Barra tourist who lost camera shocked after stranger claims they sold it to ‘fund a holiday’ in bizarre letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home crime

Barra tourist who lost camera shocked after stranger claims they sold it to ‘fund a holiday’ in bizarre letter

Greg Crawford had his camera stolen in a bizarre set of circumstances.

By Bailey Moreton
Greg Crawford with his wife Julie on Barra. The pair enjoyed their holiday despite being victims of a bizarre theft. Image: Greg Crawford.
Greg Crawford with his wife Julie on Barra. The pair enjoyed their holiday despite being victims of a bizarre theft. Image: Greg Crawford.

When Greg Crawford, 56, realized he had left his camera behind on a bench at Barra Airport last month, he wasn’t too worried.

He had a friend working on the ferry who was heading back to the airport and could check when he returned.

He did, only to find the £2,000 piece of equipment gone.

Afterwards, Livingston-based Mr Crawford posted on various Facebook community pages, expecting someone would return the camera.

He said: “We have visited before, and with the nature of people on Barra we expected it would turn up.”

A photo of the scene of the crime, taken with Greg Crawford’s now lost camera. The avid photographer left his camera on the bench at Barra Airport on September 6, and to his surprise, never saw it again. Image: Greg Crawford.

But there was no word, until Mr Crawford got a call from Castlebay Police Station, who had some bizarre news.

Police at the station had received a letter, postmarked from England with the following message: “We found a camera at the bench on Barra Airport on the 6th of September.

“We decided that we would keep it as it was obviously meant to be found by us …. and we sold it to fund our holiday. We believe this was karma.

“We have returned the memory card as we realise there will be memories of somebody’s holiday in there.”

The peculiar confession left police “astounded,” according to Mr Crawford.

He told The P&J: “I’m still laughing… You just can’t take it seriously, I’m amazed.”

Mr Crawford had spent the first three days of a two-week Hebrides motorhome tour with his wife Julie on Barra and had planned specific photographs he wanted to take throughout the trip.

He said: “We were on a bit of a downer, but we just had to give our head a wobble and not let it spoil the holiday.”

Camera theft hasn’t put couple off returning to Barra

An avid amateur photographer of 20 years, Mr Crawford’s camera, a Nikon DS200, is not manufactured anymore.

The lens and extra battery kit meant it was worth around £2,000.

Unfortunately his loss wasn’t covered by his insurance and he was forced to fork out for a replacement.

Despite the bad luck, Mr Crawford said: “It hasn’t put us off going back to Barra.

“Of all the islands in the Hebrides, it’s the one we said we definitely want to go back to.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, a letter was received at Barra Police Station containing the memory card from the camera.

“This will be returned to the owner and further enquiries remain ongoing.”

‘Beyond anything we could have hoped for’: Couple get engaged on famous Barra beach runway

More from crime

Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae,22-08-2023,Renee MacRae with her son, Andrew.,Morag Govans,Morag Govans
It's a year since Bill MacDowell was convicted of murdering Renee and Andrew MacRae…
The word Police in blue over the front of a white police car.
£45k of drugs seized from Aberdeen home in police raid
Barra tourist who lost camera shocked after stranger claims they sold it to ‘fund a holiday’ in bizarre letter
'No criminality' after claims women were chased in Aberdeen by men with knives
Outside of Buchanhaven Pharmacy in Peterhead.
Police investigate break-in at Peterhead pharmacy
Could one of these places lead to Renee and Andrew MacRae? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson design team
Renee and Andrew MacRae: Could these sites hold the clues to finding their bodies?
Caroline Muirhead used the can of Red Bull to help officers find Tony Parson's body. Image: Police Scotland (Tony Parsons) / Crown Office
Woman who led officers to Tony Parsons' secret grave and gathered evidence against killer…
Valerie Steventon was Renee MacRae's closest friend. Image Firecrest Films
The Renee and Andrew MacRae murder: Renee's close friend who was crucial to getting…
Head and shoulders of DCI Brian Geddes with older photos of Renee and Andrew MacRae in the background
'Unfinished business': How the detective who brought Renee and Andrew MacRae's killer to justice…
Attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Teenager charged after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Police executed a warrant and seized drugs and cash from a property in Inverness
Four people due in court after drugs and cash seized in Inverness