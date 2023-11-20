WATCH: Fox running down Union Street shocks crowd at Aberdeen Christmas lights switch-on

From Santa and Rudolph to panto characters, Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on and parade was a sight to behold.

But all eyes were on an unexpected guest when a fox was spotted running down Union Street.

Out of nowhere, the beautiful animal was seen running near Aberdeen’s Music Hall as hundreds of people gathered for the parade.

The footage shows the scared and confused-looking fox searching for a way out before disappearing in the crowd.

Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on crowd worried about scared animal

The sudden appearance of a fox running across Union Street at the Christmas lights parade took people by surprise.

After the unusual spotting, attendees shared their concerns on social media.

One person said: “Aw, the poor fox is terrified trying to find a space to get through.”

Another one said: “It must have been mortified looking for a way out.”

Meanwhile, a third posted: “I don’t know who was more surprised, foxy or the crowd!”

It’s understood the fox made it’s escape unscathed.

Aberdeen Christmas lights and switch-on parade: A total success

The Aberdeen Christmas lights and switch-on parade was a success, as thousands of people gathered across the city centre to take part in the brilliant event.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Dr David Cameron described it as “exceptional.”

He said: “I can’t remember in 20-plus years, there being that many people lining up and down Union Street, it was fantastic.

“A bit of festive cheer is always welcome and that’s what the parade is all about.”