Perseverance pays off for single mum crowned beauty therapist of the year

When Yvonne Frail was turned down for a massage course at college because she didn’t have the qualifications required, she could’ve easily given up.

But giving up is not in Yvonne’s vocabulary.

Tenacious with a capital T, the determined single mum instead used this knock back as the motivation to go to night school to gain the Higher she needed to get onto the course.

Delighted to gain the qualification she needed to pursue her dream of becoming a beauty therapist, Yvonne then suffered a second set back.

“I went back to college the next year to apply for the course but they weren’t doing it,” says Yvonne, 54, who is originally from Fife but now lives in Aberdeen.

“I just thought oh well then and I started doing caring and support work.”

No qualifications

Kind, compassionate and caring, Yvonne, who left school with no qualifications, loved working in the care sector, a role she still has today, but she still had a fire in her belly to pursue a career in the beauty industry.

“The next year, I checked out the courses at college again and they still weren’t doing a massage course but instead they were doing a complementary therapy course at HNC level,” says Yvonne.

“I didn’t think I’d get in but applied anyway.”

Single parent

Yvonne had no reason to doubt herself though as she got accepted for the course at North East Scotland College and threw herself into it, managing to juggle life as a mature student, single parent and care worker.

“Don’t get me wrong it was a hard year,” says Yvonne.

“With bringing up a child on my own, working part time and doing college full time, geez it was hard.

“Also at college all the exams were handwritten exams so it was endless writing and studying.

“I went through a lot of highs and a lot of lows.

“I was the oldest in my class so I got called G or grandma.”

Ice Hair and Body

It was all worth it though as in 2012, Yvonne graduated with flying colours.

The hard work wasn’t over though as she went back to college to do a two year beauty therapy course.

After leaving college for the second time, Yvonne went on to work at Ardoe House Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen and then to Pure Spa in Union Square.

As her confidence, Yvonne decided to go it alone, taking a leap of faith to go self-employed, setting up a base at Ice Hair and Body in Aberdeen’s Crown Street.

“One day I saw an advert for a room to let at Ice so I decided to go for it,” says Yvonne.

“Even though I had no money behind me, no self-employed experience and no clients, I still went for it.”

Overcoming challenges

Keen not to sugar coat it, Yvonne says going self-employed was a challenge but one that she relished.

“Obviously it was hard at the beginning but I worked so hard and I’m still self-employed five years on.

“I know lots of businesses that have folded so I’m chuffed that I’m still going .

“I give 110% to my clients and I have also done other courses since leaving college.”

Specialist in massage

From deep tissue massage and oncology massage to pregnancy massage and aromatherapy massage, helping people to feel better through the power of massage brings Yvonne so much joy.

It’s not just massage that Yvonne specialises in though as she also does facials, ear candling, pedicures, brow lamination and eye lash tints to name a few treatments.

One of her most popular therapies though is cupping, an ancient form of alternative medicine where special cups are placed on the skin for a few minutes to create suction which in turn helps with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and wellbeing.

UK beauty therapist of the year

All the blood, sweat and tears Yvonne has poured into her business was recognised at the glittering UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 in Birmingham where she was announced as the Beauty Therapist of the Year.

“I was greeting, I was so shocked,” says Yvonne.

“Afterwards I kept thinking I would get an email through to say they had made a mistake.

“I was just so gobsmacked.

“When I arrived back from Birmingham, my mum and my partner Davie met me off the train and they had a big banner saying congratulations and flowers which was emotional, it set me off greeting again.

“A few of my clients also brought in gifts which was lovely.”

Yvonne hopes that by sharing her story it will inspire other people to never give up and to follow their dreams.

“If I can do it anyone can,” says Yvonne.

“It is daunting going back to study when you’re older but people should just go for it.”

For more information about Yvonne Frail check out her Facebook page @Yvonnefrailcomplementary&beautytherapist or phone 07925 843743 or 01224 587793.