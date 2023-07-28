11 great family bike rides across the north and north-east – including The Tarland Way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

11 great family bike rides across the north and north-east – including The Tarland Way

It's the perfect time of year to get the bikes out of the sheds and get pedalling.

By Jenna Scott
Choose your own path at the Tarland Trails. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Choose your own path at the Tarland Trails. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Keeping the kids entertained over summer can be a challenge of its own, but we’ve got you covered.

Cycle along the canals, explore the woodland scenery, and get active with some of the finest trails and tracks the north and north-east has to offer.

The Deeside Way (Drumoak – Banchory)

The Deeside Way
The Deeside Way is popular for tourists and cyclists. Image: Elin Beattie.

The Deeside Way, or The Royal Deeside Line as some may call it, runs 41 miles long from Duthie Park, along the River Dee through to Ballater, which might appeal to more experienced cyclists.

But those looking to make a family day out of it might want to look at cutting the route down and taking on the lighter cycle from Drumoak to Banchory, covering seven miles. During their journey, cyclists will pass by Crathes, the Deeside Railway, Milton of Crathes Art Gallery, and get great views over the River Dee.

Caledonian Canal and Dochgarroch Locks

the Caledonian Canal.
A stunning view of Ben Nevis from the Caledonian Canal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Cyclists can follow this route along the banks of the Caledonian Canal before being led out to the locks of Dochgarroch, setting off from the popular Whin Park. When approaching the halfway mark, the An Talla cafe is the perfect place for a pitstop whilst enjoying the scenery.

Hazlehead Park

Hazlehead Park
Families should be sure to visit the Re-Thinker amongst the azaleas in Hazlehead Park. Image: Margaret Stone.

Hazlehead Park has several trails beginning from the main park entrance. These range from 4km, 5km and 6km, and were originally designed to be running routes. Nevertheless, each of them work just as well as cycling trails and can be used by runners, walkers and cyclists.

Not only is it easy to follow, it will take families through the park itself, where they can also visit the many fantastic facilities available there. Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnics, blow off steam at the playpark, stop by the local cafe, venture through the maze, and meet the weird, wonderful and adorable animals at the Pets Corner.

Inverness Bike Park

Though it technically isn’t a cycling route as much it is simply a park, the Inverness Bike Park is an ideal spot for beginners and youngsters to test out the facility and build up their confidence on the bike.

Located at Whin Park, this might be the perfect place to hang out with the whole family before embarking on those lengthy cycle trails.

The Tarland Way

Tarland Way
Stop by Aboyne Castle woods along the way. Image: Google Maps.

The Tarland Way covers six miles that take cyclists from Tarland to Aboyne, or vice versa, and passes through the Howe of Cromar. Cyclists can explore the wonderful landscapes and meet the local wildlife along the way, and a lookout sheet has also been created to keep the young ones occupied throughout the route.

There is a guide to the trail available from Tarland’s Paper Shop and pharmacy that may be worth popping in your back pocket to keep you right. Whether they’re starting from Aboyne or Tarland, cyclists can take their pick from a selection of cafes to take a break before making the journey back home.

Ellon town centre loop

There is some stunning scenery along the River Ythan, and this route is a great way to take in some of those views.

It goes along the Riverside walk shared-use path. The loop is 3.5 miles at starts at the town’s Market Street car park.

It goes through Gordon Park and the route is made up of quiet roads and shared paths and is suitable for all.

Gordon Park
Gordon Park

Formartine and Buchan Way (Dyce – Newmachar)

Newmachar Hotel
Grab a bite at the Newmachar Hotel Restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Formartine and Buchan Way is a great long-distance cycle route that can be used by cyclists of all abilities. However, the shorter Dyce to Newmachar might be slightly more appropriate to those with little ones who are perhaps unlikely to sit at ease for longer trails.

Set off from Dyce Railway station before heading out towards Pitmedden, where cyclists can revel in colourful graffiti ahead of their venture into the countryside. After travelling through the farm lands, cyclists can head into the local chip shop in the village.

Tarland Trails

Tarland Trails
Take your pick of the trails. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The Tarland Trails are fairly short at just 3km, but are well maintained and offer a variety of trails for novice to experienced riders. All trails set off from the Tarland Trails Arch and each one is marked clearly with a colour scheme to keep cyclists on the right track.

Inverurie train station to Uryside

There’s plenty to do in Inverurie and there are several cycle routes which are worth trying out.

Among which is this 2.5 mile route starting at the station and going through Ury Riverside Park. It is described as being suitable for all and is mainly on shared paths.

There are plenty of places in the north and north-east to go cycling with your family.

Howes Road Waterfall and Duck Pond

The duck pond near Howes Road is one of Northfield’s finest hidden gems. Take the road straight down to Bucksburn, or turn left to explore the woodlands leading out to Kingswells.

You’ll be met with lovely scenery no matter what trail you end up taking, and might cross paths with horse riders on the way – always be cautious when approaching and allow plenty space to pass by to ensure the paths are being used safely.

Culbin Forest

Culbin Forest
See if you can spot the wildlife whilst you’re here. Image: Confor.

There’s a number of great routes around Culbin Forest for the family to try. Along the way, they may even spot some of the local wildlife, including otters, and badgers.

More from Lifestyle

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he will press ahead with extending the capital’s ultra low emission zone after a legal bid to stop him failed (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sadiq Khan hails ‘landmark decision’ as councils lose High Court Ulez challenge
Tall Ships
5 things to do this weekend: Belladrum, Tall Ships and MacHamLear
The woman was told there was no space for her at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: DARRELL BENNS.
'The experience felt inhumane': Elgin mum's waters break in hotel car park after being…
Kenzie Gibson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Kenzie Gibson bags successful cake business, shop and TikTok stardom - and she's…
Five councils have lost their High Court challenge against the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What happens next with London’s ultra low emission zone?
The Firepit is hoped to encourage people back into the city centre. Image: Supplied by Smoke and Soul
Smoke and Soul at The Firepit: New images show transformation plans for Aberdeen's Six…
Social care leaders have welcomed funding confirmation for the sector (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Social care funding ‘will relieve hard-pressed councils and struggling staff’
Former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard leaves Manchester Magistrates’ Court (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Manchester United player given six-month driving ban
The new proposed Ulez borders will reach Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent and Surrey (Yui Mok/PA)
Councils lose High Court challenge against expansion of Ulez in London
Gary Mclean judging the Taste of Grampian.
Award-winning chef Gary Maclean to visit Inverness