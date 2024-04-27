Jacqueline Wake Young: Twix wrapper found near Thurso takes me straight back to 1984

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Twix wrapper found near Thurso takes me straight back to 1984

Dog walker finds a Twix wrapper with a sell-by date of 1984 on Dunnet Beach and her children are most amazed by its size, a reminder that shrinkflation is not new.

Kimberley McDonald and family, and the Twix wrapper found on Dunnet Beach near Thurso.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

The discovery of a 40-year-old Twix wrapper near Thurso made me nostalgic for a time when chocolate bars were bigger, music was better and if you wanted to socialise, you popped out to the pub.

Things are oh so different now and yet oh so much the same.

The wrapper was found by Kimberley McDonald as she walked her dog on Dunnet Beach.

The price was 13p and the sell-by date was August 1984.

Kimberley said her children, aged 11 and 12, were most amazed by its bigger size.

The Twix wrapper was found on Dunnet Beach.

Shrinkflation isn’t new but there has been a lot more of it, on everything from butter to bathroom cleaner, during the cost-of-living crisis.

It’s when manufacturers attempt to cut their costs by reducing the size of a product but not the price.

Twix wrapper on Dunnet Beach is a timely find

With chocolate, the picture is more complex and is linked to climate change as the price of cocoa hit a record high after crop failures in West Africa.

Ivory Coast is the world’s biggest producer and, together with Ghana, is responsible for two thirds of the world’s cocoa supplies.

Climate change, and the El Niño phenomenon which sees the Pacific warm up, has caused adverse weather and disease in both countries, ultimately leaving farmers short of beans.

Cocoa trees in their prime. Image: Shutterstock.

At the same time, thousands of miles away, Scottish ministers have scrapped the goal to cut carbon emissions by 75% by 2030.

The idea of rich countries paying for climate ‘reparations’ to compensate developing nations who have contributed much less to global warming, is the subject of debate.

But sometimes all it takes is a chocolate wrapper found on a far north beach to remind us that, when it comes to saving the planet, everything and everyone is interconnected.

We are more aware these days of the impact our choices have on the climate but in 1984, I don’t recall ever questioning the causes of weather events such as flooding and droughts.

Band Aid and Apple Macs, that was quite a year

It was the year of Band Aid, when the biggest stars of the day got together for 24 hours in London to cut a single to raise funds for Ethiopian famine victims.

Do They Know It’s Christmas raised more than £8 million for the cause and became the highest-selling record ever.

Bob Geldof and Midge Ure with Ivor Novello Awards for Band Aid single ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’. Image: PA.

It led to Live Aid the following year and Sport Aid the year after that, culminating in the Race Against Time fun run.

I was thrilled when my “I Ran The World” T-shirt turned up and immediately went knocking on the neighbours’ doors for sponsorship.

Everyone wanted to be part of it because it was all so novel and inspiring. Nowadays you can’t leave the house without tripping over a charity cyclist.

Big Brother featured in Apple advert

Also, 1984 was the year Apple Macintosh released its personal computer, with a price tag of £2,000.

The advert drew from George Orwell‘s novel 1984. It depicted rows and rows of people staring blankly at a screen until the unnamed heroine runs up and throws a hammer through the image of Big Brother.

The message somehow tried to suggest that by getting a personal computer you’d be free.

An original Apple Macintosh personal computer. Image: Shutterstock.

At the time the Internet was still a twinkle in the eye of Tim Berners-Lee and social media was an even longer away off.

It’s ironic such an advert would herald a generation hooked on screens who hardly dare speak to one another in person, let alone knock on the neighbours’ doors and talk face-to-face about fun runs and famine.

Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web. Image: Shutterstock.

Now we’re at a point where the notion that single people might be able to meet each other in person rather than online, has become a news story.

Ellon couple Anna Gill and her husband Matthew were amazed by the demand for tickets to their walk along the coast in Stonehaven, aimed at helping single people meet up.

Anna, who met her husband on Tinder 10 years ago, explained she would have enjoyed telling people she met the love of her life while on a walk.

She said: “I think everyone there was just fed up with dating apps. People are wanting to meet people in a way that’s authentic, real life and natural.”

Maybe we haven’t changed all that much after all.

Anna Gill regularly adventures out around Aberdeenshire with her husband Matthew. Image: Anna Gill.

 

 

 

