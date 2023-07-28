11 great family bike rides across the north and north-east – including The Tarland Way

Keeping the kids entertained over summer can be a challenge of its own, but we’ve got you covered.

Cycle along the canals, explore the woodland scenery, and get active with some of the finest trails and tracks the north and north-east has to offer.

The Deeside Way (Drumoak – Banchory)

The Deeside Way, or The Royal Deeside Line as some may call it, runs 41 miles long from Duthie Park, along the River Dee through to Ballater, which might appeal to more experienced cyclists.

But those looking to make a family day out of it might want to look at cutting the route down and taking on the lighter cycle from Drumoak to Banchory, covering seven miles. During their journey, cyclists will pass by Crathes, the Deeside Railway, Milton of Crathes Art Gallery, and get great views over the River Dee.

Caledonian Canal and Dochgarroch Locks

Cyclists can follow this route along the banks of the Caledonian Canal before being led out to the locks of Dochgarroch, setting off from the popular Whin Park. When approaching the halfway mark, the An Talla cafe is the perfect place for a pitstop whilst enjoying the scenery.

Hazlehead Park

Hazlehead Park has several trails beginning from the main park entrance. These range from 4km, 5km and 6km, and were originally designed to be running routes. Nevertheless, each of them work just as well as cycling trails and can be used by runners, walkers and cyclists.

Not only is it easy to follow, it will take families through the park itself, where they can also visit the many fantastic facilities available there. Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnics, blow off steam at the playpark, stop by the local cafe, venture through the maze, and meet the weird, wonderful and adorable animals at the Pets Corner.

Inverness Bike Park

Though it technically isn’t a cycling route as much it is simply a park, the Inverness Bike Park is an ideal spot for beginners and youngsters to test out the facility and build up their confidence on the bike.

Located at Whin Park, this might be the perfect place to hang out with the whole family before embarking on those lengthy cycle trails.

The Tarland Way

The Tarland Way covers six miles that take cyclists from Tarland to Aboyne, or vice versa, and passes through the Howe of Cromar. Cyclists can explore the wonderful landscapes and meet the local wildlife along the way, and a lookout sheet has also been created to keep the young ones occupied throughout the route.

There is a guide to the trail available from Tarland’s Paper Shop and pharmacy that may be worth popping in your back pocket to keep you right. Whether they’re starting from Aboyne or Tarland, cyclists can take their pick from a selection of cafes to take a break before making the journey back home.

Ellon town centre loop

There is some stunning scenery along the River Ythan, and this route is a great way to take in some of those views.

It goes along the Riverside walk shared-use path. The loop is 3.5 miles at starts at the town’s Market Street car park.

It goes through Gordon Park and the route is made up of quiet roads and shared paths and is suitable for all.

Formartine and Buchan Way (Dyce – Newmachar)

The Formartine and Buchan Way is a great long-distance cycle route that can be used by cyclists of all abilities. However, the shorter Dyce to Newmachar might be slightly more appropriate to those with little ones who are perhaps unlikely to sit at ease for longer trails.

Set off from Dyce Railway station before heading out towards Pitmedden, where cyclists can revel in colourful graffiti ahead of their venture into the countryside. After travelling through the farm lands, cyclists can head into the local chip shop in the village.

Tarland Trails

The Tarland Trails are fairly short at just 3km, but are well maintained and offer a variety of trails for novice to experienced riders. All trails set off from the Tarland Trails Arch and each one is marked clearly with a colour scheme to keep cyclists on the right track.

Inverurie train station to Uryside

There’s plenty to do in Inverurie and there are several cycle routes which are worth trying out.

Among which is this 2.5 mile route starting at the station and going through Ury Riverside Park. It is described as being suitable for all and is mainly on shared paths.

Howes Road Waterfall and Duck Pond

The duck pond near Howes Road is one of Northfield’s finest hidden gems. Take the road straight down to Bucksburn, or turn left to explore the woodlands leading out to Kingswells.

You’ll be met with lovely scenery no matter what trail you end up taking, and might cross paths with horse riders on the way – always be cautious when approaching and allow plenty space to pass by to ensure the paths are being used safely.

Culbin Forest

There’s a number of great routes around Culbin Forest for the family to try. Along the way, they may even spot some of the local wildlife, including otters, and badgers.