‘Multi-tasking’ Inverness provost washes windows during council debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘Multi-tasking’ Inverness provost washes windows during council debate

Glynis Campbell Sinclair was spotted cleaning during the Inverness Area Committee while working from home.

By Louise Glen

A multi-tasking Inverness provost was spotted washing her living-room windows while taking part in a council debate.

During a session of the Inverness Area Committee today, Glynis Campbell Sinclair talked strongly at the meeting before getting up to do some cleaning.

The provost waved her cloth in front of her computer camera before nipping out of the shot to pick up a washing bowl of water.

She then carries the bowl of water tentatively across her living room before she begins to wash her windows.

Glynis Campbell Sinclair. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

She even puts on a light – no doubt to make sure there are no streaks.

She then can be seen looking at her phone before running towards the camera to switch it off.

Mrs Campbell Sinclair appeared to be listening to the debate the entire time, and the window-washing took place in the final minutes of the meeting.

‘A surprise’ to see Provost cleaning her windows

Mrs Campbell Sinclair’s window washing began 2 hours and 37 minutes into the debate and can be seen on the Highland Council’s recorded meetings page.

We asked Highland Council and Mrs Campbell Sinclair to comment.

Highland Council declined.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, Inverness South ward, who was in attendance at the meeting, said: “We have all multi-tasked during our working day.

“But it was a surprise that the current provost was not in attendance for the City of Inverness area committee while such important discussions regarding Inverness were taking place.”

 

 

More from Inverness

Jade Taylor is back home with her kids after receiving treatment to help halt her MS.
Inverness mum hopes for a better life after £56,000 MS treatment in Mexico
Aldona Luczak has set up the Diet Box for people who are keeping a watch on their weight.
Healthy ready-meal delivery service launched in Inverness
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 5th January '20 Covid-19 Lockdown begins anew in the Highlands. A much quieter Alness High Street than a normal Tuesday.
Boy, 16, charged with attempting to murder police officer in Alness
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Domestic abuser Michael Stewart from Inverness Picture shows; Domestic abuser Michael Stewart from Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness inmate who was struggling with life in prison trashed cell and attacked guards
A Loch Ness Monster sightings chart in the shape of Nessie
When, where and how to see the Loch Ness Monster - based on 1,500…
The Town House car park has generated income for the Common Good Fund
How Inverness charities and groups could miss out on tens of thousands of pounds…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. The murder inquiry in to the death of Ross MacGillivray in St Ninian Drive, Inverness Picture shows; The murder inquiry in to the death of Ross MacGillivray in St Ninian Drive, Inverness. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Pair accused of tying up and murdering Inverness dad Ross MacGillivray
Ross Macgillivray with two brothers Dylan and Douglas.
Funeral fundraiser launched for man murdered in Inverness
Police officer dressed in uniform.
Inverness police say missing person Adrian Jenkins has been found
Driver caught doing 111mph on the A9 was 'overcome by emotion'