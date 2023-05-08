Hit musical Six will have audiences at His Majesty’s Theatre singing the songs for ‘weeks after’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hit musical Six will have audiences at His Majesty’s Theatre singing the songs for ‘weeks after’

West End musical sensation Six, which retells the story of the wives of Henry VIII starts its run at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen this week.

By Scott Begbie
The cast of Six with Chloe Hart at the front
Hit musical Six will be showing at HMT. Supplied by APA/Manuel Harlan Photography.

Erin Caldwell has an apology to make for audiences flocking to see West End musical sensation Six at His Majesty’s this week.

“You’ll be singing the songs for weeks after, so sorry in advance – but not sorry,” laughed the performer who is taking on the role of Jane Seymour in this unique retelling of the six wives of Henry VIII.

It puts the Tudor queens in the spotlight to tell their own stories – but in the setting of a high-octane pop concert that offers audiences a roller-coaster tour of history, complete with banging tunes.

“It is high energy, it is empowering, it has a great message and even greater music,” said Paisley-born Erin. “The music just sticks with you – I’ll be doing my washing up and all of a sudden I’ll be signing House of Holbein.”

“But it is great entertainment for all the family, it speaks to such a wide range of people and it is a very inclusive show, which I’m very proud of.”

Among those joining the new cast alongside Erin are Nicole Louise Lewis (Catherine of Aragon), Laura Dawn Pyatt (Anne Boleyn), Kenedy Small (Anna of Cleves), Lou Henry (Katherine Howard) and Aoife Haakenson (Catherine Parr).

Erin Caldwell (bottom row second left) is in the line-up for hit musical Six. Supplied by APA/Six.

Queens infused with voices of stars

The writers of the multi-award-winning show, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, gave each of the wives the musical flavour of modern pop icons – such as Catherine of Aragon being influenced by Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez or Katherine Howard being a la Britney Spears and Ariana Grande.

Jane Seymour is infused with the huge voices of Adele, Sia and Celine Dion – so no pressure on Erin, then?

“It’s just some small artists, you know, nothing big, no one notable,” she joked.  “But it is fantastic. You really can hear the qualities our wonderful writers have put in and you can feel each pop star in all six queens.

“But with mine, I was kind of raised on Adele and she has been such a massive influence on music. So, to sing songs that little snippets of Adele or Sia is really special.”

Erin, who also starred in West End hits Heathers and Pretty Woman, said the cast were also asked about what artists inspire them and how they could implement them into the songs, which allowed each of them to make the parts their own.

The cast of Six
Six has taken the West End by storm. Supplied by APA/Manuel Harlan Photography Date; Unknown

‘Music is such a drive in the show’

“I love artists like JoJo, Celine Dione, Jessie J, those sorts of artists that have a lot of intricate running but also lovely big belting moments in their songs. So I brought that to the table.”

From its early origins as a new musical staged at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 by students with the Cambridge University Musical Theatre, Six has has gone on to be a global sensation, dominating the West End and Broadway, picking up almost too many awards to count – including two Tonys – and now touring the world.

As Six heads for a near-sell-out run at His Majesty’s, Erin has little hesitation in saying why she thinks the musical has become so incredibly popular.

“It’s clever, it’s funny, again the music is such a drive in the show. And the songs have this wonderful humour – you have things like Don’t Lose Ur Head or Get Down – which have great comic moments,” said Erin, who also praised the fantastic costumes and lighting.

“And you have six female identifying individuals bringing in a new, younger audience who might not be naturally attracted to musicals because it’s that sort of concert style, fun, high-energy evening.”

Casey Al-Shaqsy
Seymour was previously played by Casey Al-Shaqsy. Supplied by APA/Pamela Raith Photography.

Show has a serious message

And sitting behind all the glitz, glamour and entertainment is a serious message about empowerment and inclusivity, Erin believes.

“For me, it’s seeing six women lead a show,” she said. “It’s not very common that we have lots of women-led shows. For anyone who identifies as a woman, it’s a very inclusive show, our wonderful band are all female identifying.

“So you have 10 women on the stage telling these stories that are the women’s stories to tell, but have been written though history by men. It’s nice to turn the whole thing on its head and give their side of the story.”

And the telling is very special, warm and inviting with the queens talking directly to audiences and making them feel included.

“We always say the audience member is the seventh queen. We break that fourth wall pretty instantly and that allows people to feel part of our story, which is pretty special.”

The cast of Six
Six will be showing at HMT in Aberdeen. Supplied by APA/Pamela Raith Photography.

‘You will be smiling the entire time’

It seems to be working, too, according to the reaction of audiences as Six tours the UK, said Erin.

“We are talking to the audience as a whole, but we also have moments with individual audience members, so it’s lovely to see them so engaged with what’s going on, we have their focus the entire time.

“When we get to the end, we have a really fun mega mix and everyone gets up and dances. It is such a fun evening.”

It’s a night that Erin is confident Aberdeen audiences will love, too.

“Come along and enjoy it, you’ll be surprised at how much history you learn along with having a great night. You will be smiling the entire time and, as I said, you will be singing the songs for weeks.”

Six The Musical is at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday May 9 until Saturday May 13. For tickets and information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.

Chloe Hart on stage in a previous run of Six. Supplied by APA/Manuel Harlan.

