Ideas for spending Valentine’s Day at home: 9 date night essentials

Looking for ideas for a perfect Valentine’s Day at home? Why not plan a romantic date night?

Sure, sometimes hitting the town can be fun! But you don’t need to spend a fortune or deal with all the logistics of planning a night out to have a great date.

In fact, a cosy night in can be even more romantic. Your date will see just how much effort you’ve taken to make something normal (i.e. your living room!) feel extra special.

And it couldn’t be easier to make your idea for spending Valentine’s Day at home come to life. After all, Bon Accord has everything you need for a romantic date night. Here are some ideas on what to buy.

9 Valentine’s date night essentials to celebrate your love in style

1. Dress the part and look pretty in pink

What says Valentine’s more than a love heart print? This dress ticks all the boxes for a date night outfit.

2. Get cosy with Valentine’s themed PJs

Since you’re staying in for Valentine’s Day, you could always opt for some cute, themed nightwear instead of getting properly dressed up.

3. Share a personalised sweet treat

It’s an unwritten rule that Valentine’s Day is not complete without some themed sweet treats. Personalise a giant cookie and then enjoy sharing it!

4. Try out a new beauty look ready for a date night selfie

This premium beauty box also makes for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, whether you treat yourself or buy it for a loved one.

5. Forget heels and embrace comfort with new slippers

The best thing about staying at home for Valentine’s Day is that you don’t need to torture yourself by wearing heels all night. Instead, treat yourself to a new pair of slippers, like these ones from Soletrader, which is now located at Bon Accord.

6. Relax during a DIY spa experience with face masks

Bring the romantic spa day to your house with this selection of face masks from The Body Shop.

7. Make a bet and get competitive with a card game

While you wait for dinner to cook, enjoy a little friendly competition with a card game – maybe the loser will have to wash all the dishes at the end of the night!

8. Enhance the date night vibes with scented candles

What is more suitable for Valentine’s Day than a candle designed to celebrate love in all its forms?

9. Enjoy a delicious Valentine’s Day meal at home (with minimal effort and clean up)

You may be eating at home, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for anything less than delicious perfection for dinner. A meal deal from M&S will tick all the boxes and involves minimal prep and tidy up.

Do you have other ideas for Valentine’s Day? Shop at home or going out essentials

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day at home or out on the town this year, a visit to Bon Accord will help you get ready.

Shop dresses at the likes of Next and New Look, stop by one of Bon Accord’s cafés for a coffee to keep you going, and browse a variety of shops for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

Bon Accord is open 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm Sunday.

Check out available shops at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord.