‘A rare opportunity’: Former Sutherland shooting lodge on the market for £900,000

The 10-bedroom Cambusmore Lodge has privileged views over the Loch Fleet National Reserve and the Loch Fleet Estuary.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Cambusmore Estate
The property sits on garden grounds of 18.54 acres and includes two cottages. Image: Galbraith

A 10-bedroom Victorian country home near Dornoch has gone on the market.

Described by Galbraith estate agents as “a rare opportunity”, it sits on 18.54 acres of ground.

It also includes two self-contained cottages, one with four bedrooms and the other with seven.

Cambusmore Lodge was part of the Cambusmore Estate, which was sold in 2021, and has privileged views of the Loch Fleet National Reserve and the Loch Fleet Estuary.

The property is set on an “exceptional coastal setting” with a framed outlook to a protected landscape where otters, seals, curlews and ospreys live.

Cambusmore Lodge has privileged views of the Loch Fleet National Reserve. Image: Galbraith
The property sits on 18.54 acres of ground. Image: Galbraith

Sutherland’s Cambusmore Lodge hits the market

The property, which is need of renovation, offers “an exceptional residential or commercial opportunity.”

The house is an excellent example of a late Victorian shooting lodge, retaining its grandeur and many original features.

Cambusmore Lodge is approached from the public road. Image: Galbraith
The property was part of Cambusmore Estate. Image: Galbraith

The property is accessed from the public road and has its own driveway which leads to a car park in front of the house.

The ground floor features an “elegant” entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, study and a “magnificent” library and sitting room.

The ground floor features an beautiful study rooms and library. Image: Galbraith
Cambusmore Lodge was a former shooting lodge. Image: Galbraith
The spacious kitchen is on the bottom floor. Image: Galbraith

The bottom floor also has a study, dining kitchen, gun room, a larder, WCs as well as boiler, freezer and laundry rooms.

A study, dining kitchen, gun room and a larder are found on the ground floor. Image: Galbraith.
The lodge has a total of 10 bedrooms. Image: Galbraith.
A classy staircase leads up to the first floor. Image: Galbraith

Meanwhile, the first floor is home to 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms.

On the garden grounds, the two-floor self-contained cottage has an entrance hall, sitting room, dining kitchen, utility room, WC, four bedrooms and a shower room.

The property comes with a self-contained cottage. Image: Galbraith
It also comes with a seven-bedroom garage cottage. Image: Galbraith

Meanwhile, the garage cottage – formerly the chauffeur’s accommodation – lies to the south of Cambusmore Lodge.

It includes a kitchen, seven rooms, a bathroom and WC and has two adjacent double garages.

Both the Lodge and Garage Cottage are in a very poor state of repair, meaning viewers should always take care when walking around.

The property is on the market for £900,000.

