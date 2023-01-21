GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The golden rule of hedges and edges

By Brian Cunningham
January 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.
Our Ginger Gairdner was heartened by the sight of greenery after all the frost and snow.

I was lucky enough to experience one of those rare, blissful moments of peace and calm in the garden the other day.

One of the things that makes them so special is they always come unannounced.

It was the early morning walk with the dog, when the sun had just risen and after a month of cold, frost and snow.

It was a happy sight

Instead of seeing white and grey, my eyes were  reintroduced to some colour. The grass was green again and the soil a beautiful brown.

I didn’t realise how much I had longed to see this.

There was a nice wind too, so it felt that the wetness of the melt was also drying out a bit and, along with the blue sky, I actually felt like I wanted to spend a few hours in the garden. Which I duly did.

Herbaceous plants like Persicaria microcephala `Red Dragon` add colour.

I started off with the intention of tidying up an area at the bottom of my garden where there is an old yew tree, snowdrops grow underneath it.

It’s a nice, wee display of the common type, Galanthus nivalis, which we can see from our sitting room window. On my first day back out in the garden in the new year, it felt like a nice place to start.

By the end of the day though, I still hadn’t got around to it, as it turned into one of those days where one task just naturally led to another, and by the time I was ready, it was starting to get dark.

First, I thought I would quickly turn the compost heap. It’s not been done for a good, few weeks and it’s a key job, worth doing to get air into the heap and help the decomposition process.

Time to tidy

Then I saw some of the areas of herbaceous plants in my borders weren’t looking so tidy and with the wind there was the risk of it been blown all around the garden, so I decided I would head there next.

I didn’t go for a complete herbaceous tidy. The spent foliage of plants like Hemerocalis, Hosta and Persicaria ‘Red Dragon’ –  which has lovely maroon and green patterned leaves – seems to drop to the ground and at this point needs a good tidying up.

So with my secateurs I cut all the foliage back to the ground and cleared away to my compost heap, which was now good and ready to be topped up.

What is it with grass?

All the while I kept trying to ignore the grass edges of this border. I could see they desperately needed trimmed, its amazing how grass edges still manage to keep growing even in the colder months.

It was still in my intention to get down to the bottom of the garden and on to the snowdrops but I couldn’t stop myself.  So it was back to the shed to look out the edging shears and trimming the edge took the next half hour.

How is it that grass edges still get untidy in winter?

I’m glad I did though as even after being a keen gardener for 30 years, I still can’t get over how  neat lawn edges can lift the appearance of the whole garden.

It’s the same with neat hedges. Just remember the saying ‘edges and hedges’. It doesn’t matter how bad your garden is to the untrained eye, it will look immaculate.

My career up until now has pretty much been based on this saying!

Not all the herbaceous got the chop. Each to their own. Some gardeners will go for a complete tidy whilst others, like myself, like to leave some of last year’s foliage in place to give the garden a bit of interest over winter.

Now I leave the likes of Sedum, Perovskia, Veronicastrum and Echinacea foliage uncut until the end of winter, as it is woodier so stays erect.

I make sure to tidy before it gets trickier with the new foliage starting to shoot.

Benefit to wildlife

Leaving your herbaceous uncut over winter is also beneficial to wildlife, providing shelter and food. I used to leave everything, until I heard gardening great Jim McColl  say, “yes, but remember that also means a place for those that we’d rather not encourage like snugs and snails” which in spring will devour the emerging new shoots.

That’s why  I go for the balanced approach of tidying the foliage that lays on the ground and leaving the rest.

Now  the winter white has vanished from the garden (for now anyway), some of the damage from the cold snap is visible. The foliage on two shrubs has turned black. This is the result of the extremely cold temperatures we had – got down to below -10 degrees Celsius.

They don’t look good at the moment but I’m hoping they’ll recover in the spring. Fingers crossed I’ll have made it down to the bottom of the garden by then.

