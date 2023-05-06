Mary-Jane Duncan: My online baskets are no longer filled with high heels, low cut tops and concert tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Mary-Jane Duncan: My online baskets are no longer filled with high heels, low cut tops and concert tickets

Even at 47, Mary-Jane hasn't quite accepted she's a grown-up.

By Mary-Jane Duncan
Looking in the mirror at 47 may not be quite same as when you were 21.
Looking in the mirror at 47 may not be quite same as when you were 21.

Do I look any different? I don’t feel any different but maybe I look more grown up having just finished another hurl round the sun?

I am now 47 years old. Very definitely late 40s now, no more able to claim the ground somewhere in the middle. And I spend a lot of time wondering if the decisions I make are actually reasonable or beginning to hint at a midlife crisis.

I believe part of the problem is I haven’t accepted I’m a grown up yet. I’m painfully aware of the physical changes advancing years bring with them.

I’m desperately aware brain cells die. Especially when dealing with menopause and chemo fog. I just need to look in the mirror to acknowledge skin cells die at a rate intrinsically linked to the rising cost of my moisturiser.

Even after some recovery since my total hair loss due to treatment, my hair cells continue to die and the wild, full, wiry head of hair I used to plead to behave, is no more.

No longer full, long and blonde, it’s now wispy, grey and thinning. Only my fat cells, with their Olympian God-like staying power, refuse to give up and die.

Mary-Jane rarely buys high heels these days.

My online baskets are no longer filled with high heels, low cut tops and concert tickets. I now favour a cushioned sole that doesn’t need ‘worn in’ and any event needs to be seated and finish at a decent hour to even be considered.

Gone are the days where I wrote three dubious cheques for a night out (one for an outfit, one for a carry out and one for cash) and I now obsessively access my bank account each morning to ascertain what fraud I’ve been a victim of. None?! None of it was fraud?! Are you absolutely certain? Let’s refresh to be sure. Yup, it was ALL ME, sigh. And me, the daughter of a bank manager, I should know better.

I decide to keep receipts for everything to make myself more accountable. This proves futile because once I stack all the receipts together I don’t really know what to do with them and am literally just left with a tiny wee book detailing why I’m skint yet not explaining how to fix it.

Friends of mine are zipping to far away, exotic spots to visit places they’ve dreamt of all their lives. Seeking out new adventures, thrills and excitement. I, meantime, have lowered expectations and become a little more realistic in terms of both physical and financial means. Instead of longing after sky dives or African safaris, I now get an adrenaline rush from telling someone to be quiet in the cinema.

Fellow cinema-goers can be annoyingly noisy.

Or asking unruly neighbours to turn their atrocious music down. Or informing someone their behaviour is not on. I’ll admit to occasionally investigating the cost of a pasta making course in rural Italy, but I’ll never book. Just knowing it exists is comfort enough.

Who can I turn to for help navigating this move towards a gentler life. Do I need to start watching programmes like Loose Women during the day, I’m surely not there quite yet?? I no longer turn to glossy magazines annoyed that page 9 tells me how to lose weight fast, page 10 reminds me of my worth and beauty just the way I am before page 11 provides me with the must have, latest cake recipe to shame all cake recipes that came before. It’s no wonder I’ve had an identity crisis by the back cover.

The idea of a pasta making course appeals to Mary-Jane.

I suppose I should be grateful. This weekend HRH King Charles is having to pick up a whole new skill set. At an age when most would hope to be retired, he is literally being handed the keys to the castle and a shiny new job age 74.

Having waited on this for such a long time, I hope it’s everything he wants it to be because if someone tells me in my mid-seventies I have to become a line manager to approx. 67.3 million people, I’m going to be rather miffed.

It’s a hard no from me and a good luck to you Chuck, with all the eejits you’ve got helping run the country, I believe you’re going to need it.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close