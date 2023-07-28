Jo Caulfield’s West Highland Way challenge commemorated her beloved sister Annie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Jo Caulfield’s West Highland Way challenge commemorated her beloved sister Annie

The Edinburgh-based comedian has written a remarkably frank and fearless account of her sister's death from lung cancer in 2016. Neil Drysdale reports.

Neil Drysdale
Jo Caulfield
Jo Caulfield and her team on the West Highland way. Supplied by Birlinn Books.

Jo Caulfield will never forget walking the West Highland Way to raise money for Macmillan Cancer in 2021.

She and her friends were blighted by blisters and lost toenails and one of the party suffered three broken bones in his foot on the first day of their 97-mile journey.

The West Highland Way journey wasn’t easy, their legs were aching and they all felt as if their bones had been pummelled by rocks, which wasn’t so wide of the mark – but then again, every step that Jo took was in honour of her beloved sister, Annie, a prolific and highly-regarded stage, TV and radio dramatist who died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 57.

Loss leaves a gaping void

As a comedian and actress, she was used to hearing the adage “the show must go on”, but that couldn’t prepare her for the gaping void which suddenly existed in her life. When you’ve grown up with an older sibling for company, it’s not so much that you take them for granted as you simply can’t envisage them not being there any more.

And forget about time acting as some spurious healer. Yes, it may bring acceptance, but in other respects, it simply leaves so many questions which will never be answered.

Jo Caulfield
Jo Caulfield has written a new book about her late sister, Annie. Pic: Birlinn.

Jo, who is herself now 57, has written a book The Funny Thing About Death which addresses all these issues from anger, aching sadness and mystification to marvelling at the hospice care in Britain and observing the excruciating banality of people’s efforts to respond to something which will happen to all of us. And it is by turns scabrous, side-splitting, searingly honest and, perhaps above all, a love letter to a kindred spirit.

The late Joan Rivers was once asked if she had ever got over the death of her mother and replied: “I’m not sure you’re supposed to.” But just look at Jo’s reflections on that when I asked if she could understand the sentiment.

She’d have been a fabulous old lady

She said: “You get over grief in that you learn to live with it and you still function, but it changes you forever. And I don’t think we want to ‘get over it’. Grief is your way of showing your love for the person who has died, it’s your way of keeping them still with you. Like a scar that you run your finger over.

“Annie was my older sister, she was here when I was born and I hadn’t lived a day without her, so I am very conscious that I have no footsteps to follow now.

“We used to talk about when we’d be old ladies together, how we’d go shoplifting and say whatever we felt like and not give a damn because we were in our 80s. I don’t know if I’ll live to be an old lady, but I do know that I will have to do that on my own, without my big sister to guide me. She would’ve been a fabulous and outrageous old lady.”

Last precious weeks with sister

The idea of growing old outrageously appeals to many people, but, behind the scenes, death is still regarded as a taboo subject, which explains the plague of TV adverts with euphemisms about “making memories”, leaving “a lump sum for loved ones” and getting a free Parker pen from Parky for joining a well-known insurance firm.

Jo doesn’t gloss over any of the more ridiculous aspects of this, but she was impressed by the manner in which hospice staff worked tirelessly to make Annie’s last days as peaceful and even pleasurable as possible, given the circumstances.

As she recalled: “The worst part of cancer is not the treatment, as brutal as the treatment is, and it is; the worst part is when they say you can’t have any more treatment, because your body can’t take it.

“That was when our Macmillan nurse found Annie a place in a hospice. It seems a strange thing to say, but I have really happy memories of it.

“We were able to enjoy the precious last weeks with Annie, without stress, knowing she was getting the very best care.

Jo Caulfield
Jo Caulfield has written exactly what her late sister, Annie, meant to her.

Gallows humour exists in these times

“We laughed a lot, I remember wheeling Annie’s bed out into their gardens with her best friend Sarah, who is 5ft nothing. When we tried to wheel her back, Sarah somehow got swept under the bed and I couldn’t get the bed through the door, we were all aching with laughter. We would bring in wine and tell stories about Annie, as the morphine was increased she was less and less aware, but I hope it was nice to drift away peacefully with sound of people who love you laughing. Always with one of us holding her hand.

“It is something people don’t want to talk about, how we die. Governments don’t provide for it as it’s not a vote winner. Hospices are vital to the terminally ill and their families but fundraising is often difficult and they rely almost totally on donations.

