lacking focus. Not getting enough sleep is also known to increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, obesity, diabetes, anxiety, depression and Alzheimer’s.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

There are a number of lifestyle changes we can make to try and help us nod off reliably. But one aspect that can often be overlooked is the quality of what you’re actually sleeping on.

Having a comfortable mattress with good support is vital to your chances of dozing peacefully through the night.

Getting the right one though can often be a complex process and few of us have the expertise to know exactly what we want in a mattress.

Fortunately, the Good Sleep Company in Banff, Aberdeenshire, has come up with a solution. Its exclusive range of Just Add Sleep mattresses are tailormade to provide the right support for you at the right price. Every mattress has been handmade to the team at The Good Sleep Company’s specifications to curate the perfect mattress for their customers.

They’ve done the hard work and you Just Add Sleep.

Why the Just Add Sleep range is right for you

The Just Add Sleep range offers a mattress to match your budget and needs. There are different types of mattress to ensure you can find one that suits you. The top-of-the-range Signature Dream has 3000 individual pocket springs for optimum support. On top of that, deep layers of wool, silk and cashmere combine with 100% viscose panels and hand stitching to provide the height of luxury and comfort.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, then the Harmony has a high-quality orthopaedic spring for a quality firm feel that will support your back through the night. It’s also double-sided, so you can flip it over to add extra lifespan.

Exclusive to The Good Sleep Company

The Good Sleep Company has exclusive rights to this range. So, you won’t be able to find them anywhere else.

Just Add Sleep mattresses have been made to the family-run company’s exact specifications. The team have poured their 10 years-plus experience in the bed industry to craft the ideal sleep environment. It makes for an outstanding product that is sure to meet the customer’s needs.

At the moment, the Good Sleep Company is offering 10% off the sale prices of the range. There is also a five-year guarantee on all mattresses. Plus, you can try it for 30 days and if you decide it isn’t for you the store will change it for a brand new one of your choice.

The Good Sleep Company has a 2,000sq ft showroom which offers one of the widest choices of mattresses in the area as well as bed frames, divan sets and bedroom furniture.

Owner Scott Birnie is always on hand to offer the expert advice you need to get a good night’s rest.

So if you want to find the perfect mattress for your needs and budget, visit Scott’s Banff store. Then Just Add Sleep.