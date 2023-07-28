Budding golfers tee off countdown to Legends Tour at Trump resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budding golfers tee off countdown to Legends Tour at Trump resort

Held at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, the festival is promising to be an event for all the family to enjoy.

By Lottie Hood
Youngsters golfing at Trump International Links
Many golfing champions and celebrities will be attending the festival. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Golfing legends will descend on the north-east next month for a major championship – and some fun with aspiring young golfers.

A “stellar” line up of champions will be heading to Trump International Golf Links at Menie, near Balmedie, for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

Regarded as the Legends Tour’s flagship tournament, it will run from August 23-27.

In the lead up to the event, youngsters from across the north-east have been enjoying summer coaching sessions at the site led by PGA professional, Ross McKen.

left, Gereven McHardy, Noor Haroon Bajwa, Lilibeth Bates, Ross McKen, Violet Melloy and Rory Buck
From left to right: Gereven McHardy, Noor Haroon Bajwa, Lilibeth Bates, Ross McKen, Violet Melloy and Rory Buck.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What’s on during the championships?

During the championship itself, there will be further opportunities for professional coaching for younger players.

A state of the art simulator will be in place for all budding golfers as well as a 10 metre putting challenge where golfers of all abilities can compete for prizes.

This year’s headliners include champions such as Jose Maria Olazabal, Shaun Micheel, Tom Lehman, Fred Funk, Paul Lawrie and Michael Campbell.

On August 23, the professionals will take on celebrities including actor James Nesbitt and former rugby union players Gavin Hasting and Mike Tindall for the wapp Celebrity Series.

Session let by Ross McKen
Coaching session with Ross McKen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Phil Harrison, chief executive officer of the Legends Tour, promised it would be an event that would appeal to a “wide range of fans”.

He added: “We are extremely excited to be hosting the 2023 Staysure PGA Seniors Championship event at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire – and it promises to live up to its status as our flagship tournament.

“Part of tournament week is giving back to the community and providing a fun engaging array of entertainment that attracts not only the core golf fan but those getting into the game or just looking to experience a fun day out with family and friends.”

General tickets for the event are now on sale for £15 for an adult and £10 for over 50s. Under 16s can attend for free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

