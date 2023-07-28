Stagecoach Bluebird confirms changes to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire bus timetables

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed changes to its timetables in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire following a public consultation.

The bus company carried out an in-depth review of travel patterns before requesting feedback from passengers.

They received more than 300 comments through online and in-person events which have resulted in further changes being made to the proposals.

Notably, the proposed cuts to services covering Torphins have now been reversed and a late journey via Kintore has been added.

Daniel Laird, commercial director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the feedback received during the consultation process.

“Everything we have planned is to best use our fleet of buses to meet the travel habits in the region as well as improving the punctuality of the services.

“We will continue to monitor the performance of this new network, especially once the long-awaited bus priority measures in Aberdeen city centre come into effect later this year.”

Timetable cuts and revisions

Stagecoach Bluebird is aiming to offer “better connections” between communities through its new timetables.

The changes will come into effect from Monday, August 21.

Areas with revised services include Deeside, Buchan, Stonehaven, Portlethen and Aberdeen city centre.

A new X8 service will replace some of the short journeys between Stonehaven and Aberdeen on the X7.

Parts of Moray will also be impacted by the changes, including services 10 and 35 which link Aberdeen with Elgin, Macduff and Inverness.

The 205 Banchory town service will be withdrawn due to low passenger numbers, while the 49, 50, 53, 53, 54, 55, 219, 248, and 452 services will be cut following council contract changes.

Meanwhile, the service 26 between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk will now be operated by Smith & Son Coaches.