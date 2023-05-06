Scotland’s football Tartan Army unite to fundraise in memory of Aberdeen graduate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scotland’s football Tartan Army unite to fundraise in memory of Aberdeen graduate

Football fans from around Scotland have come together to fundraise for Aberdeen graduate Mark Torrance.

By Cameron Roy
Mark Torrance was a well-known face in Scotland's football Tartan Army. Image: Ian Gillan.
Mark Torrance was a well-known face in Scotland's football Tartan Army. Image: Ian Gillan.

Following Scotland around the world is not always a rewarding experience in the traditional sense.

Often trips are expensive, travelling exhausting and defeat more common than victory.

But Scotland’s diehard football fans, the world-famous Tartan Army, continue to follow their team near and far.

For many of the members, the bond they form over their football adventures last forever.

So when Mark Torrance died in 2015 from skin cancer at the age of 48, his loyal friends promised to do something in his memory.

Scotland’s Tartan Army at the 1998 World Cup in France with Mark Torrance (middle right). Image: Ian Gillan.

Tartan Army unites for Aberdeen friend

Now 17 of them have united from all over Scotland to fundraise for charity in his memory.

They have decided to walk a marathon from Hampden to Meadow Park to watch Irvine Meadow take on Auchinleck Talbot in celebration of his life.

The Tartan Army in Sweden in 1999 proudly flying a Granite City flag. Image: Ian Gillan

The group will be setting off at 5am to cover the 26 miles before the kick-off at 2pm.

Mr Torrance studied zoology then chemistry at Aberdeen University before working for Halliburton in the city for many years.

Travelled around Europe with friends

His journey with the Tartan Army gang started in the “glory years” of the 1990s which involved going to the 1996 Euros and the 1998 World Cup.

With the friends he made along the way he visited all the “obscure corners” of Eastern Europe as it opened up after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

During his travels, he spoke with a “weird dialect” of Ayrshire and Doric as he was originally from Ayrshire.

Mark Torrance, middle right, with his friends for Scotland versus the Faroe Islands in 2001. Image: Ian Gillan.

Throughout the long drinking sessions, Mr Torrance was renowned for his ability to sleep anywhere and was regularly found on bar floors. On one occasion he even crashed out overnight on a park bench in Helsinki – almost freezing to death.

He was a dedicated Kilmarnock fan, although he would tag along with his friends to Aberdeen games too.

‘We never forgot Mark’

Despite living with Crohn’s disease for many years, Mr Torrance never complained about his chronic condition to his friends.

His friend and memorial walk organiser Ian Gillan said: “He passed away a number of years ago, but we promised his wife we would do something.

Mark Torrance, middle, with friends at the Faroes in 2001. Image: Ian Gillan.

“We live all over the country so it has taken a while to organise it, but we never forgot Mark.

“The money will go towards the Ayrshire Hospice as that was the place that was most helpful to him.”

Wife pays tribute to Mr Torrance’s friends

In addition to Killie and Scotland, Mr Torrance had two other great loves, Iron Maiden and his family.

Mr Torrance and his wife Alison were childhood friends, knowing each other since they were nine, but it was only later in life that they came together. Daughters Eilidh and Annie completed the family.

Mark and Allie on their wedding day in 2014, three weeks after his terminal diagnosis, pictured with Eilidh and Annie. Image: Ian Gillan.

Mrs Torrance said: “It was a privilege to be his friend, his partner and then his wife. They say the mark of a man is in the friends he keeps.

“For Mark’s friends to want to do this eight years on, to honour his memory by doing this walk in his name, is an incredible testament to the impact he had.

The group has already raised £4,800 for the Ayrshire Hospice. To get involved in the fundraiser, visit the JustGiving page.

