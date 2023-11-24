Highlands gold miner Scotgold enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands gold miner Scotgold enters administration

The news follows months of uncertainty over the future of the business, which has around 85 staff.

By Rob McLaren
Down the mine at Cononish.
Down the mine at Cononish in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

Administrators have taken control of Scottish gold miner Scotgold which operates at Cononish, Argyll.

The announcement to the stock market this morning follows months of uncertainty about the future of the company.

Trading of Scotgold’s shares on London’s Alternative Investment Market was suspended in September after it said it needed “significant” funding to continue as a going concern.

On Wednesday, Scotgold warned it expected to proceed with an administration process “soon”.

Scotgold administration announcement

Daniel Bredenkamp and Christopher Pattinson of Pitcher Partners Accountants and Advisors have now been appointed as joint administrators.

The statement said: “The administrators have assumed control of the company and will work with the board of directors during the administration period to maximise the outcome for all stakeholders of the company.

Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

“The administrators will provide updates throughout the administration by way of announcements to the AIM and ask that shareholders refrain from contacting the administrators’ office at this time.”

What does it mean for Scotgold workers?

The firm employed around 85 who have been on unpaid leave “until further notice” since late September.

But Scotgold has warned it may not be able to afford their redundancy packages.

In a communication to staff seen by The Press and Journal, the firm said: “You have now been on temporary lay-off for a period greater than six weeks.

“As such, you have the right to request statutory redundancy.

“We cannot guarantee that the payment will be fulfilled due to the current financial circumstances.

“Therefore, you should contact Acas (the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) for independent advice.”

What went wrong at Scotgold?

Efforts to ramp up production at Cononish, near Tyndrum, hit challenges earlier this year.

Bosses were forced to shore up the firm’s finances after production levels fell “below plan”.

And in late March shares in the company slumped after it highlighted the potential for a “material uncertainty” over its “very immediate” future.

Meanwhile efforts to find funding have been unsuccessful.

The company holds 13 lease option agreements covering an area of nearly 1,120 square miles of the central Highlands, mostly in rural Perthshire.

Conversation