“A fundraiser for St Columba’s said to me: ‘We don’t have happy endings to show people, there’s no photo of a cute kitten in its new home; that’s why Cats Protection get all the bloody money”.

Jo Caulfield’s new book The Funny Thing About Death is about her bond with her sister Annie.

Book is full of humanity

The book, as you might expect, isn’t always an easy read – why should it be? – but the pages are packed with humanity and provide a reminder that laughter isn’t simply for the good times, but what gets you through the tears.

It also offered motivation during that aforementioned Highland charity odyssey. As Jo told me: “I was the entertainment at a lunch to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and the organiser was an amazing woman called Carolyn McKeown.

“That woman has magic powers of persuasion and, somehow by the end of the lunch, I had agreed to walk the West Highland Way for Macmillan Cancer. I just had to get some friends to do it with me and we would walk under the Team McKeown banner.

West Highland Way
Jo Caulfield walked the West Highland Way for charity. Pic: Shutterstock.

Living life with a razor sharp wit

“Three friends agreed to walk with me and we raised over £18k. I am ashamed to say that I was one of the slowest walkers, cursing Carolyn and her persuasive powers with every step, but what a sense of achievement there was at the end.”

Joy and pain. That bittersweet combination has been a part of Jo’s comedy routines for many years and she will be returning to the stage with fresh material – not least about her Granite City husband, Kevin Anderson – at the forthcoming Edinburgh Festival.

She said: “Yes, I am doing a new stand-up show called Razor Sharp every day at The Stand Comedy Club. It’s me talking about everything that has happened since the last festival [including] my embarrassing encounter with a man who turned out not to be a taxi driver, and yes, I was sitting in the back seat of his car.

Jo and Annie Caulfield
Jo and Annie Caulfield together on holiday in 1989.

Nationwide tour

“Also, I will be talking about my Aberdonian husband, we have been together over 25 years, but every year I find new things about him that annoy me….that’s the secret to a healthy relationship, isn’t it?

“In September I will be going on a nationwide tour with my stand up show Here Comes Trouble. There are also some appearances at different book festivals, so it is going to be a busy few months. I will be adding some Scottish dates in the autumn [of 2024], so if you would like me to visit your town, get in touch.”

She’s constantly looking ahead, thanking her lucky stars, albeit with an ever-present sense there’s something missing. But, as she said: “I am now older than Annie was when she was diagnosed with lung cancer. I feel so young.”

And there’s still so much she wants to do.

The Funny Thing About Death is published by Polygon.

Jo Caulfield
Jo Caulfield is performing at the Edinburgh Festival this summer.

5 questions for Jo Caulfield

  1. What book are you reading? Non-fiction: How Westminster Works and Why It Doesn’t by Ian Dunt. Fiction: Milkman by Anna Burns.
  2. Who’s your hero/heroine? Mick Lynch, secretary general of RMT union and Pat Cullen, general secretary and chief executive of RCN union.
  3. Do you speak any foreign languages? No, but I am on a 160-day streak trying to learn Spanish on Duolingo. I have learned how to tell my grandparents about my university which is of absolutely no use to me.
  4. What’s your favourite music or band? Punky pop with a hint of ska.
  5. What’s your most treasured possession? My garden.

 

 

More from Lifestyle

Steve Buchan of Vegan Bay Baker. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
What food and drink locals want to see in Peterhead (including Domino's and late-night…
Woman with backpack stood next to a bench over looking the Nevis Range.
5 spots to escape to for a Highlands getaway
Image of young people cheering with pints of beer. Smiling and the sun is shining.
Chill out with these top 4 places to grab a drink around Aberdeenshire
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt giving evidence to the Infected Blood Inquiry (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
No decisions made on compensation for infected blood scandal victims, says Hunt
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he will press ahead with extending the capital’s ultra low emission zone after a legal bid to stop him failed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sadiq Khan hails ‘landmark decision’ as councils lose High Court Ulez challenge
Choose your own path at the Tarland Trails. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
11 great family bike rides across the north and north-east - including The Tarland…
Tall Ships
5 things to do this weekend: Belladrum, Tall Ships and MacHamLear
The woman was told there was no space for her at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DARRELL BENNS.
'The experience felt inhumane': Elgin mum's waters break in hotel car park after being…
Kenzie Gibson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Kenzie Gibson bags successful cake business, shop and TikTok stardom - and she's…
Five councils have lost their High Court challenge against the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What happens next with London’s ultra low emission zone?