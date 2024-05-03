Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips now sells donuts – here’s what ‘epic flavours’ to expect

Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips in Blackburn has expanded its menu to include fried donuts.

The award-winning family business, which was established in 1978 by Mike Brown, had “always discussed having a dessert option” at the branch, according to son Liam Brown.

The Westpark Drive location opened its doors in 2022, adding to Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips’ existing takeaway at Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen.

Liam, 30, said: “Since his [Mike’s] retirement in 2014, I have been working to grow and modernise the business offering fresh, delicious, on-trend food to Aberdeen city and shire.”

Mike’s Donuts offers four different flavours. Here’s all you need to know about the mouth-watering homemade range including pricing, plus when and how you can order.

Mike’s Donuts: the Instagrammable and ‘epic’ flavours

The desserts have been available since mid-April. Customers can order donuts from noon to 9pm daily.

Head baker Maree prepares the treats, using a variety of suppliers from around Scotland including other small local businesses specialising in dessert toppings, packaging and merchandise.

Maree is part of a 15-strong team at Mike’s Donuts and Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips, which was named one of the UK’s top 50 fish and chip takeaways at the 2024 Fry Awards in March.

“We have some epic and delicious flavours,” says Liam, from Inverurie.

There are the classic donuts dipped in cinnamon sugar (£5.50), as well as donuts topped with:

White chocolate sauce and Oreo crumble

Homemade chocolate sauce and rainbow sprinkles

Pistachio cream and crumbled pistachio pieces

These are priced at £6.50.

Mike’s Donuts are available in-store only. You can take them away or eat them inside.

The donut range was inspired by a trip to New York

Liam went on to say: “We were frequently asked by regular clientele what sweet options we can offer.

“We have discussed desserts for the last 12 months and then decided on donuts at the start of 2024.

“My wife recently returned from a trip to New York where she was inspired by donuts and the endless options you have with them, knowing they would go perfectly with how we operate at our shop in Blackburn.”

The director and owner of Mike’s Donuts hopes the Blackburn shop will be a “leading dessert destination” in the north-east.

He adds: “We are really looking forward to welcoming new faces into our shop to try something different – fresh fried donuts ready to eat hot straight away.

“They also look very Instagramable, so be sure to tag us in your posts.”

For more information, visit @mikesdonutsuk on Instagram.