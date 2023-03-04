RAB MCNEIL: I’ve been eating out again, it doesn’t go well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB MCNEIL: I’ve been eating out again, it doesn’t go well

By Rab McNeil
March 4, 2023, 5:00 pm
Busy restaurants are not Rab's thing.
Busy restaurants are not Rab's thing.

I have been eating out again. It did not go well. I wish my friends did not insist on eating out.

It’s fine to catch up, but I’d rather go for a hike with them in the open air, or just sit in the park together, with sandwiches if the weather is clement.

This was not in my home city but, when away like this, it’s comforting to see a Greggs or similar, as these institutions unite us and make us feel we are one, more than any political or religious movement might manage.

It’s just strange

But strange restaurants in strange cities only add to the feeling of, well, strangeness. They make a fellow feel uncomfortable.

Still, at least if I got thrown out, I could hightail it out of Dodge afterwards and put it all behind me.

Rab can’t hear properly in restaurants, and it’s all a bit overwhelming.

On this occasion, I was not thrown out. I was tolerated. The first problem was that the place was packed. I am not fond of crowds, particularly indoors.

But, associated with this, was the ambient hubbub, which means I cannot clearly hear what people closer to me are saying.

It’s all right with mates. You can just say “Eh?” all the time. But, with waiters, who always seem impatient, you have to be on the ball and snappy with your answers.

You cannot just say “yes”, in the vain hope that it’s the right thing. “Would you like me to vomit in your food, sir?” “Oh, yes please!”

“Don’t know” doesn’t cut it either. “Are you Mr McNeil?” “I don’t know.”

Still, somehow we got through it, after the chappie shimmied off to fetch a loudhailer.

A sea-creature with shells on

The food was all foreign, and I opted for a fish stew as the least likely to corrupt decent ratepayers. I was reliably informed that it did not come with mushy peas.

What it did come with, unfortunately, was some sort of sea-creature with shells on. I’ve always been suspicious of this sort of thing, believing it the sort of pabulum only desperate people would eat.

Still, I forced myself to forage through it, while feeling I’d rather have a sausage roll.

I should say, too, that eating this dish might have been easier had I not dropped my spoon on the floor.

I pretended not to notice and struggled through the thick soupy goo with a fork and knife.

It didn’t get better

As always happens, I looked up at one point to find another diner smirking at me. This was some time after the spoon incident, so I don’t know what his problem was.

True, I had spilled some food down my front, as per, but surely that is normal?

To cap it all, after we’d left the joint – to great relief on my part – I found that I’d lost my glasses, and so had to go back in and force the staff to search for them, before discovering them in a fleece pocket underneath my executive-style anorak.

I apologised profusely. I was sorry I had come. They were, I’m sure, not sorry to see the back of me.

In the meantime, I am not sorry to say that my favourite restaurant remains my car, where I can eat a corned beef sandwich or sausage roll in peace without palaver.

