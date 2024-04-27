Scotland’s Home of the Year: Gemma shares the blood, sweat and tears behind her Laurencekirk farmhouse renovation

When someone from Scotland’s Home of the Year first got in touch with Gemma Bertolotto about featuring her family’s fabulous farmhouse on the TV show she initially thought it was too good to be true.

But as Gemma later discovered, the message was in fact legitimate so on Monday evening (29th April) the stunning home near Laurencekirk she shares with her husband Paul and their two children Stefano and Sofia will be one of three amazing Aberdeenshire properties to appear on the BBC Scotland show.

Nervous yet excited, Gemma, 40, a former teacher turned designer, says it will be a surreal experience to see the 1840s farmhouse she has lovingly renovated on TV as interior designers Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale along with architect Danny Campbell give it the once over before deciding what home will go through to the final.

“It’s very nerve wracking but the kids are super excited,” says Gemma.

“I really didn’t want to come across as someone like ‘look at my nice home and look how amazing I am because that’s not what I’m about at all.

“I just want to show people that if I can do this anyone can do it.”

Big move to the countryside

Originally from Edinburgh, it was back in 2015 when the couple decided to move to South Aberdeenshire after Paul, 44, who is a deputy head teacher, landed a job in the area.

“We looked at 14 houses, starting in Laurencekirk and we moved all the way up to Aberdeen,” says Gemma.

“But when we saw this house we didn’t even go and see the last two properties on our list as we knew we wanted it.”

Before the couple even set foot inside the superb sandstone property they were already sold.

“We came up the driveway and at first we couldn’t see the house then we came round this bend and it just appeared and we thought ‘oh my God’,” says Gemma.

“We couldn’t believe we could afford this gorgeous huge house as the properties in Edinburgh are so small and expensive.”

The ups and downs of renovations

The couple moved into the property at the end of June 2015 but by winter they faced their first challenge.

“By December, I was six months pregnant and water started pouring in through the walls,” says Gemma.

It turned out the whole house need re-pointed and the windows needed replaced at a cost of around £50,000.

“We were so cross with the company that did the survey as they gave it a really good report but it would’ve cost us a lot of money to take them to court so we gave up on that and we had to get someone to do the work,” says Gemma.

Learning DIY through You Tube

Describing the house as well loved and worn, Gemma threw herself into the property renovation.

“I’ve always been handy but I didn’t know anything about design or how to tile but I just thought I’ll give it a go and if it doesn’t look good then we’ll get someone in to fix it,” says Gemma.

From painter and plumber to tiler and electrician, Gemma became a jack of all trades.

“B&Q do the best videos because they just keep it to the point,” says Gemma.

“I also started watching You Tube tutorials and I learned how to tile, plumb and I also fitted the lights.”

DIY brings empowerment

Teaching herself how to do DIY was empowering for Gemma.

“Quitting your job and having your babies, you kind of lose your identity as a woman,” says Gemma.

“But this ignited my passion and it’s something that I really enjoy.”

On the ground floor, the handsome home has a dining room, kitchen with pantry, an adjoining lounge and playroom and a utility, office and toilet while upstairs there are four bedrooms.

Ready for TV debut

Gemma’s favourite spot is the kitchen where breathtaking views can be savoured.

“The kitchen was the only room that was really decent and we haven’t changed it much,” says Gemma.

“As soon as you go into that room and see the view it catches you.”

Although nervous about seeing her home on TV, Gemma has been getting tips from her friend who appeared on Ireland’s version of the show.

“Like me, Jacqueline is an ex-teacher who gave it all up to do design so it was nice to talk to someone about the experience,” says Gemma.

Gemma’s home will go head-to-head with Quiney Cottage in Banchory and Casa Barra, a self-build barn style house near Inverurie on Scotland’s Home of the Year which is on BBC One Scotland at 8.30pm on Monday (29th April) and can also be watched via BBC iPlayer.

Or for more information on Gemma’s renovation, check out her Instagram page @childhoodinteriorsbygemma