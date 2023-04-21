Ross County boss Malky Mackay refusing to be fooled by Hearts’ recent slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay refusing to be fooled by Hearts’ recent slump

The Jambos have lost their last six matches, ahead of Ross County's trip to Tynecastle this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay is refusing to read too much into the problems encountered by Saturday’s opponents Hearts.

The Jambos have lost their last six matches in succession, which has caused them to fall five points adrift of third-placed Aberdeen.

The downturn in form prompted the dismissal of Robbie Neilson as manager, with Steven Naismith now in interim post until the end of the season.

Mackay still regards the Edinburgh outfit as one of the country’s leading sides, and anticipates no less of a challenge when his side makes the trip to Tynecastle.

He said: “It will be tough, as always. They have been a very stable club, well-structured, well-organised, with stable management and stable ownership.

“Steven Naismith is in as interim manager. They have an injury or two and Craig Gordon is always a big miss when he is not playing in Scottish football, no matter who it is for.

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith. Image: Shutterstock

“They are a strong club and we’ve always enjoyed our games against them since I’ve been here – they’ve been tight and entertaining.

“Even at the start of the season, I thought we were excellent down there.

“I’m looking forward to it, but I know it is going to be tough no matter what their situation is just now.”

County have suffered near misses against Hearts

Although County have not taken points from the Jambos this season, the Staggies have performed strongly in both matches before going on to lose 2-1 on each occasion.

The Staggies were particularly unfortunate on the opening day of the season, when they were unable to capitalise on a dominant first half display.

Although the Staggies sit bottom of the Premiership, ahead of their final pre-split fixture, Mackay insists his players should make the trip to the capital with no shortage of belief.

He added: “It gives you confidence knowing that you have played well at a ground. It makes a difference to a player when he enjoys going to a ground.

“Games against them have been nip and tuck with chances. We just need to make sure we take them.

“We want to make sure we’re in touch with everything going into those last five games.

“It’s an important one for us.

Ross County’s Jordan White in action against Hearts’ Andy Halliday. Image: SNS

“We then get into the nip and tuck of teams around about us. We’ve played a few of them recently and been in good form.”

Mackay expects to have defender Alex Iacovitti, midfielder David Cancola and forward Jordy Hiwula back among his squad.

