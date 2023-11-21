‘Multi-tasking’ Inverness provost washes windows during council debate

A multi-tasking Inverness provost was spotted washing her living-room windows while taking part in a council debate.

During a session of the Inverness Area Committee today, Glynis Campbell Sinclair talked strongly at the meeting before getting up to do some cleaning.

The provost waved her cloth in front of her computer camera before nipping out of the shot to pick up a washing bowl of water.

She then carries the bowl of water tentatively across her living room before she begins to wash her windows.

She even puts on a light – no doubt to make sure there are no streaks.

She then can be seen looking at her phone before running towards the camera to switch it off.

Mrs Campbell Sinclair appeared to be listening to the debate the entire time, and the window-washing took place in the final minutes of the meeting.

‘A surprise’ to see Provost cleaning her windows

Mrs Campbell Sinclair’s window washing began 2 hours and 37 minutes into the debate and can be seen on the Highland Council’s recorded meetings page.

We asked Highland Council and Mrs Campbell Sinclair to comment.

Highland Council declined.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, Inverness South ward, who was in attendance at the meeting, said: “We have all multi-tasked during our working day.

“But it was a surprise that the current provost was not in attendance for the City of Inverness area committee while such important discussions regarding Inverness were taking place.”