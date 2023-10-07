Jacqueline Wake Young: Aberdeen and Highlands can teach Sunak something about aspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jacqueline Wake Young: Aberdeen and Highlands can teach Sunak something about aspiration

PM's wife Akshata Murty steals the show at a particularly strange Conservative Party Conference while army of volunteers prepare to revamp Union Street

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller, Janine Gatchalian and Honey Keenan are asking for volunteers to help clean up St Nicholas Cemetery on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
I’ve been meaning to start watching that show Stranger Things but then I saw some of the Conservative Party Conference and figured it’s probably similar.

The people in the queue outside were scary enough and that’s without Liz Truss proving she’s harder to kill off than Freddy Krueger and the spectre of Nigel Farage floating about with a press pass.

Weirder still, everyone seemed to have had their memories erased as they suggested voting Tory was a vote for change despite being in power for 13 years.

Runaway car

With this lot in the driving seat, I feel it’s like being held hostage in a runaway car, trying to dodge hazards when the brakes don’t work and you just want out.

This literally happened to driver Brian Morrison in Glasgow when his electric car became stuck at 30mph was he was forced to crash slowly into the back of a police van to get his ordeal to end.

Maybe this would have been a better solution for the Tory Party, instead of their four-day conference which amounted to the same thing.

Former prime minister Liz Truss leaves the Great British Growth Rally, a fringe event where she spoke alongside Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg during the Tory Party Conference. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Cruella Braverman intended to terrify, but what was most alarming about her “hurricane” of migration soundbite was how reminiscent it was of Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech.

It’s like she plugged that 1968 address into some sort of AI speech-writing thesaurus and had the printout loaded on to the autocue in Manchester.

Why Sunak keeps Suella close is a mystery but maybe he’s like the Philadelphia baseball fan who made the headlines for taking his ‘emotional support alligator’ everywhere.

Sunak’s secret weapon

Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, is the real secret weapon though. She is so sweet my face was hurting from smiling at the telly until I had a word with myself.

As she talked about the man she loves, I almost forgot that inflation is more than three times what it should be, food banks are rationing baby formula and the Tories have presided over the worst strike chaos for 30 years.

The prime minister’s wife, Akshata Murty, introduces her husband. Image: Gary Roberts Photography/Shutterstock.

Akshata was there to tell us more about the man behind the suit, but we are no clearer.

We know he must like red pens having made the bizarre choice to put the cancellation of something at the centre of a speech on which hangs his own political future and that of his party.

Cancelling stuff would appear to be Sunak’s MO and putting a line through the northern section of HS2 comes weeks after diluting the UK’s net zero goals.

How ironic that his wife, when summing him up in one word, chose “aspiration”.

Akshata was a good warm-up act but it got more tepid from there as Rishi gave a speech so forgettable it felt like Hermione Granger had cast one of her famous Obliviate spells.

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA

No joke

One moment was notable for the wrong reasons. His ‘gag’ about Nicola Sturgeon was cringe-worthy and somewhat beneath him.

He was like a stand-up comic trying out material to see how it lands before honing it for the bigger stage.

Where it’s landed him is being the subject of a complaint by the Alba Party to Police Scotland.

There was more about pupils having to do maths until they’re at least 18 (way to win over the kids Rishi) and a plan to raise the smoking age by one year every year.

Thinking long-term as Rishi suggests, does that mean in 20 years we’ll see 37-year-olds lurking outside shops asking 38-year-olds to buy them 20 Silk Cut?

All go for the Granite City

Meanwhile, aspiration abounds in Aberdeen and the Highlands.

Our Union Street has an army of volunteers preparing to revamp the Granite Mile and everyone is invited to get involved.

There are two big marketing drives with tourism bodies urging people to explore Aberdeen and the north-east and slow down in the Highlands and Islands.

Make a Day of It campaign with, from left, Chris Foy, CEO VisitAberdeenshire; councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley with Andy Kite, interim head of marketing, Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

Tourist Greg Crawford did just that on Barra but had his camera stolen.

He was later contacted by Castlebay Police Station, who had received a letter with the camera’s memory card but with a note saying a stranger had sold it to pay for their own holiday believing it was “karma”.

I take it back, that’s the strangest thing I’ve heard all week.

Greg Crawford with his wife on the Barra where he lost his camera.

Conversation