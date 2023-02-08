Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz yet to be contacted by Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz yet to be contacted by Dons

By Sean Wallace
February 8, 2023, 9:01 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 9:56 am
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is out of the running to replace Jim Goodwin as next Aberdeen manager.

The 55-year-old, who led Sheffield United to two promotions in three years, had been the bookmakers favourite to take over the Pittodrie hotseat.

However, it is understood Wilder has decided the Aberdeen job is not the route he wants to take back into management.

Aberdeen had a discussion with former Middlesbrough manager Wilder’s agent last week.

And is understood Wilder, who was axed by Boro in October, is seeking a different path back into the dugout.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Image: PA

Wilder won the prestigious League Manager Association Manager of the Year award in 2019.

He was sandwiched between Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), who won it in 2018, and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), who secured the honour in 2020.

No Reds contact with Michniewicz

Meanwhile, Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz still wants the vacant Aberdeen post.

Michniewicz led Poland to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, where they lost to beaten finalists France.

The 52-year-old also won the Polish title with Legia Warsaw in 2021.

But it is understood Aberdeen have yet to make contact with Michniewicz despite reports in Poland stating talks have opened.

Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland with Robert Lewandowski at the World Cup. Image: Shutterstock

Former Huddersfield and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is also in the frame.

Cowley, 44, was interviewed by Aberdeen when they were looking to replace Derek McInnes in 2021.

He withdrew from the process to take on the job at Portsmouth.

Cowley was axed by Portsmouth last month.

Danny Cowley during his time as Portsmouth manager. Image: Shutterstock

Other candidates for Aberdeen job

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, 51, is also believed to be interested in the Aberdeen position.

Yorke won the Australia Cup last year with A-League side MacArthur FC.

Former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Hibs boss John Hughes is on record as saying has applied for the job.

Development phase manager Barry Robson, assisted by Steve Agnew, are in interim charge of the first team as the board’s hunt for a new manager continues.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock

Robson led Aberdeen to a 3-1 defeat of Motherwell at the weekend to end the Reds’ five game losing streak.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has returned to the United States, but will remain central to the hunt for a new manager.

The Pittodrie hierarchy are willing to take their time in appointing a new boss, having sacked three managers in two years.

 

