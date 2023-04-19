Iain Maciver: We’d all be snookered without protestors shouting about what matters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: We’d all be snookered without protestors shouting about what matters

Protest is sometimes necessary, whether it's regarding fossil fuels or non-functional ferries.

A Just Stop Oil protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield (Image: Mike Egerton/PA)
A Just Stop Oil protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder during the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield (Image: Mike Egerton/PA)
By Iain Maciver

Climate activists, anti-abortionists, oil protesters and more. Everyone’s at it.

We do have more to protest nowadays. The Scottish Government, in its current, uncaring manifestation, is at it again, doing what it does worst – attacking the people of the Western Isles in the latest shoddy attempt to drive us out.

Take the ferries – and we wish someone else actually would, and run them properly. One of these red and white ones from Orkney was supposed to be coming down to help Caledonian MacBrayne with capacity.

As sure as eggs are eggs, there will be more disruption soon, so the plan is to have the big catamaran MV Alfred available to fill in at short notice. The Fred, however, has had its own delays after failing to get its passenger certificate from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency. It’s still stuck in Belfast waiting to get its MOT.

Completing that deal must have had the champagne corks popping in the boardroom at owner Pentland Ferries. CalMac gets the Fred for nine months for a cool £9 million of our money.

Is £9 million a good deal or not? I’m not an industry expert, but Pentland Ferries itself paid just £14 million for Fred three years ago. Wow. Smart guys up there in Orkney.

Dubbed Caledonian MacPain by a Scottish tabloid, the ferry company just announced it has no ships for the Skye-Harris-North Uist triangle. All sailings from noon on Saturday are cancelled.

I wouldn’t be surprised if every boat owner on Orkney, no matter what size of boat, came and offered help. The Scottish Government is so slow in dealing with these crises that CalMac is taking the flak, but clueless government ministers are the culprits.

It’s because of them that our island businesses are struggling. A Uist hotel said a third of its usual bookings have not materialised, or have just been cancelled. Other islands are well down, too.

They should be recompensed, what with the ongoing ferry fiasco and the bizarre proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas plan, which will absolutely ruin the islands’ economy. It will result in a new round of Clearances. I think that’s the plan.

All proposals have pros and cons. Ministers should balance the arguments and decide which one is best suited in the circumstances. The cons are as important as the pros, but this lot just forget that.

Decimating the living standards of possibly thousands of people in marine-related jobs with only a tick-box consultation to push through a plan which has not been properly researched and with uncertain benefits is the action of scoundrels. Once again, the Scottish Government is clearly not listening, so we will have to protest.

“Get up, stand up. Stand up for your rights. Get up, stand up. Don’t give up the fight.” Darn it, Bob Marley. Where are you when we need you?

Sometimes protest is necessary

We could take our cue from Just Stop Oil protestor Eddie Whittingham, who leapt onto the snooker table at the Crucible Theatre on Monday and threw orange powder around. People must be allowed to protest – even at a silly snooker game.

The snobbish commentators, players and some in the audience were so serious about it. “Never in 25 years have I seen such a thing,” one snorted. They couldn’t see the funny side.

Oh, get over yourselves. Snooker is just guys trying to push balls into a hole. It is completely unimportant. Chill out. The lack of humour was really quite hilarious.

Then there was a delay. So what? The tables were hoovered. That was it. No one was hurt. A perfect, colourful, memorable protest using either dried paint powder, turmeric or ground-down Wotsits.

We should see more cleverly-planned stunts like that. If it was not for the dedication of these protestors, the dozy politicians of the UK would not even be discussing the damage caused by oil and other fossil fuels. That’s my view.

I was not protesting when I suggested we were all still waiting to hear the real reason why Nicola Sturgeon had stepped down as first minister. How many arrests have there been now? As Lord Baden-Powell used to say: “Slowly, slowly, catchy monkey.” Sometimes you have to wait for the facts to emerge.

But, protest is sometimes necessary – even if only to make the lives of ghastly snooker commentators and players more interesting. To anyone else who takes snooker too seriously, remember: it’s just a pub game, best played drunk. No bowtie required.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Education and Skills Secretary Jenny Gilruth (standing) is sworn in (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angus Peter Campbell: Scottish languages seem bottom of priority list for SNP
It's been six years since the idea of cable cars in Aberdeen was first floated (Image: DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: Keep the weird and wonderful ideas for Aberdeen's future coming
The impact of Brexit continues to be felt across the UK (Image: nito/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Everyone has rolled over and accepted Brexit except the SNP - and…
The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill was introduced in March (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Rural voices must be heard on flawed Wildlife Management Bill
A pub in Essex hit the headlines recently for displaying racist objects (Image: mavo/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
The late Paul O'Grady was a passionate dog lover (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
Scottish footballer Jock Stein in the crowd at Annfield Stadium, in 1972 (Image: DC Thomson)
Chris Deerin: Sporting sense of belonging is needed to transform towns into communities
Chronic illness changes a great deal, but it doesn't necessarily mean the absolute end of life as it once was (Image: Elena Kitch/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: I'm chronically ill but won't give up on living life to the…
A problematic pothole in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
David Knight: Poetically, political potholes are biggest threat for Yousaf's SNP
John Cleese, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in Fawlty Towers. Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: You cannot recreate perfection

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three baby lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons' 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday. Image: SNS
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]