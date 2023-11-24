Highlands gold miner Scotgold enters administration

Administrators have taken control of Scottish gold miner Scotgold which operates at Cononish, Argyll.

The announcement to the stock market this morning follows months of uncertainty about the future of the company.

Trading of Scotgold’s shares on London’s Alternative Investment Market was suspended in September after it said it needed “significant” funding to continue as a going concern.

On Wednesday, Scotgold warned it expected to proceed with an administration process “soon”.

Scotgold administration announcement

Daniel Bredenkamp and Christopher Pattinson of Pitcher Partners Accountants and Advisors have now been appointed as joint administrators.

The statement said: “The administrators have assumed control of the company and will work with the board of directors during the administration period to maximise the outcome for all stakeholders of the company.

“The administrators will provide updates throughout the administration by way of announcements to the AIM and ask that shareholders refrain from contacting the administrators’ office at this time.”

What does it mean for Scotgold workers?

The firm employed around 85 who have been on unpaid leave “until further notice” since late September.

But Scotgold has warned it may not be able to afford their redundancy packages.

In a communication to staff seen by The Press and Journal, the firm said: “You have now been on temporary lay-off for a period greater than six weeks.

“As such, you have the right to request statutory redundancy.

“We cannot guarantee that the payment will be fulfilled due to the current financial circumstances.

“Therefore, you should contact Acas (the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) for independent advice.”

What went wrong at Scotgold?

Efforts to ramp up production at Cononish, near Tyndrum, hit challenges earlier this year.

Bosses were forced to shore up the firm’s finances after production levels fell “below plan”.

And in late March shares in the company slumped after it highlighted the potential for a “material uncertainty” over its “very immediate” future.

Meanwhile efforts to find funding have been unsuccessful.

The company holds 13 lease option agreements covering an area of nearly 1,120 square miles of the central Highlands, mostly in rural Perthshire.