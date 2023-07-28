Stagecoach Bluebird confirms changes to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire bus timetables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach Bluebird confirms changes to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire bus timetables

The revised timetables will come into effect from Monday, August 21.

By Ellie Milne
Stagecoach Bluebird service 35 bus in Aberdeen
Timetables for a number of Stagecoach Bluebird services, including the number 35, have been revised. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed changes to its timetables in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire following a public consultation.

The bus company carried out an in-depth review of travel patterns before requesting feedback from passengers.

They received more than 300 comments through online and in-person events which have resulted in further changes being made to the proposals.

Notably, the proposed cuts to services covering Torphins have now been reversed and a late journey via Kintore has been added.

Daniel Laird, commercial director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the feedback received during the consultation process.

“Everything we have planned is to best use our fleet of buses to meet the travel habits in the region as well as improving the punctuality of the services.

“We will continue to monitor the performance of this new network, especially once the long-awaited bus priority measures in Aberdeen city centre come into effect later this year.”

Stagecoach 53 service bus
The 53 service is one which will be cut due to changes to Aberdeenshire Council contract changes. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Timetable cuts and revisions

Stagecoach Bluebird is aiming to offer “better connections” between communities through its new timetables.

The changes will come into effect from Monday, August 21.

Areas with revised services include Deeside, Buchan, Stonehaven, Portlethen and Aberdeen city centre.

A new X8 service will replace some of the short journeys between Stonehaven and Aberdeen on the X7.

Parts of Moray will also be impacted by the changes, including services 10 and 35 which link Aberdeen with Elgin, Macduff and Inverness.

The 205 Banchory town service will be withdrawn due to low passenger numbers, while the 49, 50, 53, 53, 54, 55, 219, 248, and 452 services will be cut following council contract changes.

Meanwhile, the service 26 between Stonehaven and Laurencekirk will now be operated by Smith & Son Coaches.

In full: Stagecoach Bluebird’s proposed timetable changes across Aberdeenshire

