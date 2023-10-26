Bright, bold and eclectic, this Aberdeen home puts the pizzazz into property

You can’t help but smile when you look inside Cheryl Buchan’s home.

From striking wallpaper and bold leopard print furniture to eye catching upcycled accessories, every room is more vibrant, joyful and uplifting than the next.

Naturally creative, Cheryl has nailed it when it comes to putting the ideas she finds in interior design books and magazines, into reality without spending too much.

Here she kindly lets us look round her amazing home while sharing tips on how you can add some personality to your property without breaking the bank.

3 Mount Pleasant

Who: Cheryl Buchan, 42, a travel reporter for Northsound, MFR & Tay FM and her three and half month old baby daughter Mimi.

What: Two-bedroom semi-detached house.

Where: Mount Pleasant, Bridge of Don.

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“When I first saw this home, I loved the fact that it was an older house as I think they have much more character. I liked the windows especially the bay window in the lounge and I also loved the slanted roofs in the bedroom as it creates a cottage feel.

When it comes to home interiors and décor, I would say my style is quite bold, eclectic and industrial. When you look at expensive interior design magazines, they all have heavy wallpapers, clashing fabrics and bold fabrics and that’s what I’m going for.

The way I see it is that your house is an extension of yourself so you should decorate it to match your personality.

In the living room, the statement piece is the Paloma Faith leopard print sofa from Sofology. It was expensive but everything else in the room was cheap or upcycled. In my view, you can have one statement piece and then you can budget for everything else.

For wallpaper, I look for inspiration in interior design books and then I’ll find a cheaper replica on eBay or Amazon. The wallpaper I used in the living room was £10 a roll from eBay.

In the kitchen, I got basic shaker cabinets from Wren but I spent more on the copper handles which gives it an expensive feel. I like clashing colours so my red fridge is from Swan while my pink washing machine is an old one from Next.

I don’t like upper cupboards in the kitchen so I’ve put up industrial style shelves inside to hold my jars. One of the shelves in the coffee area was actually a free piece of wood I picked up at B&Q.

For the bathroom, I wanted to create a boutique hotel feel so I went bold and a bit wild with it. I saw an expensive flamingo wallpaper but I found a cheaper version at Wallpaper Direct. I wasn’t sure if I would like it but I love it.

The freestanding bath was a bargain as it was only £300 from Bathroom Direct while the sink was £12.50 and that was ex display in B&Q.

One of my top tips for buying stuff cheap online is to put a spelling error in the search so if you’re looking for wallpaper spell it with one L instead of two because some people make that error and nobody has seen it so you’re maybe the only person who will bid for it.

In the bedroom, I went for dark colours as I thought it would be good for relaxing.

I painted the wooden bedframe using a paint from Little Knights which is safe for children as it doesn’t contain toxic chemicals.

The leopard print chair is the statement piece in that room and I got it from eBay for £150.

In Mimi’s room, the wallpaper is from Next, the baby changer was from Facebook Marketplace and my mum and I made the toys.

The bed frame was made by Mimi’s dad using left over wood from a local joinery company.

Outside, there’s an allotment, pond and I found the summer house on an website called Freecycle. The lady was giving it away for free so I took it and we sealed it so it was waterproof and then I painted the inside purple and the outside green to have that clash and to make it quite fun.

My biggest tip is just don’t be afraid and if you want to do it don’t worry about what other people think as they don’t have to live in it.”

3 Mount Pleasant, Bridge Of Don, is on the market for offers over £185,000.

To arrange a viewing call Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk