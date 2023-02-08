Ideas for spending Valentine’s Day at home: 9 date night essentials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Ideas for spending Valentine’s Day at home: 9 date night essentials

In partnership with Bon Accord
February 8, 2023, 9:00 am
Couple exchanging gifts during a Valentine's Day at home
Get ready for Valentine's Day with Bon Accord.

Looking for ideas for a perfect Valentine’s Day at home? Why not plan a romantic date night?

Sure, sometimes hitting the town can be fun! But you don’t need to spend a fortune or deal with all the logistics of planning a night out to have a great date.

In fact, a cosy night in can be even more romantic. Your date will see just how much effort you’ve taken to make something normal (i.e. your living room!) feel extra special.

And it couldn’t be easier to make your idea for spending Valentine’s Day at home come to life. After all, Bon Accord has everything you need for a romantic date night. Here are some ideas on what to buy.

9 Valentine’s date night essentials to celebrate your love in style

1. Dress the part and look pretty in pink

Pink love heart print dress
Pink heart round neck long puff sleeve mini dress (£33.99), New Look

What says Valentine’s more than a love heart print? This dress ticks all the boxes for a date night outfit.

2. Get cosy with Valentine’s themed PJs

Valentine's themed night gown
Pink heart print lace trim slip (£30), Next

Since you’re staying in for Valentine’s Day, you could always opt for some cute, themed nightwear instead of getting properly dressed up.

3. Share a personalised sweet treat

Valentine’s Giant Cookie Cake from Millie’s Cookies in Bon Accord, Aberdeen.
Valentine’s Giant Cookie Cake (from £20.99), Millie’s Cookies

It’s an unwritten rule that Valentine’s Day is not complete without some themed sweet treats. Personalise a giant cookie and then enjoy sharing it!

4. Try out a new beauty look ready for a date night selfie

Premium Beauty Box from Boots
Boots X Indiyah Premium Beauty Box (£55), Boots

This premium beauty box also makes for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, whether you treat yourself or buy it for a loved one.

5. Forget heels and embrace comfort with new slippers

Ugg Scuffette Slippers
Ugg Scuffette Slippers (£84.99), Soletrader

The best thing about staying at home for Valentine’s Day is that you don’t need to torture yourself by wearing heels all night. Instead, treat yourself to a new pair of slippers, like these ones from Soletrader, which is now located at Bon Accord.

6. Relax during a DIY spa experience with face masks

Selection of face masks from The Body Shop
Face Masks (from £6), The Body Shop

Bring the romantic spa day to your house with this selection of face masks from The Body Shop.

7. Make a bet and get competitive with a card game

Monopoly Deal game from Waterstones
Monopoly Deal game (£6.99), Waterstones

While you wait for dinner to cook, enjoy a little friendly competition with a card game – maybe the loser will have to wash all the dishes at the end of the night!

8. Enhance the date night vibes with scented candles

Love is Love candle from Yankee Candles on kitchen counter
Yankee Candle Love is Love candle (from £20), Yankee Candle

What is more suitable for Valentine’s Day than a candle designed to celebrate love in all its forms?

9. Enjoy a delicious Valentine’s Day meal at home (with minimal effort and clean up)

Valentine's Day meal deal from M&S
Valentine’s Dine In deal with starter, main, side, dessert and a drink (£20), M&S

You may be eating at home, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for anything less than delicious perfection for dinner. A meal deal from M&S will tick all the boxes and involves minimal prep and tidy up.

Do you have other ideas for Valentine’s Day? Shop at home or going out essentials

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day at home or out on the town this year, a visit to Bon Accord will help you get ready.

Shop dresses at the likes of Next and New Look, stop by one of Bon Accord’s cafés for a coffee to keep you going, and browse a variety of shops for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Bon Accord is open 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm Sunday.

Check out available shops at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Lifestyle

Aerial view of Inverness looking upstream on the River Ness and down towards the Great Glen.
Residential properties for sale up by a quarter in Inverness as owners face potential…
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
The average price of a litre of diesel has fallen below 170p for the first time in 11 months (Yui Mok/PA)
Price of diesel falls below 170p per litre for first time since March 2022
Highland Council's headquarters. It has published a report into health and social care staff numbers.
Highland health staff: Council aiming to reduce £1m-a-year agency spend
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has accused Ofgem and the Government of creating a ‘booming business’ for loan sharks after the prepayment energy meter scandal was uncovered (Alamy/PA)
Gordon Brown: Government and Ofgem are creating booming business for loan sharks
Harry in the WellChild video (WellChild/PA)
Harry shares support for WellChild families in first charity video since memoir
Ella Clarke outside Culture Cafe and Deli, whihch opened recently in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Zen party: A first look at Culture, the 'only 100%-plant-based cafe' in Inverness
What was then Rosebank House circa 1867.
Grade B listed townhouse with private secluded garden for over £245,000
A report suggests the recovery of children and young people’s wellbeing towards pre-pandemic levels has been ‘inconsistent’ (PA)
Anxiousness among pupils ‘may have worsened’ despite return to in-person lessons
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland's Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…

Most Read

1
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
29Apr08. High St, Inverness. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. LOCATOR. McDonalds bosses apply to extend opening hours. Pictured:- McDonalds, High St, Inverness. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/04/08
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpulian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
United Auctions' auctioneer Raymond Kennedy selling the Beef Shorthorns.
Robust trade for first round of bull sales
CR0039619 Drone images of flooding at Kintore, along the River Don. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 20/11/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
New early flood forecast launches in Scotland to help communities prepare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented