Budding golfers tee off countdown to Legends Tour at Trump resort

Golfing legends will descend on the north-east next month for a major championship – and some fun with aspiring young golfers.

A “stellar” line up of champions will be heading to Trump International Golf Links at Menie, near Balmedie, for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Regarded as the Legends Tour’s flagship tournament, it will run from August 23-27.

In the lead up to the event, youngsters from across the north-east have been enjoying summer coaching sessions at the site led by PGA professional, Ross McKen.

What’s on during the championships?

During the championship itself, there will be further opportunities for professional coaching for younger players.

A state of the art simulator will be in place for all budding golfers as well as a 10 metre putting challenge where golfers of all abilities can compete for prizes.

This year’s headliners include champions such as Jose Maria Olazabal, Shaun Micheel, Tom Lehman, Fred Funk, Paul Lawrie and Michael Campbell.

On August 23, the professionals will take on celebrities including actor James Nesbitt and former rugby union players Gavin Hasting and Mike Tindall for the wapp Celebrity Series.

Phil Harrison, chief executive officer of the Legends Tour, promised it would be an event that would appeal to a “wide range of fans”.

He added: “We are extremely excited to be hosting the 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship event at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire – and it promises to live up to its status as our flagship tournament.

“Part of tournament week is giving back to the community and providing a fun engaging array of entertainment that attracts not only the core golf fan but those getting into the game or just looking to experience a fun day out with family and friends.”

General tickets for the event are now on sale for £15 for an adult and £10 for over 50s. Under 16s can attend for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.