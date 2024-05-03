Phillip and Faye show us inside their fantastic Ferryhill home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phillip and Faye show us inside their fantastic Ferryhill home

Phillip Carbis and his wife Faye say they will miss their pretty period home which is on the market for £565,000

By Rosemary Lowne
20 Devanha Gardens is a granite gem of a property.
20 Devanha Gardens is a granite gem of a property. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

Timeless elegance meets modern living in this pretty period property.

Located in Aberdeen’s sought after Ferryhill area, the stunning semi-detached granite home has been the perfect place for Phillip Carbis and his wife Faye to bring up their children, eight-year-old Josh and one-year-old Sofia.

It was the wonderful location that first attracted Phillip and Faye to the charming three-storey home.

“We love the location in the centre of the town as there is easy access to Union Square as well as access to Holburn Street, Duthie Park and the train station,” says Phillip.

“We’ve loved being able to walk to local restaurants.”

Phillip Carbis pictured with his wife Faye and children Josh and Sofia. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

Pretty period property in Ferryhill

Together with the location, the plethora of period features including mosaic tiled flooring, beautiful bay windows and cast-iron fireplaces also impressed the couple.

But the time has come for the couple to move on and although they will be sad to leave their amazing home, they’re happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family joy.

“I think the property would suit families or individuals looking for huge amounts of space in a convenient location which is walkable to all attractions,” says Phillip.

“It will also appeal to anyone who enjoys a house in original condition but with a modern feel.”

The sunroom is one of Phillip and Faye’s favourite rooms. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

Charming features

Dating back to 1906, the superb granite property has been sympathetically restored to its former glory.

Stepping foot inside the home, it’s impossible not to admire the striking mosaic tiled flooring in the entrance vestibule.

With every step through the home brings further period features to admire with ornate ceiling coving and high ceilings adorning the hallway.

At the heart of the stylish home is the front lounge with a beautiful bay window and a cast iron fireplace with a marble mantel.

With a beautiful bay window, cornicing and a fantastic feature fireplace, the front lounge is where you can relax in style. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

Perfect for entertaining

At the back of the property is where the large dining kitchen is located complete with an array of integrated appliances and plenty of space for dining.

And for dinner parties or large family gatherings, the formal dining room is perfect as it enjoys lovely views over the back garden.

Phillip and Faye say the size and space of the rooms have allowed them to enjoy many memorable family gatherings.

“The size of the house means that it’s the gathering point for families who are visiting with bedrooms to spare for everyone,” says Phillip.

Family meals can be savoured in the dining room. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

Work from home in style

From the dining room, French doors lead through to the sun lounge where there is direct access into the garden.

And working from home is stress-free as there is a superb study with views over the back garden.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room with access to the back garden as well as two cloakrooms.

A staircase from the kitchen leads up to a fantastic study space with views over the back garden.

The spacious study is the perfect place to work from home. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

Wonderful location in Ferryhill

Meanwhile, a separate staircase from the hallway leads up to the impressive master bedroom, two further double rooms and a bathroom.

A further staircase leads up to the attic floor where there is an attractive family room with gorgeous views over the city.

Also on this floor are two further double bedrooms plus a large box room and a shower room.

Asked what he thinks will appeal to buyers, Phillip thinks it will be the wonderful location, the period features and the beautiful back garden.

Sweet dreams are made in this attractive bedroom. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

“I think people will love the size, the location, and the number of original maintained features such as ornate cornices, fireplaces, wood panelling, period doors, original vestibule tiling and original bathroom tiling,” says Phillip.

“The property still features a maid’s room with an original fireplace and there’s a south facing garden with excellent views across the south of Aberdeen from the first and second floor windows.

“The fact that the property is also not overlooked by other properties is also sure to appeal.”

Outside, the fully enclosed south facing garden is made for family barbecues as there is a paved patio area as well as a sheltered raised wooden decking area with a pergola.

The garden is ideal for family gatherings. Image: Gavin Bain and Co

20 Devanha Gardens, Ferryhill, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £565,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gavin Bain and Co on 01224 623040 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation