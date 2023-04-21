News Agenda: Do the ends justify the means for those who believe in civil disobedience and direct action?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Agenda: Do the ends justify the means for those who believe in civil disobedience and direct action?

Animal Rising activists were arrested at the Grand National and Just Stop Oil disrupted the World Snooker Championship, but their tactics have sparked controversy. Neil Drysdale reports.

Neil Drysdale
Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
It has become a familiar sight on our TV screens: campaigners for different causes taking direct action to spread their message to the public.

The old methods of complaining to your MP or MSP or writing a letter to your daily newspaper have been replaced, in many cases, by demonstrators engaging in civil disobedience, disrupting major sporting events and targeting arts venues.

Last weekend, more than 100 members of Animal Rising were arrested, following a protest which delayed the start of the Grand National at Aintree. And, just 48 hours later, two members of the environmental group Just Stop Oil sparked commotion at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield where the traditional green baize was transformed to orange while the audience jeered at the interruption.

Activists from JSO previously threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London and six of the climate change protesters were spared jail last month after a track invasion which risked “serious harm” to Formula One drivers and marshals during last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Police officers removed activists from Just Stop Oil taking part in a blockade. Pic: Jacob King/PA Wire

Mass demonstration

There has been an increase in protest and activism in recent years. And few people doubt the sincerity of the mostly young people who have grown frustrated with the lack of action from governments or multinational companies in tackling what they believe is the principal threat to the future of the planet.

And this weekend, thousands of campaigners are showing support for a mass demonstration The Big One, which will  take place in London outside the Houses of Parliament.

It will see Extinction Rebellion – which claims on its website that “civil disobedience works”, Greenpeace, War on Want, PCS Union, NHS Workers Say No, Quakers in Britain, and many others stand side by side to demand an end to the fossil fuel era, with a citizen-led transition.

What should we be talking about?

XR member Yaz Ashmawi said: “This is a hugely significant moment. Never before have we seen this many organisations standing together to demand urgent action on the climate and ecological emergency and a fair and just transition led by citizens.

“While the mainstream media grasp at straws and focus their attention on fabricated plans for disruption during the London Marathon, the real work of building a mass movement impossible for the government to ignore is gaining momentum.

“This is the real story: disrupting the London Marathon isn’t happening, but civilisational collapse is. Which should we be talking about?”

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has criticised Just Stop Oil protests.North East Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr

Concerns raised over actions

However, concerns have been raised about the impact of the protesters’ actions with some people questioning whether the problems posed to motorists and employees, when faced with sit-downs on motorways and entrances to work places being covered in glue or paint, actually repels rather than convinces the majority.

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said: “In our democracy, it is right that members of the public have the right to protest peacefully while causing no harm.

“It is already the case that pretty much every decision at local council, the Scottish Parliament and UK Parliament is scrutinised for its environmental impact. I know from my work in Holyrood that the just transition to net zero is ever present in decision-making. That’s how change happens – we’re all citizens and everyone wants to improve animal welfare, meet the 1.5C climate challenge, get more people using public transport and manage our journey towards net zero.

Two protesters threw tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s famous work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London.

“Sticking nails in people’s tyres and making a scene at the Crucible isn’t going to move the dial for advocacy in these areas. Dumping tens of thousands of north-east residents out of a job overnight isn’t going to solve the issue of our demand for fossil fuels.

“In fact, behaviour such as this is more likely to turn off large numbers of people who are already convinced by the arguments for change and are already making changes. Others will come on board with incentives, not threats and disruption.

“As we’ve seen in Holyrood recently, boorish heckling is stopping elected members from discussing precisely these kinds of issues as well as asking vitally important questions on behalf of constituents on local issues.”

These people care about the future

It may be a complex issue, but Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, the news editor at the Aberdeen University newspaper, The Gaudie, told me he can understand both sides.

He said: ‘The actions of groups like Just Stop Oil are disruptive by design and intended to spark media coverage. Throwing orange powder at the World Snooker Championships or soup on a Van Gogh painting won’t stop the government from licensing new oil and gas projects, but it will raise the profile of the campaign.

“This isn’t a secret: Just Stop Oil says as much on their website.

Just Stop Oil hit Aberdeen’s Silver Fin building to target Barclays bank.

“The question becomes whether or not such actions will inspire people to join these activist groups. I’m not sure that they will. Not all press is good press, despite what some may say. Many in the UK will read about the latest activist ‘stunt’ and simply go on with their day (or write an angry tweet).

“Yet, interviewing a local JSO activist last autumn, I could see that their beliefs were sincere. This activist truly believed the climate was on the verge of collapse, and that their actions played a tangible role in combating the ‘criminal actions’ of the government. There was no malice or hatred in their voice, just passionate conviction.

“So, as long as activists do not endanger public safety, and are willing to face the consequences of their actions, by all means let them protest.

“I would hope our political system is strong enough to tolerate such acts of civil disobedience while ensuring that the public are kept safe.”

Environmental campaigners from Just Stop Oil protest outside the UK Government building. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA

‘We must bring people together’

One activist told me off the record that the antics of a few “attention seekers” were proving counter-productive. Extinction Rebellion, meanwhile, is working with race organisers at tomorrow’s London Marathon in a bid to prevent disruption of an event which raises millions of pounds for myriad charities every spring.

Many campaigners recognise there is no value in venting their wrath at the wrong people. Guy Ingerson, the co-convenor of Aberdeen Greens, told me: “For me, direct action should be aimed at those with the ability to act. This includes large corporations and those with political and economic power.

“Civil disobedience and other forms of protest are hugely powerful and the more so when they build popular support. [But] some of the actions we have seen risk alienating those whom we need to take with us.

“The climate and ecological crisis is the biggest threat to our society today, so I understand the frustration which protesters are expressing. However, action must be better targeted. We must bring communities together in taking action and speaking truth to those in power.”

There are no easy answers and the oil protests strike at the heart of the matter. There was massive opposition to the Suffragettes when they embarked on civil disorder to pursue votes for women. But they prevailed, though not without turmoil and tragedy.

How will history judge those fighting to protect the climate?

 

 

