Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz yet to be contacted by Dons

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is out of the running to replace Jim Goodwin as next Aberdeen manager.

The 55-year-old, who led Sheffield United to two promotions in three years, had been the bookmakers favourite to take over the Pittodrie hotseat.

However, it is understood Wilder has decided the Aberdeen job is not the route he wants to take back into management.

Aberdeen had a discussion with former Middlesbrough manager Wilder’s agent last week.

And is understood Wilder, who was axed by Boro in October, is seeking a different path back into the dugout.

Wilder won the prestigious League Manager Association Manager of the Year award in 2019.

He was sandwiched between Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), who won it in 2018, and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), who secured the honour in 2020.

No Reds contact with Michniewicz

Meanwhile, Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz still wants the vacant Aberdeen post.

Michniewicz led Poland to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, where they lost to beaten finalists France.

The 52-year-old also won the Polish title with Legia Warsaw in 2021.

But it is understood Aberdeen have yet to make contact with Michniewicz despite reports in Poland stating talks have opened.

Former Huddersfield and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is also in the frame.

Cowley, 44, was interviewed by Aberdeen when they were looking to replace Derek McInnes in 2021.

He withdrew from the process to take on the job at Portsmouth.

Cowley was axed by Portsmouth last month.

Other candidates for Aberdeen job

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, 51, is also believed to be interested in the Aberdeen position.

Yorke won the Australia Cup last year with A-League side MacArthur FC.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Hibs boss John Hughes is on record as saying has applied for the job.

Development phase manager Barry Robson, assisted by Steve Agnew, are in interim charge of the first team as the board’s hunt for a new manager continues.

Robson led Aberdeen to a 3-1 defeat of Motherwell at the weekend to end the Reds’ five game losing streak.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has returned to the United States, but will remain central to the hunt for a new manager.

The Pittodrie hierarchy are willing to take their time in appointing a new boss, having sacked three managers in two years.