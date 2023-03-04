Banks o’ Dee defeat Buckie on penalties to reach Highland League Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee reached the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final after beating Buckie Thistle 3-2 on penalties at Victoria Park.

The sides were locked together at 1-1 after an absorbing 90 minutes, with the Jags having played three quarters of the tie with 10 men after Joe McCabe was sent off.

The home side did take the lead with Andrew MacAskill’s corner finding the net before Chris Antoniazzi restored parity early in the second half.

In the shoot-out Dee goalkeeper Andy Shearer made the difference with two saves which helped secure their passage through to the final where they will face Inverurie Locos at Fraserburgh’s Bellslea on Saturday April 8.

Early dismissal

The opening exchanges were quite scrappy but Buckie carved Dee open after 10 minutes.

Sam Pugh’s pass released Scott Adams on the right flank but when he cut the ball back Josh Peters didn’t catch his left-footed shot with enough power to test goalkeeper Andy Shearer.

At the other end Michael Philipson forced Balint Demus into a save with a cross-cum-shot from an acute angle.

Marcus Goodall and Scott Adams both dragged shots from the edge of the box wide for the Jags, but in the main chances were hard to come by.

But midway through the first period the game burst into life. First Max Barry broke clear on the right side of the area, his powerful low strike was parried by Shearer and Alasdair Stark made a crucial clearance.

As Dee tried to counter-attack McCabe fouled Antoniazzi and referee Gordon Seago brandished his red card at the Buckie full-back.

Thistle were unhappy with the decision, McCabe flew into the challenge and did appear catch Antoniazzi with his studs and Seago’s mind was quickly made up.

With 10 men Buckie created the next opening in the 28th minute. Goodall raced down the right and teed up Peters inside the box, however, the usually clinical striker scuffed his effort from 12 yards and Kelly blocked.

On 38 minutes the Jags had the ball in the net with Barry glancing home a Peters cross, but the offside flag was up.

Despite their numerical disadvantage Thistle looked the more potent attacking threat and in the 40th minute they took the lead.

MacAskill’s inswinging corner from the left wasn’t dealt with by the Dee defence and the ball found its way into the net at the front post.

Banks o’ Dee had the last chance of the first period with Lachie MacLeod setting up brother Hamish on the left of the area only for Demus to block his low drive.

Dee leveller

The visitors would’ve been looked for more spark in attack at the start of the second period and they got in on 53 minutes as they equalised.

Lachie MacLeod linked with Philipson, who jinked along the edge of the area, before slipping in Antoniazzi on the left side of the box and his shot bobbled into the net despite Demus’ best efforts to save.

After falling behind Buckie were soon back creating chances. Jack Murray headed wide from a MacAskill corner and a Peters shot was held by Shearer.

Dee were next to apply pressure with sub Magnus Watson dispossessing Murray as Buckie tried to play out, but Demus eventually mopped up.

The tie continued to be delicately poised, although Buckie were almost caught out with 10 minutes remaining.

Rob Armstrong robbed Goodall inside the box and found Neil Gauld, who in turn teed up Lachie MacLeod, but Cohen Ramsay made an excellent sliding block.

In the 85th minute the Hamish Munro and Pugh’s mix-up gave Lachie MacLeod a clear sight of goal, but Demus made a good stop down to his right.

Goodall flashed a strike from 30 yards narrowly over in the last minute of normal time, but penalties were required to settle the issue.

Although referee Seago believed extra-time had to be played, but after consulting the Highland League secretary and the league’s handbook he was satisfied the rules of the competition was to go straight to penalties rather than play the additional period.

Pugh was thwarted by Shearer, MacAskill rattled the crossbar and Shearer diverted Kyle MacLeod’s penalty on to the bar which meant despite Jack Henderson also hitting the bar conversions from Neil Gauld, Mark Gilmour and Armstrong too Dee through.