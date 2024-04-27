Restaurant Review: Tucan’s new home in the former Kirk View Cafe on Belmont Street

Stepping through the doors of Tucan on Belmont Street, it felt as though we had somehow been transported far away from Aberdeen.

I had been planning to visit the South American-style restaurant after listening to my colleagues rave about their experience at the Rosemount venue.

My boyfriend Doug and I love trying different cuisines but for one reason or another we hadn’t got around to visiting — even after the second venue opened just a few minutes walk from my office.

But, one bright and sunny Thursday evening after I finished work I just wasn’t in the mood to cook, so I suggested it was time to finally go in past to see what all the fuss was about.

Tucan, Belmont Street — what’s it like inside?

The transformation was amazing to see as we walked into the newest Belmont Street restaurant.

We were first greeted by the giant painting of a Toucan hanging on the wall, and the stairs go past a big window looking into the kitchen.

I couldn’t help but take a peek in the window as we walked past and was surprised to see the chefs looking back at me with big smiles.

We didn’t have a booking, but that wasn’t a problem for our friendly server who quickly showed us to the prime table right next to the window overlooking the busy street.

Having been in the Kirk View Cafe a few times before it closed last year, it was nice to see the venue looking so different.

Everywhere you looked was colourful and vibrant, and the music was fitting but not too loud you couldn’t hear across the table.

Plantain piled high with salsa and salty halloumi encased in light pastry to start

We quickly grabbed a menu, excited to browse through the options available, but I was feeling quite overwhelmed by the choices.

Everything was in Latin with a handy description in English, and there were dishes I’d never heard of before.

Doug ordered a glass of malbec (£8.50), meanwhile, I was driving so settled on a Brazilian soft drink called Guarana (£3.50) which was so refreshing and not too sweet.

We were busy enjoying people-watching from the little window when our starters arrived.

Across the table, a small, yet vibrant, plate of tostones (£5) was presented to my partner. Large discs of freshly fried plantain were piled high with a colourful salsa — much to Doug’s delight as he scooped up every last fresh and zingy drop.

I ordered the tequenos, and four doughy, herby fingers in a cute little frying basket were placed before me. As I bit into one I was happy to find a thick, salty slice of halloumi encased inside each one and the pastry was light and not at all heavy or greasy.

A hefty trio of empanadas and a Venezuelan classic for mains

I’ve never had empanadas (£14) before and seeing as you could pick three different fillings I thought it would be a good way to get a bit of everything. I decided to go for the pulled chicken, pulled pork, rice, and black bean fillings.

I don’t know what I was expecting, but soon enough three yellow, plump empanadas on a wooden board were placed in front of me I was excited to tuck in.

Cutting through each one they were practically bursting with each of the fillings. And the corn-based tortillas were some of the best I’ve ever tried.

The tortillas were thicker than I’d ever seen before, but they were also somehow both flakey and crispy on the outside, but somehow light and fluffy without being heavy again. It was the perfect consistency for scooping up the generous and saucy fillings.

While I was devouring my feast, Doug was tucking into the pabellon (£22) with a side of fei joada (£2) — a chorizo and black bean stew — across the table.

I had no idea what he’d ordered and when it was put on the table I was surprised by the plate — pulled beef, chorizo and black bean stew, fried sweet plantain and a mountain of rice topped with a fried free-range egg.

Varied and full of flavour, the traditional Venezuelan dish was on the slightly pricier side of the menu but my partner says it was well worth it.

Impromptu shared desserts

Although the empanadas almost defeated me I was determined I still had room for something sweet.

There wasn’t a menu so our server read us a list of desserts. Again, everything had a Latin name, so he explained everything in English.

Doug quickly snapped up his choice, the flan, and I was left panicking. I asked for the list to be read out again and chose the first option after hearing that it had guava and not wanting to be awkward.

When my dessert arrived it looked similar to my starter, and it turned out I had asked for more tequenos (£7) without realising. So, I convinced Doug to share his pudding with me, which was no easy feat.

The sweet doughy fingers were warm and filled with a creamy sauce and guava. They were served with a rich chocolate sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.

But the real star of the show was the flan (£7).

Rich, velvety smooth and indulgently drizzled with a light caramel syrup and topped with whipped cream and strawberries. It was the perfect end to the meal.

The verdict on Tucan on Belmont Street

I can’t believe we’ve walked by Tucan so many times since it opened on Belmont Street in December without going in past.

It brings a fresh and vibrant offering to the city centre and we left the restaurant with full bellies, feeling more than impressed with the food, service and value for money.

The space has been completely transformed by all the bright murals, green plants and colourful decor making the experience feel all the more authentic.

And because of its convenient location, I’m sure we will be back soon — probably to try Taco Tuesday or for one of the live music nights.

Information

Address: 47 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JS

T: 01224 923649

W: www.facebook.com/TucanAberdeen/

Price: £77.50 for a glass of wine, a soft drink, two starters, two mains, two desserts and an espresso.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: No

Scores: