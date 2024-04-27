Stoneywood couple hope to open their own Aberdeen bakery one day – but they need your help

Olga Klymenko tells me her former job made her feel “nervous, angry and empty.”

The now 37-year-old – who has a Master’s degree in accounting plus 10 years of practice – knew that she “needed to make changes” in her work life, thus turned to baking.

But it wasn’t a case of starting a new career from scratch. Olga was already known for cooking and baking at home for friends and family, including husband Myke.

As a youngster, her dream job was “to bake pies for people”.

“It was a nice feeling sharing food cooked with warmth by myself,” adds Olga.

“After I left [my] accountant career, I decided to try something on my own. I chose baking and cooking because the process inspires me.

“Thanks to my husband, and his support and inspiration in 2021, we launched Northern Loaf.”

‘We produce and sell only what we eat ourselves,’ says Aberdeen couple

Myke, 38, has been working as a ship’s cook since 2010 on various projects in Africa and the North Sea, to name a few locations, so also has vast kitchen experience.

Since 2016, he has been living and working in the UK.

The couple, who now live in Stoneywood with their nine-year-old son Stefan, founded their home bakery Northern Loaf in May 2021.

Olga said: “I started by baking super healthy, wholemeal rye sourdough bread. Then I added sweets [desserts] and started to bake for a café.”

Myke added: “Every day I eat bread baked by my wife because I consider it healthy and an excellent source of fiber, minerals, and seeds.

“But most importantly, it’s very delicious and elegant. We produce and sell only what we eat ourselves and what we feed our son Stefan, a pupil at Stoneywood School.”

Northern Loaf: the sweet and savoury delights to expect

Olga and Myke currently produce three to six orders per week.

Olga also delivers bakes to Fearless Coffee in Rosemount every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They include berry pies, cheese scones and cinnamon rolls.

Fearless Coffee, which is run by cousins Dmytro Yurchenko and Valentyn Tkach, opened in May last year.

Other Northern Loaf products include honey cake, cherry pie, mango pie, apple turnovers, cinnamon buns, cheese buns with olives, wholegrain rye crackers and rye bread.

Gluten-free corn bread, Korovai (a traditional Bulgarian, Ukrainian and Russian ‘special occasion’ bread) are also among the offering.

“We also prepare some Ukrainian dishes [such as] vegetarian cabbage rolls, pancakes with cheese filling, dumplings and even borsch,” says Olga.

Mike produces cream-filled waffle and wafer rolls which have proved increasingly popular.

Olga and Myke keen to increase orders and watch their business flourish

Running Northern Loaf has been incredibly fulfilling for the Granite City couple.

Olga, in particular, has experienced a 180 in terms of her work life as she now adores her role. Myke has enjoyed having more independence, too.

“I love making my own schedule, and this job helps me create space to live more slowly over time for my family and myself,” she adds.

“I love seeing my pies on people’s plates in the cafes. It’s an incredible feeling to know that somehow, I can give good vibes to others.”

Looking ahead, they would like to receive more orders so their range can be enjoyed by more foodies locally and further afield.

They also hope to open their own bakery own day.

Olga said: “I also want to promote our berry pie, and find a regular delivery point that will make it easier for my customers to receive their orders.

“Maybe not in a year, but I would like to have a small bakery to sell goods straight from the oven. It will be both sweet and savory pies.

“We are a small business and do not have our success story yet. I don’t know if it will be successful. We’ll see.

“I just continue every day to do what I can and what I like with the firm belief that if you do what you like with an open heart, everything will be fine.”

For more information or to place an order, visit the Northern Loaf Facebook and Instagram pages. Alternatively, call 07843 984613.