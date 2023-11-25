Jacqueline Wake Young: David Tennant stars in Dr Who specials and fox steals show in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: David Tennant stars in Dr Who specials and fox steals show in Aberdeen

The crowd fell silent as a lone fox wandered down the street at the Christmas lights parade in Aberdeen and it’s an effort not to be outfoxed by Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement.

David Tennant as Dr Who, making a return for its 60th anniversary. Image: BBC.
David Tennant as Dr Who, making a return for its 60th anniversary. Image: BBC.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Tonight there’s a TV show that may not be suitable for everyone and so while my 11-year-old watches Dr Who I’ll have to hide behind the sofa.

Even after all these years, that series scares the bejesus out of me, and it’s one of the reasons I don’t own a robot vacuum cleaner any more.

I had one that sounded exactly like a Dalek when it got stuck at the top of the stairs and so it was off to the car boot sale with that.

While fans celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary with the return of David Tennant and three hour-long specials, I’ll have to keep myself busy.

David Tennant as The Doctor. Image: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Disney.

A fox steals the show

I’m not much of a multi-tasker. These days I’m not much of a mono-tasker either as I spend a lot of time staring into the middle distance wondering what the heck is going on with the world.

I was at the Christmas Lights switch on in Aberdeen but try as I might I couldn’t get into the festive spirit.

I put this down to it still being November and the fact I couldn’t stop fretting about a young woman huddled in a doorway.

I was only distracted when a lone fox walked down the middle of Union Street and a hush fell upon the crowd.

It was a sweet yet anxious moment before the creature found a gap and escaped.

For a second I felt a strong affinity with that fox and the woman in the doorway, all three of us bewildered by the world around us, and I know we’re not alone in this.

When I’m cleaning windows

My mood was finally lifted midweek by a video of a council meeting of all things.

Inverness provost Glynis Campbell gave a masterclass in multi-tasking when she broke off from an online discussion to wash her windows.

During a live-stream debate she picked up a bucket and cloth and started doing housework.

Sometimes words fail me so I’m going to have to learn some new ones and a good place to start may be the first-ever Gaelic Scrabble World Championships in Stornoway.

What’s Gaelic for “caught on camera”?

A council meeting where the provost washed her windows.
Glynnis Campbell Sinclair washes her windows during a council meeting. Image: Highland Council/ Supplied.

This mum isn’t fooled

One advantage of being mum to a wily schoolkid is that I know a bribe when I see one.

So when Jeremy Hunt says: “I’m going to cut National Insurance by two percentage points and this will help 27 million people,” I hear: “I’m going to tidy my bedroom and this will mean I can invite all my friends for a sleepover.”

The chancellor said it’s “silly” to think the tax cuts in his autumn statement had anything to do with a general election, so move on people, nothing to see here.

But if we could just remember who knocked employee NI down from 12% to 10% come election day, that would be great.

And if we could also ignore the Office for Budget Responsibility’s forecast that living standards will continue to fall until at least 2025, with disposable income at its lowest since 1955, that would be even better.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt reduced National Insurance.

Oh and one more favour, please disregard the OBR’s calculation that taxes are on track to reach a post-war high by 2028/29 under current government plans.

You know what, Jel, consider it done. I’ve already forgotten about all that because now I’m more concerned about Ofgem’s news that the typical household energy bill will go up 5% from January.

Not so much gold in them there hills

If only I had a goldmine in the back garden. I’d be able to use the tumble dryer again and not have to drive home 10 minutes after leaving if I think I’ve left the bathroom light on.

As it happens, Scotland does have a gold mine in its back garden – Scotgold’s site at Cononish, Argyll – but sadly the shine has worn off.

Administrators have taken control after months of uncertainty about the future of the company.

Turns out much of its output had “turned to waste” instead of producing valuable gold.

Cononish gold mine in Argyll has hit troubled times. Image: Scotgold Resources.

I was sorry to hear this because I’ve been willing them on since watching Gold Town, the BBC series about the venture.

It was one of those family-friendly but interesting programmes which are as hard to find as a gleaming nugget in a hillside.

