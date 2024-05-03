11 pubs in or near Aberdeen to visit for a quiet drink (or two!)

There are plenty of great pubs, bars and hotels in and around Aberdeen.

Whether you are in the city centre or looking to go slightly further afield, there are plenty of options for enjoying a drink or two.

And with the promise of warmer weather and lighter nights approaching – there are some great venues with beer gardens to visit, too.

Maryculter House Hotel

Enjoy an evening of fine dining at the Maryculter House Hotel.

It offers a number of packages, such as the Girly Getaway, which features cocktails, cream teas, dinners and Molton Brown gifts; Spring into Summer, which features an overnight stay, wine and dinner; Suite Sunday, which features an overnight stay in a suite, chilled sparkling wine and a full Scottish breakfast.

Bookings can be made online.

Chester Hotel

The Chester Hotel prides itself on being “stylish. Sophisticated. Chic.”

It offers a relaxing dining experience in what it brands an “extensive and vibrant” space where guests can snap up delicious cocktails and exceptional food, much of which has been sourced from the local area.

Banchory Lodge

Banchory Lodge features a welcoming bar that will soon open the doors to their Sitooterie for visitors to enjoy their dining experience outside in front of the river.

The Deeside venue serves locally sourced, seasonal food and is ideal for those looking to reconnect with nature.

Ferryhill House Hotel

The family-friendly Ferryhill House Hotel might be located in the heart of the city centre, but its relaxed ambiance offers a fine escape from bustling bar life.

The historical building welcomes one and all to enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal and, perhaps, book into a room for the night to extend their stay.

Ferryhill House Hotel is a great place to call home away from away with an inviting outdoor terraces that features a play parks for youngsters to enjoy.

Grays Inn Flaming Grill

The Grays Inn Flaming Grill on Aberdeen’s Greenfern Road is a fantastic (dog-friendly) spot for local families as well as visitors looking to avoid the city centre hustle and bustle.

It features a variety classic pub grub on their menu, while also offering juicy burgers, succulent steaks and more over the open flames.

It’s a fine location to catch the latest sports on the TV with friends and family, or grab a pint in the beer garden if the weather’s appropriate.

Tables can be booked beforehand, but revellers are welcome to drop in anytime for a drink two or to find out what deals are on offer.

The Prince of Wales

Located on Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Lane, this traditional pub is just a stone’s throw away from the Bon Accord Centre.

The historic pub dates back to 1850 and is one of the oldest in the city. The venue is a great choice if you are looking to grab a bite to eat and a couple of drinks after a spot of shopping.

The Howff

This traditional pub can be found on Union Street. It has been a fixture on the Granite mile for decades.

It originally opened in the 1980s under a different name before being renamed The Howff in the 90s.

The Brig O’Don

This pub and restaurant is on King street, close to the River Don.

It is both family and dog friendly, and has an outdoor play area.

Whether you want to watch sports on TV, enjoy some food or grab a seat in the beer garden – there are plenty of options to enjoy at this venue.

Palm Court Hotel

The Palm Court Hotel offers a delightful dining experience within its Bothy Restaurant and Drinkery.

This stylish restaurant serves up traditional Scottish favourites as well as a range of drinks to accompany live sports on the big screen.

The Bothy Restaurant and Drinkery welcomes guests of all ages through their doors and there are a variety of menus to browse, ensuring that there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The Grill

The Grill, which dates back to 1870 when it was established as a restaurant, was famously the place where female protesters stormed through the doors of the then-men-only pub in 1973.

During the protest a sign saying ‘No Ladies’ was snatched from the door and passed around. The incident was the subject of a short film released in 2019 called No Ladies Please.

These days The Grill, which is part of the McGinty’s Group, remains a popular venue on Union Street, but can be just the place you’re looking for when you need to unwind without too much noise.

Ma Cameron’s

Another city centre gem is Ma Cameron’s. It’s said that the snug at the front of the establishment is Aberdeen’s oldest bar, going back to 1746.

The pub on Little Belmont Street has a rich history, and you might even see spirits of the non-alcoholic kind – as it’s said to have its own resident ghost!

But spooky spirits aside, the pub is a popular spot for those looking to enjoy a couple of drinks and some food – and there’s even a rooftop beer garden.

Cheers!