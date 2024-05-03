Phillip and Faye show us inside their fantastic Ferryhill home

Timeless elegance meets modern living in this pretty period property.

Located in Aberdeen’s sought after Ferryhill area, the stunning semi-detached granite home has been the perfect place for Phillip Carbis and his wife Faye to bring up their children, eight-year-old Josh and one-year-old Sofia.

It was the wonderful location that first attracted Phillip and Faye to the charming three-storey home.

“We love the location in the centre of the town as there is easy access to Union Square as well as access to Holburn Street, Duthie Park and the train station,” says Phillip.

“We’ve loved being able to walk to local restaurants.”

Pretty period property in Ferryhill

Together with the location, the plethora of period features including mosaic tiled flooring, beautiful bay windows and cast-iron fireplaces also impressed the couple.

But the time has come for the couple to move on and although they will be sad to leave their amazing home, they’re happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family joy.

“I think the property would suit families or individuals looking for huge amounts of space in a convenient location which is walkable to all attractions,” says Phillip.

“It will also appeal to anyone who enjoys a house in original condition but with a modern feel.”

Charming features

Dating back to 1906, the superb granite property has been sympathetically restored to its former glory.

Stepping foot inside the home, it’s impossible not to admire the striking mosaic tiled flooring in the entrance vestibule.

With every step through the home brings further period features to admire with ornate ceiling coving and high ceilings adorning the hallway.

At the heart of the stylish home is the front lounge with a beautiful bay window and a cast iron fireplace with a marble mantel.

Perfect for entertaining

At the back of the property is where the large dining kitchen is located complete with an array of integrated appliances and plenty of space for dining.

And for dinner parties or large family gatherings, the formal dining room is perfect as it enjoys lovely views over the back garden.

Phillip and Faye say the size and space of the rooms have allowed them to enjoy many memorable family gatherings.

“The size of the house means that it’s the gathering point for families who are visiting with bedrooms to spare for everyone,” says Phillip.

Work from home in style

From the dining room, French doors lead through to the sun lounge where there is direct access into the garden.

And working from home is stress-free as there is a superb study with views over the back garden.

Also on the ground floor is a handy utility room with access to the back garden as well as two cloakrooms.

A staircase from the kitchen leads up to a fantastic study space with views over the back garden.

Wonderful location in Ferryhill

Meanwhile, a separate staircase from the hallway leads up to the impressive master bedroom, two further double rooms and a bathroom.

A further staircase leads up to the attic floor where there is an attractive family room with gorgeous views over the city.

Also on this floor are two further double bedrooms plus a large box room and a shower room.

Asked what he thinks will appeal to buyers, Phillip thinks it will be the wonderful location, the period features and the beautiful back garden.

“I think people will love the size, the location, and the number of original maintained features such as ornate cornices, fireplaces, wood panelling, period doors, original vestibule tiling and original bathroom tiling,” says Phillip.

“The property still features a maid’s room with an original fireplace and there’s a south facing garden with excellent views across the south of Aberdeen from the first and second floor windows.

“The fact that the property is also not overlooked by other properties is also sure to appeal.”

Outside, the fully enclosed south facing garden is made for family barbecues as there is a paved patio area as well as a sheltered raised wooden decking area with a pergola.

20 Devanha Gardens, Ferryhill, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £565,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gavin Bain and Co on 01224 623040 or check out the website aspc.co.uk