Former GB duathlon competitor talks shock diagnosis and Aberdeenshire fitness community

On her own admission, Jess Parson doesn’t get much time to relax these days.

With three children under six, we manage to catch up during nap time for two year old Millie and Rosie, who is just 12 weeks.

Big brother Finn is at school, but rather then collapse on the sofa, Jess is squeezing in a quick workout.

She’s not exercising so she can “bounce back” as society would dictate, but rather for her overall health and wellbeing.

For health is no longer something Jess takes for granted, after she was diagnosed with a form of heart disease which can lead to sudden death.

The condition, cardiomyopathy, can be made worse by pregnancy, and Jess had to weigh up termination alongside the fact that her daughter might be born prematurely and therefore not survive.

The decision was all the more difficult given that Jess has gone through three miscarriages.

Thankfully baby Rosie made an entrance at 37 weeks, and Jess believes the fitness community she has spent the last five years creating is all the more important.

Having previously competed for Great Britain in duathlons, Jess launched Bumps, Bairns and Buggies as a means of enabling mums to return to fitness.

From child friendly classes to an online community, she believes there is not nearly enough information available for mums on how to return to exercise safely.

With an extremely difficult time behind her, Jess is also determined to prioritise mental health and provide a space where mums can come together free of judgement.

Her Instagram page which boasts hundreds of followers, offers adventurous walks, workout ideas, plus details of the baby friendly classes which Jess hopes to get up and running again.

From a life changing diagnosis to the importance of exercise, we found out more.

New appreciation

“It has been a funny old year, but it has made me so grateful for life,” said Jess.

“It’s shown me to make the most of opportunities, however big or small.

“It gave me that wakeup call to slow down and take in what we have.”

Jess has been running since childhood, and continued to run until she was around seven months pregnant with her first child.

“I didn’t really know anything outside of the six week check,” said Jess.

All mothers have the opportunity for a six week check with their GP, and the postnatal appointment can be a way of assessing whether a mum has recovered from the birth.

“I think I went back to running around four and a half weeks after Finn was born, it really wasn’t sensible,” said Jess.

“I was that person who peed their pants, there were upteen problems.”

Knowledge is power

Jess returned to work as a teacher, but found the stress of juggling work and motherhood exceptionally difficult.

She went on to take a career break and became a leader with Jog Scotland, alongside learning more about the pre and postnatal body.

“I set up a group in 2018, we did a mix of running and walking,” said Jess.

“It gave mums the opportunity to chat and make really good friends, it was a lifeline for people.

“At the time there wasn’t many offerings outside of circuit classes, and my biggest focus was enabling mums to return to exercise safely.

“I also wanted mums to be able to have open conversations without embarrassment.”

Jess went on to have her second child, and ran an ultra marathon seven months postpartum.

“Not everybody is going to be able to do that, and you should never compare,” she said.

“I think after I had a C-section, I just got told not to do the hoovering, that was about as much information as I got.

“The knowledge isn’t getting passed on, so people end up relying on social media or knowing friends who have been through the same thing.”

Postpartum experience

Jess is a huge advocate of mummy MOTS, but the service is not currently available on the NHS.

“They are brilliant but not everyone will be able to afford it,” said Jess.

“In France, mums get 10 physio consultations and are looked after throughout that fourth trimester period.

“There are so many mums who just ignore any problems because we get told, ‘oh you’ve had a baby, it’s normal.’

“Whether you’re six weeks or 12 years postpartum, always go and get it sorted.

Jess’s heart condition poses as a risk factor for sudden death, and is currently treated via medication.

“I will never know what brought it on, but we just have to try and deal with it,” said Jess, who is married to Simon, a professor of anatomy at Aberdeen University.

“Life can change overnight as it did for me, but now I’m back doing informal group runs and walks.

Women’s health

“I’ve seen the impact of speaking about things openly, and creating an online community has been a way of keeping both myself and other mums sane.

“I would never push exercise as a way of getting back into your jeans, it’s about building better habits and seeing how much exercise can do for your mental health.”

Jess also has her own Youtube channel with home workout videos, and believes there is a growing community of experts in Aberdeen who are able to help women at different stages of life.

“We’re all passionate about women’s health, which still isn’t spoken about enough,” said Jess.

“I remember when I shared alot about my miscarriage experiences, and I remember thinking, are people going to be interested?

“I think you have to be quite a brave person to share on social media, but I started getting messages from people asking for advice and saying thank you.

“It all started from a bit of a rubbish place, but it’s about creating a community where people can support one another and feel better in themselves.”

Wellbeing diary with Jess Parson

Favourite workout brand, pre and post natal?

Natal Active. I lived in their workout clothes.

Your go-to quick meal?

Prawn and chorizo tagliatelle.

What are your top three walking routes?

Millstone Hill, Bennachie; Riverside path, Monymusk; Walk to Coreen Bothy, just outside Alford.

What is your guilty pleasure?

A long bath with a glass of wine watching Married at First Sight.

Any top tips for returning to fitness after having a baby?

Take your time and build your fitness back up gradually. Listen to your body, and if something doesn’t feel right then seek advice from a medical professional. If you can get a Mummy MOT with a physio that would be very beneficial. Locally, I would recommend the women’s health physiotherapists from Reform Physio in Cults.

What advice would you give a new mum?

Take time for you, it’s important to look after yourself too. You are never alone so don’t be afraid to reach out for help, and it’s ok if you don’t love every day – being a mum is hard. Do what’s right for you and your family and try not to compare to others.

More information

You can head to @bumpsbairnsbuggies on Instagram to find out more.