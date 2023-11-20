WATCH: Fox running down Union Street shocks crowd at Aberdeen Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: Fox running down Union Street shocks crowd at Aberdeen Christmas lights switch-on

The bushy-tailed creature got caught up in the parade as it tried to find a way to escape the festive celebrations.

By Alberto Lejarraga

From Santa and Rudolph to panto characters, Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on and parade was a sight to behold.

But all eyes were on an unexpected guest when a fox was spotted running down Union Street.

Out of nowhere, the beautiful animal was seen running near Aberdeen’s Music Hall as hundreds of people gathered for the parade.

The footage shows the scared and confused-looking fox searching for a way out before disappearing in the crowd.

Aberdeen’s Christmas lights switch-on crowd worried about scared animal

The sudden appearance of a fox running across Union Street at the Christmas lights parade took people by surprise.

After the unusual spotting, attendees shared their concerns on social media.

One person said: “Aw, the poor fox is terrified trying to find a space to get through.”

Another one said: “It must have been mortified looking for a way out.”

A security guard tries to catch the fox during yesterday’s Aberdeen Christmas lights switch on parade

Meanwhile, a third posted: “I don’t know who was more surprised, foxy or the crowd!”

It’s understood the fox made it’s escape unscathed.

Aberdeen Christmas lights and switch-on parade: A total success

The Aberdeen Christmas lights and switch-on parade was a success, as thousands of people gathered across the city centre to take part in the brilliant event.

The Aberdeen Christmas lights switch on parade was a success. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Dr David Cameron described it as “exceptional.”

He said: “I can’t remember in 20-plus years, there being that many people lining up and down Union Street, it was fantastic.

“A bit of festive cheer is always welcome and that’s what the parade is all about.”

